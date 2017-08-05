More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Transfer rumor roundup: Van Dijk to Chelsea? Roma make another Mahrez bid

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedAug 5, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

Liverpool faces some stiff competition for the services of Virgil Van Dijk, and it could puts the Reds out of the running for their man.

[ MORE: Neymar won’t make PSG debut on Saturday ]

Chelsea is reportedly willing to spend $65 million to acquire the Southampton defender, according to the Times.

The Blues have had interest in Van Dijk previously, and Antonio Conte‘s side could potentially recruit the Dutchman to Stamford Bridge given Southampton’s poor relations with Liverpool.

The Sun has reported that Saints are more willing to sell Van Dijk to Chelsea for that very reason. Southampton had previously threatened to report the Reds to the Premier League for illegally approaching Van Dijk in the quest of signing him.

Roma’s interest in a particular Leicester attacker has been noted this summer, and the Italian giants appear willing to do just about anything to secure the services of this player.

Sky Sports Italia is reporting that Roma has made a third bid for Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez, with the latest offer coming in at over $41 million.

Mahrez has expressed his interest in getting out of the King Power Stadium after the club took a noticeable step back in 2016/17 following their Premier League title the season prior.

The Algerian international’s production dropped last season as part of the Foxes’ struggles, with the 26-year-old totaling just 10 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions.

Inter Milan is reportedly on the brink of signing a promising Borussia Dortmund midfielder after he struggled to crack the German side’s starting XI.

Sky Sports Italia is reporting that Emre Mor will likely be joining Inter for a $23 million fee as the 20-year-old looks for steady playing time with the Serie A side.

The Danish international made just 12 league appearances last season for Dortmund, and scored once in that span.

Barcelona is actively seeking a replacement for Neymar, and Ousmane Dembele continues to be a name circulating around the Spanish giants.

L’Equipe is reporting that the Dortmund attacker is at the top of Barca’s list to replace the Brazilian forward just as La Liga gets ready to start up.

Premier League 2017-18 preview – Watford

Mark Robinson/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedAug 5, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Like many of the teams towards the bottom of the Premier League table last season — and in most years — Watford had the classic killer combination of a lack of offensive firepower and an equally disappointing struggle of allowing goals.

[ LIVE: Stream Premier League live ]

Marco Silva has been brought in to help Watford improve upon its 17th place finish from 2016/17, and with several key additions in the midfield the Hornets just might be able to climb the PL table in the Portuguese manager’s first season with the club.

Best, worst case scenarios – Watford will likely be lumped in with many of the usual mid-table suspects, which isn’t the worst thing in the world. If the Hornets can find another stable goalscorer alongside Troy Deeney up front, then perhaps the squad can make a push into the upper half of the table, which is likely the team’s ceiling. The club has also been reported to be close to a deal with young Brazilian Richarlison, and if successful, the 20-year-old Fluminense attacker could be a promising piece to the squad.

Worst-case scenario might just see Silva’s side drop down to the Championship. It’s not far-fetched considering how close Watford was a season ago to falling into England’s second flight. There were major concerns defensively last season, with the club allowing 68 goals in 38 matches, and as mentioned above, Deeney really didn’t have much support in the goalscoring department. He was the only Watford player to crack the 10-goal mark, and that’s something that must change in 2017/18 if the Hornets are to stave off relegation.

Best possible XI is…

Gomes

Janmaat — Kaboul — Britos — Holebas

Doucoure — Chalobah

Amrabat — Cleverley — Pereyra

Deeney

[ MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub ] 

Transfers In: Nathaniel Chalobah (Chelsea, Undisclosed), Daniel Bachman (Free agent), Kiko Femenia (Alaves, Undisclosed), Will Hughes (Derby County, Undisclosed)

Transfers Out: Juan Carlos Paredes (Emelec, Free), Mario Suarez (Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng, Undisclosed)

Last season:

— 17th in Premier League
— FA Cup 4th Round (lost to Millwall)
— League Cup 2nd Round (lost to Gillingham)

Star player: Troy Deeney — As stated above, Deeney was the only player to crack 10 goals last season. This is a squad that desperately needs somebody to finish chances, and at this very moment, it appears Deeney is the most likely candidate to do so.

Coaches’ Corner: Marco Silva — Say what you will about Silva’s performance at Hull last season, but there really wasn’t much to work with for the Portuguese boss or the Tigers roster. This isn’t a terribly different scenario for the manager, but the club has added some solid pieces this summer, such as Chalobah and Femenia. He’ll certainly have his work cut out for him, and Silva will have to keep a sharp eye out for more additions during January if he is to keep this team afloat.

PST predicts: Goals have been hard to come by for Watford, and at the end of the day that’s what keeps you in the Premier League. The Hornets squeaked by last season with just 40 goals to get them into 17th place, but it’s hard to say if that will be enough again in 2017/18. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, somebody other than Troy Deeney has to emerge on the goalscoring-front, and it has to start earlier rather than later in the season because that could spell doom for Silva and this squad.

Burnley-Hannover friendly abandoned after reported crowd trouble

Twitter/@Hannover96
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedAug 5, 2017, 11:27 AM EDT

Burnley was leading at halftime of Saturday’s friendly against Bundesliga side Hannover, however, the preseason friendly has been abandoned at the Turf Moor.

Reported crowd control issues have been cited as the reason for stopping the match in the second half with Burnley leading 1-0.

The Clarets had taken the lead just minutes before halftime when Ben Mee headed home a cross from Robbie Brady in the 41st minute.

