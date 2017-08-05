MLS Snapshots: Shield contenders TFC, FCD slip up in DC, PHI

The game in 100 words (or less): The last 180 minutes of soccer have resulted in a pair of losses, by a combined score of 7-0, for the defending Supporters’ Shield winners (and contenders once again) FC Dallas — 4-0 at the hands of the Vancouver Whitecaps last week, followed by a 3-0 drubbing courtesy of a floundering Philadelphia Union side which entered the weekend with one win from their last five games. Saturday’s game featured the very first call to be made via the brand new video-assistant refereeing system, as Ricardo Salazar went to the field-side monitor and determined an FCD goal should be negated for a foul in the build-up. From the time he made the VAR signal, to the time he announced his decision, 47 seconds had passed during a period of time when the game was already stopped.

Three moments that mattered

17′ — Sapong finishes a slick piece of build-up for 1-0 — Sapong gets the credit for the goal, but Ilsinho and Haris Medunjanin did all the heavy lifting — particularly Ilsinho for the clever backheel that unlocked the entire FCD defense.

You won't see a team goal much sweeter. What a set up. #DOOP #PHIvDAL https://t.co/s1nlkr4VnL — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 5, 2017

22′ — Ilsinho drives a volley home for 2-0 — You don’t have to blast it on the full volley, as long as you control it and place it perfectly.

68′ — Ilsinho and Sapong clean up Seitz’s mess for 3-0 — Ilsinho’s first 43 games in MLS produced five goals and three assists. Ilsinho’s 86 minutes on Saturday yielded a goal and two assists.

Man of the match: Ilsinho

Goalscorers: Sapong (17′, 68′), Ilsinho (22′)

The game in 100 words (or less): Meanwhile, in America’s capital, the defending Eastern Conference champions (and Shield leaders for 2017), Toronto FC, spotted the league’s (runaway) worst team, D.C. United, an early goal and needed a spectacular own goal in order to reverse their fortunes and rescue a point despite playing 46 minutes with a man advantage. TFC managed just two shots on target all game long. The result moves TFC to five games unbeaten (they’ve lost just two of their last 17), but will result in their Shield lead shrinking, should the Chicago Fire (five points back) or Sporting Kansas City (seven points back) pick up all three points this weekend.

Three moments that mattered

6′ — Opare heads DCU to an early lead — Kofi Opare rises, and Kofi Opare heads a very deserved opening goal home.

44′ — Sam slides through Mavinga, sees read — Even United’s red cards are earned in a half- or quarter-hearted manner this season…

Sam is sent off! DC down to 10! pic.twitter.com/rhdwRe1Zek — Total MLS (@TotalMLS) August 5, 2017

52′ — Jeffrey clears it off Birnbaum, into his own goal — D.C. United’s 2017 season, in seven seconds…

A goal's a goal, right? Last touch goes off Birnbaum as the Reds find the equalizer in D.C.#TFCLive | #DCvTOR pic.twitter.com/NmBcpfUxzs — Toronto FC (@torontofc) August 6, 2017

Man of the match: Bill Hamid

Goalscorers: Opare (6′), Birnbaum (52′ – OG)

