Photo credit: @PhilaUnion

MLS Snapshots: Shield contenders TFC, FCD slip up in DC, PHI

By Andy EdwardsAug 5, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): The last 180 minutes of soccer have resulted in a pair of losses, by a combined score of 7-0, for the defending Supporters’ Shield winners (and contenders once again) FC Dallas — 4-0 at the hands of the Vancouver Whitecaps last week, followed by a 3-0 drubbing courtesy of a floundering Philadelphia Union side which entered the weekend with one win from their last five games. Saturday’s game featured the very first call to be made via the brand new video-assistant refereeing system, as Ricardo Salazar went to the field-side monitor and determined an FCD goal should be negated for a foul in the build-up. From the time he made the VAR signal, to the time he announced his decision, 47 seconds had passed during a period of time when the game was already stopped.

Three moments that mattered

17′ — Sapong finishes a slick piece of build-up for 1-0 — Sapong gets the credit for the goal, but Ilsinho and Haris Medunjanin did all the heavy lifting — particularly Ilsinho for the clever backheel that unlocked the entire FCD defense.

22′ — Ilsinho drives a volley home for 2-0 — You don’t have to blast it on the full volley, as long as you control it and place it perfectly.

68′ — Ilsinho and Sapong clean up Seitz’s mess for 3-0 — Ilsinho’s first 43 games in MLS produced five goals and three assists. Ilsinho’s 86 minutes on Saturday yielded a goal and two assists.

Man of the match: Ilsinho

Goalscorers: Sapong (17′, 68′), Ilsinho (22′)

The game in 100 words (or less): Meanwhile, in America’s capital, the defending Eastern Conference champions (and Shield leaders for 2017), Toronto FC, spotted the league’s (runaway) worst team, D.C. United, an early goal and needed a spectacular own goal in order to reverse their fortunes and rescue a point despite playing 46 minutes with a man advantage. TFC managed just two shots on target all game long. The result moves TFC to five games unbeaten (they’ve lost just two of their last 17), but will result in their Shield lead shrinking, should the Chicago Fire (five points back) or Sporting Kansas City (seven points back) pick up all three points this weekend.

Three moments that mattered

6′ — Opare heads DCU to an early lead — Kofi Opare rises, and Kofi Opare heads a very deserved opening goal home.

44′ — Sam slides through Mavinga, sees read — Even United’s red cards are earned in a half- or quarter-hearted manner this season…

52′ — Jeffrey clears it off Birnbaum, into his own goal — D.C. United’s 2017 season, in seven seconds…

Man of the match: Bill Hamid

Goalscorers: Opare (6′), Birnbaum (52′ – OG)

Burnley abandon friendly due to behavior of Hannover fans

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 5, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT

BURNLEY, England (AP) A friendly game between Premier League team Burnley and promoted Bundesliga club Hannover was abandoned Saturday on police advice following disturbances among visiting fans.

Burnley says “Home supporters were escorted from the stand and police moved in to contain visiting fans of the German club.”

The game in northern England was called off at halftime with Burnley leading 1-0 at Turf Moor through Ben Mee‘s 40th-minute header.

German news agency dpa reports that “several hundred” Hannover fans were responsible for the disturbances, chanting abuse against their club president Martin Kind and ripping up seats to throw toward Burnley supporters.

Kind is unpopular among Hannover fans for taking a majority 51 percent stake in the club last Monday.

Dani Alves admits Neymar persuaded him to join PSG weeks ago

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 5, 2017, 4:38 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Even before joining Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar was assisting the team.

Dani Alves disclosed Saturday that Neymar said the Brazil defender should move to the French capital last month — and not to Manchester City — after being released by Juventus.

Neymar also let former Barcelona teammate Alves in on the secret that he was thinking about making the record-breaking $262 million transfer from the Camp Nou.

“I talked to him about the possibility,” Alves said. “He recommended me to come here. He suggested that I come to the club. I said I wanted to leave Juventus, and he was thinking of coming here.”

While Alves made his PSG debut on Saturday in a 2-0 victory over Amiens, Neymar is yet to play for the French capital club after his international clearance didn’t come through in time.

“There is anticipation because of the football he plays and his will to show it to the world,” said the 35-year-old Alves, who won the Spanish league, Champions League and Club World Cup alongside Neymar at Barcelona. “You take a giant step when you have a player of this level to play against the other teams. This team will get a quality leap forward.”

Neymar’s transfer more than doubled the previous world transfer record set a year ago when Manchester United paid $116 million to sign Paul Pogba.

“We are not moved by money,” Alves said. “Few people leave their comfort zone, and we are Brazilians. Brazilians do that.”

The arrival of Neymar and Alves adds an even stronger Brazilian flavor to a squad captained by Thiago Silva, whose center back partner is compatriot Marquinhos.

“Our group is very good, people here are very close,” Alves said. “This makes the adaptation a little easier. (Neymar) is very happy and we welcomed him with open arms. I am close because I know what this is like. He came to the right place at the right time.”

Neymar’s move to PSG raised eyebrows because he is leaving one of soccer’s most illustrious teams for a club that has never won the Champions League.

“It isn’t only about Barcelona, about Spanish clubs,” Alves said. “There is life, challenge and football in other places. Neymar coming changes PSG’s position for sure. It inevitable that there are expectations. His greatness brings all that.”

VIDEO: Pulisic scores to put BVB ahead of Bayern in Supercup

AP Photo/Alik Keplicz
By Andy EdwardsAug 5, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT

Just like that, Christian Pulisic is off and running for the 2017-18 season.

The 18-year-old (he doesn’t turn 19 for another month and a half) needed barely 11 full minutes to bag his first goal of the brand new season, Saturday in Borussia Dortmund’s German Supercup clash with — who else? — Bayern Munich. In the process, Pulisic became the first American to score a goal in the curtain-raising exhibition.

Rather than benefiting from the brilliance of teammates and reaping the rewards himself, Pulisic did it all on his own this time, closing down and dispossessing Javi Martinez before racking in one-on-one with Sven Ulreich and slotting it past the Bayern goalkeeper to put Dortmund 1-0 up on Bayern.

Bayern’s technical director Reschke leaves to join Stuttgart

Twitter/@MiaSanMiaNews
Associated PressAug 5, 2017, 2:04 PM EDT

MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich’s technical director, Michael Reschke, is leaving to join promoted Stuttgart as sporting director.

Bayern says that the 59-year-old Reschke, who joined the club in 2014 after 10 years at Bayer Leverkusen, asked for his contract to be terminated on Friday. It had had another year to run. Reschke informed both president Uli Hoeness and chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in July that he had received offers from other clubs.

On Monday, Bayern appointed Hasan Salihamidzic in a role with duties that may have overlapped with Reschke’s, but the Stuttgart-bound director says, “It’s a shame I won’t have the opportunity to work together with (him).”

Rummenigge thanked Reschke for “the tremendous work he’s done for FC Bayern over the last three years. He’s made an important contribution to our success.”