AC Milan open to Ibrahimovic return, says sporting director

By Matt ReedAug 6, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT

The “Where’s Zlatan going to land?” game might continue for some time, but in while we wait for the 35-year-old’s next destination there are rumors as to where the superstar striker will end up.

One club that could claim Ibrahimovic’s services is former side AC Milan, according to the team’s sporting director Massimo Mirabelli.

“Ibrahimovic? In life, never say never. Maybe an old acquaintance of ours could come back…,” Mirabelli told Sport Mediaset.

“I don’t want to hint at Ibra, that’s not the case. We have our feet on the ground.

“We’ll evaluate the things that we have to do after August 15.”

Ibrahimovic is currently a free agent after Manchester United failed to give the Swede a new contract following the end of the 2016/17 Premier League season.

The veteran goalscorer hasn’t played since April, when he suffered a knee injury in the UEFA Europa League. Last season, Ibrahimovic still managed to score 28 goals in all competitions prior to his injury and led the Red Devils in the finishing department.

Ibrahimovic has been linked with several clubs over the summer, including MLS side LA Galaxy, however, a move to the U.S. doesn’t appear to be in the cards with the team currently possessing three Designated Players.

Without an available DP slot, it would be difficult for the Galaxy to financially afford Ibrahimovic’s services.

By Matt ReedAug 6, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT

Entering the 2017 MLS season, New York City FC had only defeated their cross-river rivals once.

Now, in fairness to the team, it was a very small sample size of matches against the New York Red Bulls, but the results were certainly lopsided in the head-to-head series.

Fast forward to this season, and there have been changes within this NYCFC squad. Drastic chances. Noticeable changes that have pushed the team to another level.

Patrick Vieira’s men traveled to Toronto last weekend to take on arguably the best side in the Eastern Conference and MLS, in Toronto FC, and NYCFC laid an egg with a brutal 4-0 defeat at the hands of Sebastian Giovinco and company.

The disappointment and anger that lingered from that match was not present on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, though, as NYCFC came back and knocked off the Red Bulls in front of a packed 33,679-supporter crowd in the Bronx.

Perhaps the fight in the squad and ensuing result came because of the fact that club was facing its undoubted greatest rival. Or it was a result of NYCFC’s growing confidence and ability to exhibit short-term memory loss, even after a devastating defeat like they suffered north of the border last Sunday.

A club always expects its top players to be on their game at the biggest moments, and captain David Villa displayed that grit and tenacity in his play against the Red Bulls, which was something that the former Spanish international had had a difficult time doing in the past against Jesse Marsch’s group.

Not only did Villa score his first-ever MLS hat-trick, but the 35-year-old goalscorer helped his side come back from a 2-1 deficit with less than 20 minutes remaining in the rivalry match.

On top of that, NYCFC can boast the fact that they have captured the season series against their Harrison-based foe, which was something that they couldn’t say during the first two years of this growing rivalry.

To Vieira, though, the result doesn’t matter if NYCFC doesn’t build off of the result and establish consistency in its future endeavors.

“We are not a big team yet because a big team plays like this every week,” Vieira said.

He continued: “We are getting close to the Red Bulls (in terms of stature) and games like tonight show we are close.”

“I told them I want them to enjoy the win but keep their feet on the ground and focus on the details game by game.”

NYCFC will hit the road next weekend when Vieira and his side head west to take on the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.

By Matt ReedAug 6, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): If goals are your thing, Sunday’s New York Derby was a must-watch. Two of the league’s most dynamic goalscorers put on a show at Yankee Stadium, but it was David Villa that had the last say as he recorded his first MLS hat-trick and helped NYCFC capture its first season-series against their bitter rival. Meanwhile, Bradley Wright-Phillips continued his scoring tear against NYCFC in the defeat with his ninth and 10th goals against the Red Bulls’ cross-river rivals. The loss for Jesse Marsch’s side snaps the team’s four-match win streak, while NYCFC creates separation in third place in the Eastern Conference with the win.

Three four moments that mattered

28′ — Villa pounces, puts NYCFC in front — Red Bulls fans will be shouting for handball on Alex Ring, but the flag stayed down and David Villa does what he does best. That’s 15 goals on the season!

41′ — BWP keeps on torturing the rivals — Just moments after Jack Harrison’s penalty appeal, the all-time leading scorer for the Red Bulls does this… 1-1 at Yankee Stadium.