Burnley opens up Premier League play next weekend on the road against reigning champions Chelsea.

What’s the importance of an NYCFC win in Sunday’s New York Derby?

Twitter/@upstate_sports
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedAug 5, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

In coach speak, teams simply play the teams on their schedule because that’s what has been shown to them.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

When New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls meet on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium though, it won’t be just another regular match.

In fact, when these two New York/New Jersey rivals meet on the pitch it’s never “just another regular match.”

2017 marks NYCFC’s third season in Major League Soccer, and it’s fair to say that the club has made tremendous strides forward during that short span in the league. However, one struggle that has remained constant for manager Patrick Vieira and his predecessor Jason Kreis has been the Bronx side’s record against the Red Bulls.

Entering Sunday’s match, the Red Bulls hold a 6-2 winning edge over NYCFC in all competitions, while outscoring Vieira’s men, 19-7 during those encounters.

Those statistics are a bit deceiving though.

Outside of the match that all NYCFC supporters want to permanently remove from their brains — the 7-0 Red Bulls victory at Yankee Stadium last May — six of the other seven matches between these two Eastern Conference foes have been decided by two goals or less.

NYCFC secured a 2-0 win when the two clubs met over a month ago at Red Bull Arena, which proved to be a comprehensive and overall impressive victory for Vieira’s men, who had never won at the Harrison stadium prior to that June 24 afternoon.

Now, there’s another target that NYCFC needs to hit.

A victory on Sunday would do two things for Vieira and Co…

  1. It would give NYCFC the season series against the Red Bulls prior to the two sides meeting again on August 25.
  2. It would further prove that this NYCFC is a legitimate East contender despite battling the injury bug, which includes the absences of Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita and Miguel Camargo (who is out for the season).

The good news for the Bronx side is that they will likely have two key attackers back in the fold for Sunday’s match. Khiry Shelton practiced with the first team this week for the first time since April, while Rodney Wallace could be fit for the Red Bulls encounter after sitting out since a Gold Cup injury with Costa Rica left him sidelined.

Another victory against Red Bulls is going to require another tough performance from NYCFC, particularly given the current form of Jesse Marsch’s men.

The Red Bulls have won four straight matches, and their shift to three in the back has really seemed to open up the flow of their midfield and attack with players like Sean Davis and Tyler Adams having more freedom to move forward with the ball.

[ MORE: Orlando City signs third DP, Yoshi Yotun from Malmo ]

NYCFC has never scored more than two goals against the Red Bulls, which is something that must change at Yankee Stadium. Captain David Villa will be called upon to break his drought against his side’s cross-river rival, with the 35-year-old boasting just one finish against the Red Bulls in eight matches.

Premier League 2017-18 preview – Tottenham Hotspur

Elsa/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedAug 5, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Heading into 2017/18, Tottenham actually enters the Premier League season as a bit of an underdog after opting to go quietly into the summer without hitting the transfer market hard.

[ LIVE: Stream Premier League live ]

While the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and others went after several of the game’s biggest names and talents, Spurs continues to build its team with youth, and now it’s time to see if Mauricio Pochettino‘s choices have paid off as Tottenham seeks out a PL title.

Best, worst case scenarios – Best-case scenario is quite simple for Spurs… win the Premier League. There were moments last season that showed this team is quite capable of doing so, and the club’s run to end the year was nothing short of spectacular had it not been for a Chelsea side that proved to be a little too much. The talent is there in the squad, and Pochettino is a more-than-capable manager. The task is simply putting it all together.

However, things could come back and haunt Pochettino, such as the club’s lack of spending this summer. Alvaro Morata, Romelu Lukaku and Alexandre Lacazette are just a few of the PL’s top signings of summer, but all have one thing in common; they didn’t land at Spurs. At worst, Tottenham is a top-five or six team, but they’d certainly be disappointed to take a step back after their success in 2016/17.

Best possible XI is…

Lloris

Trippier— Vertonghen — Alderweireld — Rose

Dier — Wanyama

Lamela — Alli — Eriksen

Kane

[ MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub ] 

Transfers In: N/A

Transfers Out: Kyle Walker (Manchester City, $58 million), Federico Fazio (Roma, Undisclosed)

Last season:

— 2nd place in Premier League
— Eliminated in Champions League group stage
— Eliminated in Europa League Round of 32
— League Cup 4th Round (lost to Liverpool)
— FA Cup semifinals (lost to Chelsea)

Star player: Harry Kane — There’s really not much the England international can’t do, and Spurs will be relying on him once again this season to be one of the Premier League’s most-dangerous goalscorers. Kane has amassed the 30-goal mark in two of the last three PL campaigns for Spurs, with his 2015/16 total falling just short at 28. There’s no question who this team looks to when they need a goal, and it’s number 10.

Coaches’ Corner: Mauricio Pochettino — Since 2009/10, the worst Tottenham has finished in the PL is sixth. Barring something completely unforeseen, it’s hard to imagine Spurs falling out of that range this season. The Argentine manager has done everything right since arriving at the club in 2014. He’s brought a clear philosophy about raising youth and relying less on spending big in the transfer market to satisfy club needs, and guess what? It’s working.

PST predicts: Say what you will about Tottenham’s transfer market philosophy, but this team is still quite good when looking at past performance and the way the current roster is structured. Could a move or two in January help? Sure. However, there’s no reason Spurs cannot finish top four once again in 2017/18 and contend for the Premier League crown.