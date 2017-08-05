Transfer rumor roundup: Van Dijk to Chelsea? Roma make another Mahrez bid

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Liverpool faces some stiff competition for the services of Virgil Van Dijk, and it could puts the Reds out of the running for their man.

Chelsea is reportedly willing to spend $65 million to acquire the Southampton defender, according to the Times.

The Blues have had interest in Van Dijk previously, and Antonio Conte‘s side could potentially recruit the Dutchman to Stamford Bridge given Southampton’s poor relations with Liverpool.

The Sun has reported that Saints are more willing to sell Van Dijk to Chelsea for that very reason. Southampton had previously threatened to report the Reds to the Premier League for illegally approaching Van Dijk in the quest of signing him.

Roma’s interest in a particular Leicester attacker has been noted this summer, and the Italian giants appear willing to do just about anything to secure the services of this player.

Sky Sports Italia is reporting that Roma has made a third bid for Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez, with the latest offer coming in at over $41 million.

Mahrez has expressed his interest in getting out of the King Power Stadium after the club took a noticeable step back in 2016/17 following their Premier League title the season prior.

The Algerian international’s production dropped last season as part of the Foxes’ struggles, with the 26-year-old totaling just 10 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions.

Inter Milan is reportedly on the brink of signing a promising Borussia Dortmund midfielder after he struggled to crack the German side’s starting XI.

Sky Sports Italia is reporting that Emre Mor will likely be joining Inter for a $23 million fee as the 20-year-old looks for steady playing time with the Serie A side.

The Danish international made just 12 league appearances last season for Dortmund, and scored once in that span.

Barcelona is actively seeking a replacement for Neymar, and Ousmane Dembele continues to be a name circulating around the Spanish giants.

L’Equipe is reporting that the Dortmund attacker is at the top of Barca’s list to replace the Brazilian forward just as La Liga gets ready to start up.