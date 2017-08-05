More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Premier League season reviews: 1997-2002 – Part 2

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 5, 2017, 9:32 AM EDT

With the 25th anniversary of the start of the Premier League almost upon us, now seems like a good time to reminiscence about seasons gone by.

Below you will find PL season review videos from the 1997-98 debut PL campaign until the 2001-02 season.

Over the next few days we will be rolling out season review videos from all 25 previous PL seasons.

Enjoy this trip down memory lane.

1997-98 season

1998-99 season

1999-00 season

2000-01 season

2001-02 season

Premier League 2017-18 preview – Swansea City

Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Matt ReedAug 5, 2017, 9:01 AM EDT

Paul Clement did just about everything he could with the roster he had in 2016/17 to help Swansea stave off relegation from the Premier League, and now in his first full season at the Liberty Stadium, the manager will have a bit more of a stamp on his squad.

Despite the ongoing talks of Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s exit from the club, the Swans head into the new PL season with several new faces, including Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham, who could prove to be of great assistance in the attacking third.

Best, worst case scenarios – Realistically, the Swans are a mid-table side if all things go according to plan for Paul Clement and Co. That being said, the Swans manager did a solid job last season after the club faced adversity and helped the team stave off relegation, which for awhile looked inevitable.

Much of the club’s success will hinge on the status of Gylfi Sigurdsson, who continues to have strong interest from Everton. If the Icelandic international is poached from Swansea it could prove to be a massive gap leaving the squad scrambling in the midfield, so this is certainly a story that must be kept an eye on closely.

Best possible XI is…

Fabianski

Naughton — Fernandez — Mawson — Olsson

Fer — Mesa — Carroll

Ayew — Llorente — Abraham

The additions of Tammy Abraham and Roque Mesa could present strong signings for the Swans moving up the pitch, but the biggest questions remain for the team at the back. The club conceded 70 goals in the PL last season, the second-most of any squad in England’s top flight. Paul Clement will need to get things sorted out defensively if they hope to outlast the bottom three once again.

Transfers In: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea, Loan), Edwin Mulder (Heerenveen, Free), Kees de Boer (Ajax, Youth), Roque Mesa (Las Palmas, $14 million), Cian Harries (Coventry City, Undisclosed), Arnór Guðjohnsen (Breiðablik UBK, Youth), Mark Walsh (Finn Harps, Youth), Jayden Reid (Manchester United, Youth)

Transfers Out: Bafetimbi Gomis ($2.7 million, Galatasaray), Borja Baston (loan, Malaga), Jordi Amat (loan, Real Betis), Jack Cork ($13 million, Burnley), Gerhard Tremmel (Released), Marvin Emnes (Released), Owain Jones (Released).

Last season:

— 15th in Premier League
— FA Cup 3rd Round (Lost to Hull City)
— League Cup 3rd Round (Lost to Manchester City)
Fernando Llorente finished top goalscorer (15)

Star player: Gylfi Sigurdsson — Since arriving at the Liberty Stadium, Sigurdsson has been everything the Swans could want and more as a driving force in the team’s attack. The Icelandic has hit double-digit goals scored in all competitions the past two seasons, which is something he hadn’t previously done since his time at Reading. Everyone knows losing this man would be a massive blow to Swansea’s hopes of remaining in the PL next season, so the supporters and squad alike will surely be holding their breath.

Coaches’ Corner: Paul Clement — The 45-year-old enters his first full season managing in the Premier League, and luckily for Clement he’ll be in a slightly less difficult position than he was thrust into a season ago. While the club wasn’t very active in the transfer window, the addition of Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea could be a solid lift to the club’s attack. Clement proved his mental fortitude after coming in to replace Bob Bradley and a struggling Swans side last season, and thus far, he’s been everything the club could want.

PST predicts: As mentioned earlier, this is a Swans team that didn’t add a ton of players during the transfer window, which isn’t completely unexpected for the club. However, this is still a side that can manage to finish similarly to what it did a season ago (15th) if all things go properly. The team has shown it’s capable of playing good possession soccer, but much of that success could be hinged on Gylfi Sigurdsson availability. Ultimately, Swansea will probably last another season in the PL. It may not be the prettiest sight, but Paul Clement showed in 2016/17 that he can rally his troops even when the going gets tough.

Neymar won’t make PSG debut on Saturday

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
By Matt ReedAug 5, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

Saturday will feature a party at the Parc des Princes prior to Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 opener, but the match itself won’t have the guest of honor.

[ MORE: Monaco earns late win in Ligue 1 opener, Mbappe goes off injured ]

Brazilian star Neymar will not play in PSG’s league opener against Amiens after the French giants failed to finalize the 25-year-old’s transfer documents in time on Friday.

Despite Neymar’s absence from the pitch on Saturday, PSG will hold a ceremony prior to kickoff to unveil the club’s world-record signing to the sold-out crowd in France’s capital.

It is expected that the former Barcelona attacker will make his official debut with PSG on August 13 when PSG travels to Guingamp. His home debut will likely come the following weekend against Toulouse.

Orlando City signs third DP with addition of Malmo’s Yoshi Yotun

Twitter/@OrlandoCitySC
By Matt ReedAug 5, 2017, 7:25 AM EDT

If Orlando City falls short of making the MLS Cup playoffs in 2017 it won’t be for a lack of trying.

[ MORE: PST previews the MLS weekend, including the New York Derby ]

The Lions had already been busy during the summer with the addition of Sporting KC and U.S. Men’s National Team striker Dom Dwyer, but Orlando continued to make moves on Friday with the signing of a third Designated Player.

The club announced the signing of Peruvian attacker Yoshimar “Yoshi” Yotun from Swedish champions Malmo, making the 27-year-old the club’s third DP alongside Kaka and Carlos Rivas.

Yotun has become a regular with the Peru national team, making 64 appearances for the South American nation, including playing in three Copa America competitions (2011, 2015, 2016).

Currently, Jason Kreis and Orlando sit two points behind the Columbus Crew for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, however, the Lions do hold a match in hand over Greg Berhalter’s side.

UEFA charges Polish club over banner honoring Nazi victims

Photo by Janusz Pawelec/EuroFootball/Getty Images
4 Comments
Associated PressAug 4, 2017, 10:35 PM EDT

NYON, Switzerland (AP) UEFA hit Polish football club Legia Warsaw with a disciplinary charge Friday after its fans displayed a vast banner commemorating Poles killed by the Nazis.

Legia fans displayed the banner, which was the width of an entire stand, during Wednesday’s Champions League qualifier against Kazakh team FC Astana.

It marked the Warsaw Uprising of 1944, when Polish resistance fighters captured large parts of the capital city but were eventually crushed by occupying German forces.

“During the Warsaw Uprising Germans killed 160,000 people. Thousands of them were children,” the banner read, below a picture of a German soldier with a gun to the head of a child.

UEFA, which often punishes clubs for political symbols at games, said Legia faces a disciplinary charge relating to the “illicit banner” and another because stairways at its stadium were blocked.

Legia could face a heavy fine because it’s been punished by UEFA several times before over fan violence and, on one occasion, a giant banner which claimed UEFA put money ahead of football.

Legia was beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Astana and eliminated from Champions League qualifying. Its next European game is a Europa League qualifier against Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol.