Premier League 2017-18 preview – Manchester United

By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Last season was a total enigma for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. The club, with plenty of squad deficiencies, finished fifth in the Premier League, out of a Champions League spot.

And yet, somehow, Mourinho came out of the previous campaign with three trophies. One of those, the Community Shield, is often cast aside, but even with the other two – the League Cup and the Europa League, a trophy that had eluded Manchester United until last season – Mourinho took a far from stellar Manchester United squad and managed to craft a successful season.

Now, thanks to specifically targeted summer investment, the squad looks far superior to last year’s, and that has led to higher expectations. The prized possession of the summer is $100 million man Romelu Lukaku, who will take over for Zlatan Ibrahimovic at striker. The aging Wayne Rooney has gone after much fanfare, and instead of replacing the playmaker of days past, Mourinho strengthened the league’s second-best defense even further.

Best, worst case scenarios – Manchester United is suddenly a fearsome club again, at least on paper. The sixth-placed finish last year can be chalked up to not just a squad sporting numerous holes, but also some terrible statistical luck that plagued both Manchester sides all year, and led the Red Devils to miss the top four despite a fantastic unbeaten run. Now, with smart investment, this team is ready to roll, with the Premier League title in its sights.

Worst-case scenario might be just as spectacular. Jose Mourinho is known for taking clubs to new heights in season two followed by a spectacular implosion in season three. What happens if they skip step two and head right for step three? Romelu Lukaku gets hurt, Mourinho’s whining reaches unforseen levels of annoying, and the team fails to outrun the avalanche as it buries them in Premier League obscurity. We don’t foresee this happening, but it’s a definite possibility, which means there’s some alternative universe out there that will be privy to Mourinho’s spectacular season-two Manchester United mushroom cloud.

Best possible XI is…

De Gea

Valencia — Bailly — Lindelof — Shaw

Matic — Herrera

Mata — Pogba — Rashford

Lukaku

Harsh on a very good midfielder in Carrick, plus quality attackers in Ashley Young and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but this squad is deep and those guys will all get plenty of action. Expect Anthony Martial to rotate in up front and Marouane Fellaini to serve as the prototypical Mourinho closer. If you have a lineup you believe to be better, add it in the comments below.

Transfers In: Romelu Lukaku (Everton, $100 million), Nemanja Matic ($53 million), Victor Lindelof ($41.4 million).

Transfers Out: Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad, $10 million), Wayne Rooney (Everton, Free), Sam Johnstone (Aston Villa, Loan), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Unattached, Free).

Last season:

— 6th in Premier League
— Won the Europa League
— Won the Community Shield
— FA Cup 6th Round (lost to Chelsea)
— Won the League Cup

Star player: Romelu Lukaku — While Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba were the heart and soul of the squad last season, Lukaku enters the fray as the outright superstar in the locker room. He’s as much of a pure goalscorer as they come, and he will be weighed on heavily to solve the finishing woes that plagued Manchester United all last season. After finally landing as the main man on a premier club, Lukaku now must deliver what is expected of him, and he has the talent around him to take the Premier League by storm.

Coaches’ Corner: Jose Mourinho — In his second season at Manchester United, now is the time that Mourinho will make his presence known. Last season was all about transitioning to this coming campaign. Much like Pep Guardiola, the slack of the first season in charge has run out, and he must bring Manchester United back to its former days of glory, or find himself without a job. It’s that simple.

PST predicts: This is a very, very deep squad that will be able to successfully navigate multiple competitions and fixture congestion, barring an injury crisis like they had mid-last season. The central defense is five-deep and should be able to cover for any injuries that arise, especially in Mourinho’s defense-first tactics. The midfield has plenty of cover. The only thin area is Lukaku, and he will be expected to carry the load. This is a title-challenging team on paper, and Mourinho’s the man to deliver it. It would be hard to envision them finishing outside the top four, and if they do, it would be a massive disappointment.

Chelsea’s Bakayoko out injured for Premier League opener

By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT

Chelsea’s midfield has taken a hit early in the season as manager Antonio Conte confirms new signing Tiemoue Bakayoko will miss both Sunday’s Community Shield match against Arsenal and their Premier League opener against Burnley next weekend.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has missed Chelsea’s preseason due to a minor knee operation, and that surgery will keep him out for the start of the season as well.

