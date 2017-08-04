Transfer Rumor Roundup: Coutinho to Barcelona, Moreno to Watford

With Neymar off to PSG, all eyes are on Barcelona to see how they invest the massive sum of money they fallen onto. The immediate noise involves Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho. The Reds playmaker will be tough to pry away from Anfield, with Liverpool likely to reject any and all advances for their best player so close to the new season.

However, that’s not stopping the tabloids from bursting with transfer updates, with reports in Italy suggesting that Barcelona is preparing a $141 million bid for the 25-year-old Brazilian. It would seem that Barcelona will need a push from the player to make any deal realistic, likely why so much of this has been leaked right away.

Should that fail, the same report says that Barcelona will tail Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala, who could also cost them around the same sum of money.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Alberto Moreno could be headed to Watford after falling to third in the left-back depth chart. The Spaniard lost his place to James Milner last season, and is also facing competition from new arrival Andrew Robertson.

With prospects looking bleak at Anfield, the 25-year-old could find himself out of favor and looking for a move to ensure more playing time.

However, Jurgen Klopp was happy with Moreno’s pre-season performance against Bayern Munich, and praised him after the match. “It was a really good game by Alberto,” Klopp said. “That’s why we kept him playing every second. He was playing better, he’s really fit. He had a little problem with his thigh but we had a test with him in the morning and he was okay.”

Klopp could simply be pumping Moreno up in the shop window, with the Echo reporting Watford is one of two Premier League clubs interested. But should he continue to perform, the former Sevilla man could potentially work his way back up the Reds depth chart.

Arsenal has reportedly enquired about Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, but according to reports, the German champions are in no mind to sell.

The report originated from French media outlet Telefoot, who said the Gunners contacted Bayern a few weeks ago about the 21-year-old Frenchman, but were told that he was not for sale. The departure of Douglas Costa to Juventus was the main reason for their hesitancy to sell Coman, but his age probably has to do with it as well.

Antonio Conte laughed off any rumors of a Barcelona move for Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard. It’s not the first time that the Blues boss has been forced to dispel rumors of a swoop for Hazard this summer, but he did so emphatically.

“These are rumors,” Conte said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield against Arsenal. “Eden is very happy to stay with us and to play with us. He must recover from (an ankle) injury and then start with us.”

With Barcelona now looking to rush through a big signing before the window closes, there will be rumors flying like this left and right, but it will be tough for the Catalan club to make such a signing this late in the window, with clubs refusing to sell their best players with the season so close and little time to replace them.

