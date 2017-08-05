More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
What’s the importance of an NYCFC win in Sunday’s New York Derby?

By Matt ReedAug 5, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

In coach speak, teams simply play the teams on their schedule because that’s what has been shown to them.

When New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls meet on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium though, it won’t be just another regular match.

In fact, when these two New York/New Jersey rivals meet on the pitch it’s never “just another regular match.”

2017 marks NYCFC’s third season in Major League Soccer, and it’s fair to say that the club has made tremendous strides forward during that short span in the league. However, one struggle that has remained constant for manager Patrick Vieira and his predecessor Jason Kreis has been the Bronx side’s record against the Red Bulls.

Entering Sunday’s match, the Red Bulls hold a 6-2 winning edge over NYCFC in all competitions, while outscoring Vieira’s men, 19-7 during those encounters.

Those statistics are a bit deceiving though.

Outside of the match that all NYCFC supporters want to permanently remove from their brains — the 7-0 Red Bulls victory at Yankee Stadium last May — six of the other seven matches between these two Eastern Conference foes have been decided by two goals or less.

NYCFC secured a 2-0 win when the two clubs met over a month ago at Red Bull Arena, which proved to be a comprehensive and overall impressive victory for Vieira’s men, who had never won at the Harrison stadium prior to that June 24 afternoon.

Now, there’s another target that NYCFC needs to hit.

A victory on Sunday would do two things for Vieira and Co…

  1. It would give NYCFC the season series against the Red Bulls prior to the two sides meeting again on August 25.
  2. It would further prove that this NYCFC is a legitimate East contender despite battling the injury bug, which includes the absences of Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita and Miguel Camargo (who is out for the season).

The good news for the Bronx side is that they will likely have two key attackers back in the fold for Sunday’s match. Khiry Shelton practiced with the first team this week for the first time since April, while Rodney Wallace could be fit for the Red Bulls encounter after sitting out since a Gold Cup injury with Costa Rica left him sidelined.

Another victory against Red Bulls is going to require another tough performance from NYCFC, particularly given the current form of Jesse Marsch’s men.

The Red Bulls have won four straight matches, and their shift to three in the back has really seemed to open up the flow of their midfield and attack with players like Sean Davis and Tyler Adams having more freedom to move forward with the ball.

NYCFC has never scored more than two goals against the Red Bulls, which is something that must change at Yankee Stadium. Captain David Villa will be called upon to break his drought against his side’s cross-river rival, with the 35-year-old boasting just one finish against the Red Bulls in eight matches.

Burnley-Hannover friendly abandoned after reported crowd trouble

By Matt ReedAug 5, 2017, 11:27 AM EDT

Burnley was leading at halftime of Saturday’s friendly against Bundesliga side Hannover, however, the preseason friendly has been abandoned at the Turf Moor.

Reported crowd control issues have been cited as the reason for stopping the match in the second half with Burnley leading 1-0.

The Clarets had taken the lead just minutes before halftime when Ben Mee headed home a cross from Robbie Brady in the 41st minute.

Burnley opens up Premier League play next weekend on the road against reigning champions Chelsea.

Premier League 2017-18 preview – Tottenham Hotspur

By Matt ReedAug 5, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Heading into 2017/18, Tottenham actually enters the Premier League season as a bit of an underdog after opting to go quietly into the summer without hitting the transfer market hard.

While the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and others went after several of the game’s biggest names and talents, Spurs continues to build its team with youth, and now it’s time to see if Mauricio Pochettino‘s choices have paid off as Tottenham seeks out a PL title.

Best, worst case scenarios – Best-case scenario is quite simple for Spurs… win the Premier League. There were moments last season that showed this team is quite capable of doing so, and the club’s run to end the year was nothing short of spectacular had it not been for a Chelsea side that proved to be a little too much. The talent is there in the squad, and Pochettino is a more-than-capable manager. The task is simply putting it all together.

However, things could come back and haunt Pochettino, such as the club’s lack of spending this summer. Alvaro Morata, Romelu Lukaku and Alexandre Lacazette are just a few of the PL’s top signings of summer, but all have one thing in common; they didn’t land at Spurs. At worst, Tottenham is a top-five or six team, but they’d certainly be disappointed to take a step back after their success in 2016/17.

Best possible XI is…

Lloris

Trippier— Vertonghen — Alderweireld — Rose

Dier — Wanyama

Lamela — Alli — Eriksen

Kane

Transfers In: N/A

Transfers Out: Kyle Walker (Manchester City, $58 million), Federico Fazio (Roma, Undisclosed)

Last season:

— 2nd place in Premier League
— Eliminated in Champions League group stage
— Eliminated in Europa League Round of 32
— League Cup 4th Round (lost to Liverpool)
— FA Cup semifinals (lost to Chelsea)

Star player: Harry Kane — There’s really not much the England international can’t do, and Spurs will be relying on him once again this season to be one of the Premier League’s most-dangerous goalscorers. Kane has amassed the 30-goal mark in two of the last three PL campaigns for Spurs, with his 2015/16 total falling just short at 28. There’s no question who this team looks to when they need a goal, and it’s number 10.

Coaches’ Corner: Mauricio Pochettino — Since 2009/10, the worst Tottenham has finished in the PL is sixth. Barring something completely unforeseen, it’s hard to imagine Spurs falling out of that range this season. The Argentine manager has done everything right since arriving at the club in 2014. He’s brought a clear philosophy about raising youth and relying less on spending big in the transfer market to satisfy club needs, and guess what? It’s working.

PST predicts: Say what you will about Tottenham’s transfer market philosophy, but this team is still quite good when looking at past performance and the way the current roster is structured. Could a move or two in January help? Sure. However, there’s no reason Spurs cannot finish top four once again in 2017/18 and contend for the Premier League crown.

Men in Blazers podcast: Fantasy guru John Wallin discusses “Tom Heaton Effect”

By Matt ReedAug 5, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT
Rog is joined by Togga’s head of content and fantasy guru John Wallin for a strategy session on the season ahead, including top picks, sleepers and a little something known as the “Tom Heaton Effect.”

Premier League season reviews: 1997-2002 – Part 2

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 5, 2017, 9:32 AM EDT

With the 25th anniversary of the start of the Premier League almost upon us, now seems like a good time to reminiscence about seasons gone by.

Below you will find PL season review videos from the 1997-98 debut PL campaign until the 2001-02 season.

Over the next few days we will be rolling out season review videos from all 25 previous PL seasons.

Enjoy this trip down memory lane.

1997-98 season

1998-99 season

1999-00 season

2000-01 season

2001-02 season