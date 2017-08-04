More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Premier League 2017-18 preview – Manchester City

By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT

Pep Guardiola gets his second go-around with Manchester City, hoping to improve on a third-place finish that came down to the wire. The Spaniard has done much work this summer to overhaul the roster and get significantly younger in key areas.

Last season’s acceptable finish eased some of the pressure that was mounting on Pep Guardiola, but another finish in the same spot this season won’t be taken so lightly. This team expects much more after such a massive summer investment, and anything less than a title will probably seem like a disappointment.

Best, worst case scenarios – Best-case scenario is clear: win the Premier League championship. With such a prestigious manager plus over $280 million spent this transfer window, there’s a clear target. Should those moves gel quickly, they could be one of the most dangerous teams not just in the Premier League but in all of Europe.

However, should it take Pep Guardiola time to mesh the new players together, an early-season sputter could scuttle the season before it even truly begins. Worst-case, this team finishes outside a Champions League spot, and Guardiola likely wouldn’t last long enough to see it come to a disappointing close.

Best possible XI is…

Bravo

Walker — Stones — Kompany — Mendy

Toure — Fernandinho

D Silva — De Bruyne — Sterling

Aguero

Transfers In: Benjamin Mendy (Monaco, $68 million), Kyle Walker (Tottenham, $60 million), Bernardo Silva (Monaco, $59 million), Ederson (Benfica, $47 million), Danilo ($35.5 million), Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama, $14 million),

Transfers Out: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, $32.8 million), Enes Unal (Villareal, $17 million), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield, $10.8 million), Nolito (Sevilla, $10.6 million), Fernando (Galatasaray, $6.2 million), Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma, $6 million), Joe Hart (Loan, West Ham), Jesus Navas (Sevilla, Free), Gael Clichy (Basaksehir, Free), Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham, Free), Willy Caballero (Chelsea, Free).

Last season:

— 3rd place in Premier League
Champions League Round of 16 (lost to Monaco)
— League Cup 4th Round (lost to Manchester United)
FA Cup semifinals (lost to Arsenal)

Star player: Kevin De Bruyne — Sergio Aguero’s rocky relationship with Pep Guardiola and the arrival of Gabriel Jesus has seen the Belgian playmaker rise to the top as Manchester City’s most influential star. He played the most minutes of anyone on the squad last season across all competitions, and he was involved in 30 goals (7 scored, 23 assisted), one fewer than Raheem Sterling‘s team lead. One a team bursting at the seams with both creative and finishing talent, de Bruyne is the glue that holds it all together.

Coaches’ Corner: Pep Guardiola — Despite a solid third-place finish in his first season taking over an aging squad, Guardiola’s first season in charge had largely a disappointing feel to it. The Spaniard brought in players like John Stones and Leroy Sane who either struggled or failed to make a significant impact. After his success at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich made Guardiola one of the most sought-after managers in the world, he must prove he can navigate the Premier League or he may run out his welcome in Manchester.

PST predicts: This team is just flat out too talented to struggle two seasons in a row. Guardiola will figure out how to piece the attacking talent together, rotating Jesus and Aguero through the numerous competitions and working Ilkay Gundogan, Leroy Sane, and Bernardo Silva into the rotation behind them. The central defense is still this team’s weakness, but for all of John Stones’ struggles last season, City still managed the fourth-best defensive record in the English top flight. Kyle Walker is a fantastic addition despite his high price, and Guardiola has managed to get this team significantly younger since he arrived. This is a top-two team, and will challenge for the title.

Chelsea’s Bakayoko out injured for Premier League opener

By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT

Chelsea’s midfield has taken a hit early in the season as manager Antonio Conte confirms new signing Tiemoue Bakayoko will miss both Sunday’s Community Shield match against Arsenal and their Premier League opener against Burnley next weekend.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has missed Chelsea’s preseason due to a minor knee operation, and that surgery will keep him out for the start of the season as well.