“We have to wait and be patient. They [Hazard and Bakayoko] are improving a lot and are recovering well from their injuries but they are not still ready to start the season,” Conte said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Community Shield. “Eden has an ankle problem. After surgery it’s important to respect the right time to recover and the same with Bakayoko. He had surgery in his knee but we are hoping to recover very well. The work is going very well.”

The midfield will be extra thin after the sale of Nemanja Matic, leaving N'Golo Kante by himself in the hole, or potentially alongside Cesc Fabregas in a deeper role. 22-year-old Lewis Baker could see time as well after spending the last two seasons on loan at Vitesse.

How to fill Bakayoko’s place isn’t the only decision Conte has to make for Sunday’s match, with Hazard also out after ankle surgery and new striker signing Alvaro Morata not completely back to full fitness. “Alvaro is working very well and he’s trying to reach the best physical condition and to understand our idea of football,” Conte said. “He needs a bit more time.”

Morata’s absence could be contentous with reports that fellow striker Diego Costa is set to hand in a transfer request. That could leave Michy Batshuayi in a place to start on Sunday after seeing lots of time in Chelsea’s preseason.

Premier League 2017-18 preview – Newcastle United

By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT

Newcastle’s not your typical newly promoted side.

After bouncing straight back from relegation and returning to the Premier League, where they spent have spent every season except two since the league’s inauguration in 1992. Both times Newcastle were relegated, they won the Championship and came straight back up.

This time, they have as experienced a manager as a newly promoted side can have along for the ride. Newcastle proved strong in their bid to keep Rafa Benitez after relegation, and he delivered on his promise to get them back to the top flight. Now, staying there will be another battle altogether.

Best, worst case scenarios – Best-case scenario is that Newcastle returns to its former pedigree as a perennial top-half finisher. That’s not out of the question at all, considering they have a strong side that pulverized the Championship at times. Newcastle can break down any defense, with attacking talent that could surprise the Premier League with its quality.

Worst-case, this team flops hard and battles relegation again. The Magpies’ biggest weakness is facing a team like them, that possesses the ball and storms forward. They lost twice to Fulham last season in Championship play, a team most comparable to Newcastle’s style at that level. Should teams look to replicate this strategy, Benitez would be powerless as he watches his team pinned back and unable to push forward. This team isn’t vastly changed from when they were relegated, and that could prove a major downfall.

Best possible XI is…

Elliott

Yedlin — Lascelles — Lejeune — Dummett

Shelvey — Colback

Ritchie — Perez — Murphy

Gayle

Transfers In: Jacob Murphy (Norwich City, $13.3 million), Florian Lejeune (Eibar, $11.7 million), Christian Atsu ($9 million), Javier Manquillo (Atletico Madrid, $5.9 million), Mikel Merino (Borussia Dortmund, Loan).

Transfers Out: Florian Thauvin (Marseille, $12.9 million), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest, $2.7 million), Sammy Ameobi (Bolton, Free), Vurnon Anita (Leeds United, Free), Haris Vuckic (FC Twente, Free), Yoan Gouffran (Goztepe, Free).

Last season:

— 1st Place finish in Championship (Automatic promotion)
— FA Cup 4th Round (Lost to Oxford United)
— League Cup quarterfinals (Lost to Hull City)

Star player: Ayoze Perez — If asked for most important player, I probably would have gone with one of the two central defenders, who anchor this club. Florian Lejeune is a quality addition and will strengthen this defense considerably. However, it’s “star” player and that is without a doubt playmaker Ayoze Perez. The 22-year-old Spaniard can both create and score, and he racked up 12 goals and 7 assists last season in the Championship despite playing 1,400 less minutes than leading creators Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey. Perez will be a critical part of this Newcastle squad, and he’ll need to blossom this time around after misfiring in his first go at the Premier League campaign the Magpies’ relegation season.

Coaches’ Corner: Rafa Benitez is as experienced as they come for newly promoted sides. He is the only manager in history to have won the Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup, and Super Cup titles, and he has Newcastle in good hands. While he fell from grace at Napoli and Real Madrid, taking charge of Newcastle is a completely different animal, and he passed the Championship meat grinder with flying colors. Back in the Premier League for a full season for the first time since 2010, Benitez has a quality squad to work with as Newcastle looks to continue its slow build back up.

