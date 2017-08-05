More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Dani Alves admits Neymar persuaded him to join PSG weeks ago

Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 5, 2017, 4:38 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Even before joining Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar was assisting the team.

Dani Alves disclosed Saturday that Neymar said the Brazil defender should move to the French capital last month — and not to Manchester City — after being released by Juventus.

[ MORE: Saturday’s transfer rumor roundupFriday | Thursday ]

Neymar also let former Barcelona teammate Alves in on the secret that he was thinking about making the record-breaking $262 million transfer from the Camp Nou.

“I talked to him about the possibility,” Alves said. “He recommended me to come here. He suggested that I come to the club. I said I wanted to leave Juventus, and he was thinking of coming here.”

While Alves made his PSG debut on Saturday in a 2-0 victory over Amiens, Neymar is yet to play for the French capital club after his international clearance didn’t come through in time.

“There is anticipation because of the football he plays and his will to show it to the world,” said the 35-year-old Alves, who won the Spanish league, Champions League and Club World Cup alongside Neymar at Barcelona. “You take a giant step when you have a player of this level to play against the other teams. This team will get a quality leap forward.”

[ MORE: Neymar won’t make PSG debut this weekend ]

Neymar’s transfer more than doubled the previous world transfer record set a year ago when Manchester United paid $116 million to sign Paul Pogba.

“We are not moved by money,” Alves said. “Few people leave their comfort zone, and we are Brazilians. Brazilians do that.”

The arrival of Neymar and Alves adds an even stronger Brazilian flavor to a squad captained by Thiago Silva, whose center back partner is compatriot Marquinhos.

“Our group is very good, people here are very close,” Alves said. “This makes the adaptation a little easier. (Neymar) is very happy and we welcomed him with open arms. I am close because I know what this is like. He came to the right place at the right time.”

[ MORE: 2017-18 Premier League season preview hub

Neymar’s move to PSG raised eyebrows because he is leaving one of soccer’s most illustrious teams for a club that has never won the Champions League.

“It isn’t only about Barcelona, about Spanish clubs,” Alves said. “There is life, challenge and football in other places. Neymar coming changes PSG’s position for sure. It inevitable that there are expectations. His greatness brings all that.”

VIDEO: Pulisic scores to put BVB ahead of Bayern in Supercup

AP Photo/Alik Keplicz
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsAug 5, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT

Just like that, Christian Pulisic is off and running for the 2017-18 season.

[ MORE: Saturday’s transfer rumor roundupFriday | Thursday ]

The 18-year-old (he doesn’t turn 19 for another month and a half) needed barely 11 full minutes to bag his first goal of the brand new season, Saturday in Borussia Dortmund’s German Supercup clash with — who else? — Bayern Munich. In the process, Pulisic became the first American to score a goal in the curtain-raising exhibition.

[ MORE: 2017-18 Premier League season preview hub

Rather than benefiting from the brilliance of teammates and reaping the rewards himself, Pulisic did it all on his own this time, closing down and dispossessing Javi Martinez before racking in one-on-one with Sven Ulreich and slotting it past the Bayern goalkeeper to put Dortmund 1-0 up on Bayern.

Bayern’s technical director Reschke leaves to join Stuttgart

Twitter/@MiaSanMiaNews
Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 5, 2017, 2:04 PM EDT

MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich’s technical director, Michael Reschke, is leaving to join promoted Stuttgart as sporting director.

[ LISTEN: The latest MiB podcast with fantasy guru John Wallin ]

Bayern says that the 59-year-old Reschke, who joined the club in 2014 after 10 years at Bayer Leverkusen, asked for his contract to be terminated on Friday. It had had another year to run. Reschke informed both president Uli Hoeness and chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in July that he had received offers from other clubs.

On Monday, Bayern appointed Hasan Salihamidzic in a role with duties that may have overlapped with Reschke’s, but the Stuttgart-bound director says, “It’s a shame I won’t have the opportunity to work together with (him).”

[ MORE: Neymar won’t feature for PSG in Ligue 1 opener ]

Rummenigge thanked Reschke for “the tremendous work he’s done for FC Bayern over the last three years. He’s made an important contribution to our success.”

Premier League 2017-18 preview – Watford

Mark Robinson/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedAug 5, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Like many of the teams towards the bottom of the Premier League table last season — and in most years — Watford had the classic killer combination of a lack of offensive firepower and an equally disappointing struggle of allowing goals.

[ LIVE: Stream Premier League live ]

Marco Silva has been brought in to help Watford improve upon its 17th place finish from 2016/17, and with several key additions in the midfield the Hornets just might be able to climb the PL table in the Portuguese manager’s first season with the club.