“We have to wait and be patient. They [Hazard and Bakayoko] are improving a lot and are recovering well from their injuries but they are not still ready to start the season,” Conte said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Community Shield. “Eden has an ankle problem. After surgery it’s important to respect the right time to recover and the same with Bakayoko. He had surgery in his knee but we are hoping to recover very well. The work is going very well.”

The midfield will be extra thin after the sale of Nemanja Matic, leaving N'Golo Kante by himself in the hole, or potentially alongside Cesc Fabregas in a deeper role. 22-year-old Lewis Baker could see time as well after spending the last two seasons on loan at Vitesse.

How to fill Bakayoko’s place isn’t the only decision Conte has to make for Sunday’s match, with Hazard also out after ankle surgery and new striker signing Alvaro Morata not completely back to full fitness. “Alvaro is working very well and he’s trying to reach the best physical condition and to understand our idea of football,” Conte said. “He needs a bit more time.”

Morata’s absence could be contentous with reports that fellow striker Diego Costa is set to hand in a transfer request. That could leave Michy Batshuayi in a place to start on Sunday after seeing lots of time in Chelsea’s preseason.

Premier League 2017-18 preview – Newcastle United

By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT

Newcastle’s not your typical newly promoted side.

After bouncing straight back from relegation and returning to the Premier League, where they spent have spent every season except two since the league’s inauguration in 1992. Both times Newcastle were relegated, they won the Championship and came straight back up.

This time, they have as experienced a manager as a newly promoted side can have along for the ride. Newcastle proved strong in their bid to keep Rafa Benitez after relegation, and he delivered on his promise to get them back to the top flight. Now, staying there will be another battle altogether.

Best, worst case scenarios – Best-case scenario is that Newcastle returns to its former pedigree as a perennial top-half finisher. That’s not out of the question at all, considering they have a strong side that pulverized the Championship at times. Newcastle can break down any defense, with attacking talent that could surprise the Premier League with its quality.

Worst-case, this team flops hard and battles relegation again. The Magpies’ biggest weakness is facing a team like them, that possesses the ball and storms forward. They lost twice to Fulham last season in Championship play, a team most comparable to Newcastle’s style at that level. Should teams look to replicate this strategy, Benitez would be powerless as he watches his team pinned back and unable to push forward. This team isn’t vastly changed from when they were relegated, and that could prove a major downfall.

Best possible XI is…

Elliott

Yedlin — Lascelles — Lejeune — Dummett

Shelvey — Colback

Ritchie — Perez — Murphy

Gayle

Transfers In: Jacob Murphy (Norwich City, $13.3 million), Florian Lejeune (Eibar, $11.7 million), Christian Atsu ($9 million), Javier Manquillo (Atletico Madrid, $5.9 million), Mikel Merino (Borussia Dortmund, Loan).

Transfers Out: Florian Thauvin (Marseille, $12.9 million), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest, $2.7 million), Sammy Ameobi (Bolton, Free), Vurnon Anita (Leeds United, Free), Haris Vuckic (FC Twente, Free), Yoan Gouffran (Goztepe, Free).

Last season:

— 1st Place finish in Championship (Automatic promotion)
— FA Cup 4th Round (Lost to Oxford United)
— League Cup quarterfinals (Lost to Hull City)

Star player: Ayoze Perez — If asked for most important player, I probably would have gone with one of the two central defenders, who anchor this club. Florian Lejeune is a quality addition and will strengthen this defense considerably. However, it’s “star” player and that is without a doubt playmaker Ayoze Perez. The 22-year-old Spaniard can both create and score, and he racked up 12 goals and 7 assists last season in the Championship despite playing 1,400 less minutes than leading creators Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey. Perez will be a critical part of this Newcastle squad, and he’ll need to blossom this time around after misfiring in his first go at the Premier League campaign the Magpies’ relegation season.

Coaches’ Corner: Rafa Benitez is as experienced as they come for newly promoted sides. He is the only manager in history to have won the Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup, and Super Cup titles, and he has Newcastle in good hands. While he fell from grace at Napoli and Real Madrid, taking charge of Newcastle is a completely different animal, and he passed the Championship meat grinder with flying colors. Back in the Premier League for a full season for the first time since 2010, Benitez has a quality squad to work with as Newcastle looks to continue its slow build back up.