64′ — Guess who? Bradley gives Red Bulls the lead — If somebody is going to score in this rivalry, it’s quite clear who that player will be. Make it 10 goals for Wright-Phillips against NYCFC.

72′ — Villa decides to take everyone on — The captain hasn’t had the best track record of scoring against the Red Bulls in the past, but the former Barcelona star put that out of his mind on Sunday.

Man of the match: David Villa

Goalscorers: David Villa (28′, 72′, 76′), Bradley Wright-Phillips (41′, 64′)

By Matt ReedAug 6, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

It’s been some time since Gareth Bale has played in England’s top flight — four years to be exact — but could a Premier League return be in the Welshman’s future?

There’s been noted interest from Manchester United in the past, however, another PL side is emerging as a potential contender in the Bale sweepstakes.

According to the Sunday Express, Chelsea is becoming a strong contender in signing Bale, as the Real Madrid winger’s future is uncertain with the Spanish champions intent on acquiring Kylian Mbappe.

Real president Florentino Perez is reportedly looking for at least $117 million for Bale’s release, which would go a long way in helping the club pay for the acquisition of Mbappe.

If Madrid does in fact sign Mbappe, it would surely spell the end for Bale at the Santiago Bernabeu despite having a strong four-plus seasons with the club.

Bale has registered 67 goals in all competitions for the Madridistas since joining the club in 2013, and played a role in the team’s three UEFA Champions League titles over a four-year run.

Lille starts Bielsa era with 3-0 win over Ranieri’s Nantes

Associated PressAug 6, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Lille’s attacking potential this season was on display as coach Marcelo Bielsa’s new team started its French league campaign with a 3-0 win over Nantes on Sunday.

After finishing a disappointing 11th last season, Lille hired the Argentine coach – known as “El Loco Bielsa” (Crazy Bielsa) to his fans – with the aim of returning to the Champions League while playing an exciting brand of football.

Lille also recruited more than a dozen of new players and the northern club’s squad appears to have gelled.

Facing an unimaginative side, Lille dominated from the start but had to wait until the 48th to open the scoring through Paraguay defender Junior Alonso. Nicolas De Preville doubled his team’s lead from the spot and Anwar El Ghazi put the win beyond doubt.

The match also featured a duel between Bielsa and another prominent coach, Italian Claudio Ranieri. The managers, who had a quick chat before the game, returned to the French top flight after spending several years away.

With better players at his disposal following Lille’s ambitious recruiting campaign this summer, Bielsa’s team was in control from the start.

“We played a high-energy match, on a fast rhythm, and we made only a few fouls,” Bielsa said. “I believe that we deserved the goals we scored, and that it is a fair result. Let’s see if we can keep that rhythm and speed we want to play with throughout the whole season.”

Lille imposed a fast tempo by pressing high on the pitch – the Argentine’s trademark – and created several chances in the opening stages with fast moves down the flanks that caught out the Nantes back four.

But for all their possession the hosts lacked a cutting edge in the box. Bielsa’s influence was evident in the 14th when Nicolas de Preville tried and missed an acrobatic volley. The French striker did not give up though, tracked the ball down and managed to recover it before setting up newly signed Luiz Araujo, whose shot was blocked.

Nantes could have moved ahead against the run of the play when Abdoulaye Toure recovered the ball 20 meters from the hosts’ box and forced Mike Maignan into a superb dive with a long and powerful shot. The Lille `keeper managed to parry the ball onto the crossbar and Prejuce Nakoulma, alone in front of goal, fluffed his header from close range.

Lille finally broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half after taking advantage of a poor clearance from Nantes captain Leo Dubois. Alonso received the ball outside the box and unleashed a powerful strike into the bottom corner.

Maignan made a decisive save in the next minute to deny Emiliano Sala’s chip attempt at the conclusion of a slick counterattack to keep his team’s lead intact.

Lille was awarded a penalty in the 68th after Kevin Malcuit was fouled by Nicolas Pallois in the box, and De Preville converted from the spot by sending Maxime Dupe the wrong way. El Ghazi made it 3-0 three minutes later with a clean finish. El Ghazi celebrated his goal by taking his shirt off, revealing a tribute to former Ajax teammate Abdelhak Nouri, who collapsed during a pre-season game this summer and suffered brain damage.

Bielsa guided Marseille to a fourth-place finish in 2015 while Ranieri – who famously led English club Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016 – helped Monaco win the second division title in his first season, and then finish runner-up in the top flight in 2013-14.