Best, worst case scenarios – Watford will likely be lumped in with many of the usual mid-table suspects, which isn’t the worst thing in the world. If the Hornets can find another stable goalscorer alongside Troy Deeney up front, then perhaps the squad can make a push into the upper half of the table, which is likely the team’s ceiling. The club has also been reported to be close to a deal with young Brazilian Richarlison, and if successful, the 20-year-old Fluminense attacker could be a promising piece to the squad.

Worst-case scenario might just see Silva’s side drop down to the Championship. It’s not far-fetched considering how close Watford was a season ago to falling into England’s second flight. There were major concerns defensively last season, with the club allowing 68 goals in 38 matches, and as mentioned above, Deeney really didn’t have much support in the goalscoring department. He was the only Watford player to crack the 10-goal mark, and that’s something that must change in 2017/18 if the Hornets are to stave off relegation.

Best possible XI is…

Gomes

Janmaat — Kaboul — Britos — Holebas

Doucoure — Chalobah

Amrabat — Cleverley — Pereyra

Deeney

[ MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub ] 

Transfers In: Nathaniel Chalobah (Chelsea, Undisclosed), Daniel Bachman (Free agent), Kiko Femenia (Alaves, Undisclosed), Will Hughes (Derby County, Undisclosed)

Transfers Out: Juan Carlos Paredes (Emelec, Free), Mario Suarez (Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng, Undisclosed)

Last season:

— 17th in Premier League
— FA Cup 4th Round (lost to Millwall)
— League Cup 2nd Round (lost to Gillingham)

Star player: Troy Deeney — As stated above, Deeney was the only player to crack 10 goals last season. This is a squad that desperately needs somebody to finish chances, and at this very moment, it appears Deeney is the most likely candidate to do so.

Coaches’ Corner: Marco Silva — Say what you will about Silva’s performance at Hull last season, but there really wasn’t much to work with for the Portuguese boss or the Tigers roster. This isn’t a terribly different scenario for the manager, but the club has added some solid pieces this summer, such as Chalobah and Femenia. He’ll certainly have his work cut out for him, and Silva will have to keep a sharp eye out for more additions during January if he is to keep this team afloat.

PST predicts: Goals have been hard to come by for Watford, and at the end of the day that’s what keeps you in the Premier League. The Hornets squeaked by last season with just 40 goals to get them into 17th place, but it’s hard to say if that will be enough again in 2017/18. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, somebody other than Troy Deeney has to emerge on the goalscoring-front, and it has to start earlier rather than later in the season because that could spell doom for Silva and this squad.

Transfer rumor roundup: Van Dijk to Chelsea? Roma make another Mahrez bid

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedAug 5, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

Liverpool faces some stiff competition for the services of Virgil Van Dijk, and it could puts the Reds out of the running for their man.

[ MORE: Neymar won’t make PSG debut on Saturday ]

Chelsea is reportedly willing to spend $65 million to acquire the Southampton defender, according to the Times.

The Blues have had interest in Van Dijk previously, and Antonio Conte‘s side could potentially recruit the Dutchman to Stamford Bridge given Southampton’s poor relations with Liverpool.

The Sun has reported that Saints are more willing to sell Van Dijk to Chelsea for that very reason. Southampton had previously threatened to report the Reds to the Premier League for illegally approaching Van Dijk in the quest of signing him.

Roma’s interest in a particular Leicester attacker has been noted this summer, and the Italian giants appear willing to do just about anything to secure the services of this player.

Sky Sports Italia is reporting that Roma has made a third bid for Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez, with the latest offer coming in at over $41 million.

Mahrez has expressed his interest in getting out of the King Power Stadium after the club took a noticeable step back in 2016/17 following their Premier League title the season prior.

The Algerian international’s production dropped last season as part of the Foxes’ struggles, with the 26-year-old totaling just 10 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions.

Inter Milan is reportedly on the brink of signing a promising Borussia Dortmund midfielder after he struggled to crack the German side’s starting XI.

Sky Sports Italia is reporting that Emre Mor will likely be joining Inter for a $23 million fee as the 20-year-old looks for steady playing time with the Serie A side.

The Danish international made just 12 league appearances last season for Dortmund, and scored once in that span.

Barcelona is actively seeking a replacement for Neymar, and Ousmane Dembele continues to be a name circulating around the Spanish giants.

L’Equipe is reporting that the Dortmund attacker is at the top of Barca’s list to replace the Brazilian forward just as La Liga gets ready to start up.