PST predicts: This is a very deep team, which will be of utmost importance when the injuries inevitably hit. The attacking trio of Matt Ritchie, Ayoze Perez, and new signing Jacob Murphy have plenty of support in Christian Atsu, Siem De Jong, Henri Saivet (should he stay). In addition, the midfield is strengthened by Borussia Dortmund loanee Mikel Marino and experienced destroyer Mohamed Diame. The quality in depth coupled with Rafa Benitez’s guiding means this squad should be comfortably in the Premier League, with a safe bottom-half finish. The only slip could be if the players who failed to keep the club afloat last time perform below standards a second time.

Adam Lallana out months with thigh injury

By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT

Liverpool have been dealt a serious blow as the club confirmed winger Adam Lallana will miss “several months” with a thigh injury suffered in the match against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

“This is certainly not news we would have wanted,” manager Jurgen Klopp told the official Liverpool website. “Unfortunately, the damage is such that it will likely mean Adam is out for a couple of months not weeks, so I think we can pretty much rule him out of August and September.”

“Beyond that we will monitor and wait and see. He is a boy with a world-class attitude to everything professionally and he has always come back in good time from injury setbacks since I have been here, so we will see.”

The 29-year-old had a strong season last year as an important part of Klopp’s squad, scoring eight goals and assisting seven in 31 league appearances, only missing time in April due to a hamstring injury.

It’s unclear what exactly the injury is this time around, as it was not specifically announced, but with the length of time out, it’s likely he tore a muscle.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Coutinho to Barcelona, Moreno to Watford

By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT

With Neymar off to PSG, all eyes are on Barcelona to see how they invest the massive sum of money they fallen onto. The immediate noise involves Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho. The Reds playmaker will be tough to pry away from Anfield, with Liverpool likely to reject any and all advances for their best player so close to the new season.

However, that’s not stopping the tabloids from bursting with transfer updates, with reports in Italy suggesting that Barcelona is preparing a $141 million bid for the 25-year-old Brazilian. It would seem that Barcelona will need a push from the player to make any deal realistic, likely why so much of this has been leaked right away.

Should that fail, the same report says that Barcelona will tail Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala, who could also cost them around the same sum of money.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Alberto Moreno could be headed to Watford after falling to third in the left-back depth chart. The Spaniard lost his place to James Milner last season, and is also facing competition from new arrival Andrew Robertson.

With prospects looking bleak at Anfield, the 25-year-old could find himself out of favor and looking for a move to ensure more playing time.

However, Jurgen Klopp was happy with Moreno’s pre-season performance against Bayern Munich, and praised him after the match. “It was a really good game by Alberto,” Klopp said. “That’s why we kept him playing every second. He was playing better, he’s really fit. He had a little problem with his thigh but we had a test with him in the morning and he was okay.”

Klopp could simply be pumping Moreno up in the shop window, with the Echo reporting Watford is one of two Premier League clubs interested. But should he continue to perform, the former Sevilla man could potentially work his way back up the Reds depth chart.

Arsenal has reportedly enquired about Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, but according to reports, the German champions are in no mind to sell.

The report originated from French media outlet Telefoot, who said the Gunners contacted Bayern a few weeks ago about the 21-year-old Frenchman, but were told that he was not for sale. The departure of Douglas Costa to Juventus was the main reason for their hesitancy to sell Coman, but his age probably has to do with it as well.

Antonio Conte laughed off any rumors of a Barcelona move for Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard. It’s not the first time that the Blues boss has been forced to dispel rumors of a swoop for Hazard this summer, but he did so emphatically.

“These are rumors,” Conte said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield against Arsenal. “Eden is very happy to stay with us and to play with us. He must recover from (an ankle) injury and then start with us.”

With Barcelona now looking to rush through a big signing before the window closes, there will be rumors flying like this left and right, but it will be tough for the Catalan club to make such a signing this late in the window, with clubs refusing to sell their best players with the season so close and little time to replace them.