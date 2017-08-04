More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Janusz Pawelec/EuroFootball/Getty Images

UEFA charges Polish club over banner honoring Nazi victims

Associated PressAug 4, 2017, 10:35 PM EDT

NYON, Switzerland (AP) UEFA hit Polish football club Legia Warsaw with a disciplinary charge Friday after its fans displayed a vast banner commemorating Poles killed by the Nazis.

Legia fans displayed the banner, which was the width of an entire stand, during Wednesday’s Champions League qualifier against Kazakh team FC Astana.

It marked the Warsaw Uprising of 1944, when Polish resistance fighters captured large parts of the capital city but were eventually crushed by occupying German forces.

“During the Warsaw Uprising Germans killed 160,000 people. Thousands of them were children,” the banner read, below a picture of a German soldier with a gun to the head of a child.

UEFA, which often punishes clubs for political symbols at games, said Legia faces a disciplinary charge relating to the “illicit banner” and another because stairways at its stadium were blocked.

Legia could face a heavy fine because it’s been punished by UEFA several times before over fan violence and, on one occasion, a giant banner which claimed UEFA put money ahead of football.

Legia was beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Astana and eliminated from Champions League qualifying. Its next European game is a Europa League qualifier against Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol.

MLS preview: Contenders clash in NY derby, SKC-ATL, POR-LA

Photo credit: New York Red Bulls - Twitter: @NewYorkRedBulls
By Andy EdwardsAug 4, 2017, 9:51 PM EDT

Previewing the three biggest games (all on Sunday) this weekend, the first with video-assistant referee (VAR), in MLS…

New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls — Sunday, 6 p.m. ET

After ending up on opposite ends of separate 4-0 drubbings last weekend, the Red Bulls enter Sunday’s showdown at Yankee Stadium winners of four straight (and five out of six), far and away their best run of form this season after a torrid time in April and May. NYCFC, meanwhile, find themselves in the midst of indifferent form (just one win from their last four, conceding 10 goals during that stretch) the likes of which they’ve rarely seen this year.

The last time these sides met, a month and a half ago at Red Bull Arena, it was the visitors who ran rampant en route to a 2-0 victory. Since that defeat, the lone loss in five games, Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch altered his tactical approach, opting to go with three in the back, a loaded midfield with five bodies surrounding playmaker Sacha Kljestan, and Bradley Wright-Phillips the spearhead beneficiary (three goals in four games) of last year’s assist king (20) having his defensive duties drastically reduced. Wright-Phillips has an unbelievable scoring record in this Hudson River derby, bagging eight goals in seven games against the blue side of New York.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Atlanta United — Sunday, 8 p.m. ET

The post-Dom Dwyer era got off to a roaring start in KC last week, as Sporting knocked off the red-hot Chicago Fire thanks to an unexpected offensive explosion. With Dwyer no longer in the fold, Peter Vermes’ side is now able to play the expansive, possession-dominant soccer he’s coveted since the arrival of Ilie Sanchez last winter. The foundation remains the league’s best defense, though, (17 goals conceded in 22 games) now that Ike Opara is back from injury (concussion), as are Matt Besler and Graham Zusi following the Gold Cup. The month of August has proven Sporting’s undoing each of the last three years, as injuries and fatigue finally caught up to a hard-worked bunch. Contrary to popular demand, the rationing of minutes remains very heavily weighted toward the squad’s top 14 players.

As for Atlanta, they’ll attack with the same tempo and openness that ultimately proved Chicago’s undoing last week — it’s the only way they know to play, and it’s the reason their tied for most goals this season (41, level with Supporters’ Shield-leading Toronto FC). Unbeaten in five (four wins), Tata Martino’s can push the tempo beyond any opponent’s comfort level, even a control-crazed side like Sporting. In terms of entertaining soccer, this is the game of the weekend.

Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy — Sunday, 2 p.m. ET

Finally, let’s talk about two teams in need of a victory in the worst possible ways. Portland, winners of one of their last eight (four draws), host LA, winners of zero of their last six (five losses). Caleb Porter’s Timbers, by virtue of little more than their strong start to the season, currently occupy the fourth spot in a very weak Western Conference. By the time kickoff rolls around on Sunday, it’ll be nearly two months to the day since their last clean sheet.

With the clearly stated objective to get the Galaxy into the playoffs, Sigi Schmid has his work cut out after taking over for Curt Onalfo last week, as his new side currently sits seven points adrift of the sixth and final playoff place. The streak of eight straight seasons competing in the playoffs is in serious danger. Jonathan Dos Santos is highly unlikely to be available as he awaits his U.S. visa, which means another week of Jermaine Jones patrolling central midfield for the Galaxy. LA have won just nine points in the 11 games Jones has played this season (14 from 10 games without him).

Full MLS schedule

Saturday

D.C. United vs. Toronto FC — 7 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Union vs. FC Dallas — 7 p.m. ET
Montreal Impact vs. Orlando City SC — 7:30 p.m. ET
Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders — 8 p.m. ET
Chicago Fire vs. New England Revolution — 8:30 p.m. ET
Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo — 10 p.m. ET
Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 10 p.m. ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Columbus Crew SC — 10:30 p.m. ET

Community Shield: Chelsea, Arsenal kick off new season at Wembley

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 4, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT

LONDON (AP) When Chelsea faces Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday, the winner may be which team can best put a turbulent offseason behind them.