PST predicts: This is a very deep team, which will be of utmost importance when the injuries inevitably hit. The attacking trio of Matt Ritchie, Ayoze Perez, and new signing Jacob Murphy have plenty of support in Christian Atsu, Siem De Jong, Henri Saivet (should he stay). In addition, the midfield is strengthened by Borussia Dortmund loanee Mikel Marino and experienced destroyer Mohamed Diame. The quality in depth coupled with Rafa Benitez’s guiding means this squad should be comfortably in the Premier League, with a safe bottom-half finish. The only slip could be if the players who failed to keep the club afloat last time perform below standards a second time.

Adam Lallana out months with thigh injury

By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT

Liverpool have been dealt a serious blow as the club confirmed winger Adam Lallana will miss “several months” with a thigh injury suffered in the match against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

“This is certainly not news we would have wanted,” manager Jurgen Klopp told the official Liverpool website. “Unfortunately, the damage is such that it will likely mean Adam is out for a couple of months not weeks, so I think we can pretty much rule him out of August and September.”

“Beyond that we will monitor and wait and see. He is a boy with a world-class attitude to everything professionally and he has always come back in good time from injury setbacks since I have been here, so we will see.”

The 29-year-old had a strong season last year as an important part of Klopp’s squad, scoring eight goals and assisting seven in 31 league appearances, only missing time in April due to a hamstring injury.

It’s unclear what exactly the injury is this time around, as it was not specifically announced, but with the length of time out, it’s likely he tore a muscle.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Coutinho to Barcelona, Moreno to Watford

By Kyle BonnAug 4, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT

With Neymar off to PSG, all eyes are on Barcelona to see how they invest the massive sum of money they fallen onto. The immediate noise involves Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho. The Reds playmaker will be tough to pry away from Anfield, with Liverpool likely to reject any and all advances for their best player so close to the new season.

However, that’s not stopping the tabloids from bursting with transfer updates, with reports in Italy suggesting that Barcelona is preparing a $141 million bid for the 25-year-old Brazilian. It would seem that Barcelona will need a push from the player to make any deal realistic, likely why so much of this has been leaked right away.

Should that fail, the same report says that Barcelona will tail Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala, who could also cost them around the same sum of money.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Alberto Moreno could be headed to Watford after falling to third in the left-back depth chart. The Spaniard lost his place to James Milner last season, and is also facing competition from new arrival Andrew Robertson.

With prospects looking bleak at Anfield, the 25-year-old could find himself out of favor and looking for a move to ensure more playing time.

However, Jurgen Klopp was happy with Moreno’s pre-season performance against Bayern Munich, and praised him after the match. “It was a really good game by Alberto,” Klopp said. “That’s why we kept him playing every second. He was playing better, he’s really fit. He had a little problem with his thigh but we had a test with him in the morning and he was okay.”

Klopp could simply be pumping Moreno up in the shop window, with the Echo reporting Watford is one of two Premier League clubs interested. But should he continue to perform, the former Sevilla man could potentially work his way back up the Reds depth chart.

Arsenal has reportedly enquired about Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, but according to reports, the German champions are in no mind to sell.

The report originated from French media outlet Telefoot, who said the Gunners contacted Bayern a few weeks ago about the 21-year-old Frenchman, but were told that he was not for sale. The departure of Douglas Costa to Juventus was the main reason for their hesitancy to sell Coman, but his age probably has to do with it as well.

Antonio Conte laughed off any rumors of a Barcelona move for Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard. It’s not the first time that the Blues boss has been forced to dispel rumors of a swoop for Hazard this summer, but he did so emphatically.

“These are rumors,” Conte said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield against Arsenal. “Eden is very happy to stay with us and to play with us. He must recover from (an ankle) injury and then start with us.”

With Barcelona now looking to rush through a big signing before the window closes, there will be rumors flying like this left and right, but it will be tough for the Catalan club to make such a signing this late in the window, with clubs refusing to sell their best players with the season so close and little time to replace them.