The traditional season curtain raiser at Wembley Stadium features league champion Chelsea against FA Cup winner Arsenal.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been trying to keep hold of Alexis Sanchez as the Gunners attempt to return to the Champions League after missing out on qualification for the first time in 20 years. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is desperate to increase the size of his “small squad” as the Blues prepare to defend its Premier League title.

“The strength of professional people is to not be diverted by noises that are not their problem,” Wenger said Thursday.

There’s a lot of noise.

Sanchez was Arsenal’s leading scorer with 30 goals last season, including the opener in its FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea at Wembley in May. He appears to have decided his future lies away from north London but Wenger disagrees.

“He is focused. My decision is clear, he will stay and he will respect that and that’s as simple as that,” Wenger said of the Chile forward.

Despite signing France striker Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon in July for a club record $68 million, Arsenal has chosen to keep Sanchez for the final year of his contract. That risks the possibility of losing the 28-year-old star on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Conte won the title in his first season at Stamford Bridge with a squad lacking depth, but wants multiple new faces to cope with the additional strain of Champions League football.

“Now, for us, it’s very important to try to improve our squad’s numerical aspect, because we have a small squad and I think only one player is not enough to improve our team,” Conte said on Friday.

Chelsea has signed striker Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco and defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma during the offseason, but those arrivals have been offset by the departures of Nemanja Matic and John Terry. Also, Diego Costa is no longer wanted by Conte.

There have been reports of unrest between Conte and the Chelsea hierarchy over transfer policy, which were further fueled in July when the former Italy manager received a salary increase but did not extend his contract, which expires in 2019.

“The most important thing is the club knows my opinion and they’re trying to do the best for our team, our squad,” Conte said. “Now we have to wait, we must have patience.”

Past Community Shield matches have often lacked genuine competitiveness, but the shared summer of discontent and a fierce London rivalry should guarantee entertainment on Sunday.

“I think friendly games have ended for us,” Conte said. “This is an official game, this is the first trophy in the season.”

Conte: Title defense “will be most difficult season of my career”

Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 4, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT

For someone who appears to be in the midst of a great war with Jose Mourinho, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte sure is conducting himself in a manner quite reminiscent of his predecessor.

Mourinho, the unwavering agitator, has worn out his welcome at just about every stop along his managerial career. Conte has taken not-so-thinly veiled shots at the Portuguese in recent weeks, only to turn around and take a page right out of his worn-out playbook — publicly complaining, in an intentionally vague manner, about the lack of business completed thus far in the transfer window — quotes from the Guardian:

“For sure it will be the most difficult season of my career as a coach. Why? There are many reasons and I haven’t a lot of time to explain a lot of these reasons. But I am sure about this: in this moment we have a small squad. Everyone can see the situation. It’s not because the coach shouts, ‘I want this,’ or, ‘I want this.’ We hope to improve it, because it’s very clear. But for me and the players, the best way now is to be focused on the pitch and not to think of the other situation.”

“Everyone is trying to do their job, but, for sure, I think this question is good for the club — not for me.What do they tell me? We have to wait for the best moment, the best solution. We have to wait.” … “In Italy, the people know that I have not great patience. But I am learning in England to discover more patience in myself.”

Mourinho’s relationship with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich became strained during the early days of his first tenure at Stamford Bridge, and it wound up spelling the end of the road for the two in 2007, and again in 2015. While Conte might in fact despise Mourinho, he sure does do one heck of an impersonation of his nemesis. For Chelsea fans, this must sound and feel all too familiar.

Monaco’s title defense begins with comeback win; Mbappe injured

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 4, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT

Editor’s note: Teenage sensation (and transfer target) Kylian Mbappe left Friday’s season opener with an apparent knee injury, as he hobbled off the field in the 75th minute.

MONACO (AP) Monaco lost key players during the offseason but not its fighting spirit as the French champion started its title defense with a 3-2 win over Toulouse on Friday after twice coming from behind.

Kamil Glik scored the winner with 20 minutes left after Jemerson and Radamel Falcao leveled twice for the hosts in the opening game of the season.

Monaco was one of the most spectacular teams in Europe last season, scoring 107 league goals in 38 games to win the title eight points clear of Paris Saint-Germain.

But the team was completely reshuffled this summer after the club sold left back Benjamin Mendy, central midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, playmaker Bernardo Silva, forward Valere Germain and midfielder Nabil Dirar. Rival PSG, in turn, has been boosted by Brazil star Neymar’s arrival for a world record 222 million-euro ($262-million) price tag.

Monaco made a sloppy start on a hot evening but showed it still has the resources to defend its title, especially if star striker Kylian Mbappe decides to stay. The France international has been courted by major European teams and his future at Monaco remains unclear.

Mbappe did not score but was involved in dangerous moves before he was substituted in the 75th minute. Monaco’s midfield also worked well, with Joao Moutinho releasing quick passes that caught out Toulouse’s static defense.

Zinedine Machach and Andy Delort scored for Toulouse.