Dembele could cost Barcelona over $100 million

Barcelona continues its hunt to replace Neymar, and a popular suggestion has been Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele. The 20-year-old impressed mightily in Bundesliga last season with his superior dribbling skills and creativity.
However, with clubs totally aware of the $240 million burning away in Barcelona’s pocket and big shoes to fill, those on the other side will look to extract as much money as possible from the Catalan giants.
Speaking to Eurosport during the festivities around the German Supercup, Dortmund president Hans-Joachim Watzke said that even if a club banks a record amount of cash for a single player, it doesn’t always make them better.
“I remember Kevin De Bruyne, he was the Bundesliga’s record transfer,” Watzke said. “When you see the years after, it was not the best transfer though as the team lost lots of quality.” Wolfsburg sold De Bruyne to Manchester City for $71 million two seasons ago, and they promptly dumped down the Bundesliga table, narrowly avoiding relegation last season.
When asked what he would do if a club offered over $100 million, Watzke said, “I think this is not enough, whether it is Auba (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang), or Ousmane Dembélé.”
“I think we’ve made clear that he will stay with us,” Watzke added. “When we said that, the media wrote that he’ll leave in January. No, he will definitely stay.”
NYON, Switzerland (AP) Serbian soccer champion Partizan Belgrade must play its next two European home games in an empty stadium as punishment for fan racism and crowd unrest.
Partizan was charged by UEFA with various offenses including racist behavior, firework use, and pitch invasions following two Champions League qualifying games against Montenegro’s Buducnost and Greek team Olympiakos.
Besides the two-game empty stadium ruling, UEFA also hit Partizan with one more game behind closed doors, suspended for three years, and a fine of 130,000 euros ($153,000).
Partizan beat Buducnost 2-0 on aggregate, but lost to Olympiakos 5-3 over two legs in the next round.
Its first game behind closed doors will be a Europa League playoff round meeting with Hungarian club Videoton on Aug. 17.
Jose Mourinho isn’t mincing words when it comes to the possible availability of Welsh superstar Gareth Bale.
As Mourinho’s Manchester United prepares for a huge UEFA Super Cup match against Real Madrid on Tuesday in Macedonia, the Portuguese manager will be eyeing Zinedine Zidane’s lineup card very closely.
Mourinho was quizzed about the future of Bale at Real Madrid, and says that United will roar into action if Bale is available at all.
From the BBC:
“(If Bale plays Tuesday) Then I won’t even think about it. If he is not in the club’s plans and it is true that a player like Bale is at the departure gate, I will try to be there waiting for him at the other side.”
It’s safe to say that Bale was on the list Mourinho gave Ed Woodward before the season, and the addition of Bale would give United the potential to play opposing defenses out of the park.
Then again, Mourinho has enough connections in Madrid to know if there’s no chance Bale could leave the UEFA Champions League champions and may simply be playing the game well on behalf of the Old Trafford set.
It’s been claimed that Madrid may have to sell Bale in order to finance a move for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe.
Virgil Van Dijk has handed in a formal transfer request to Southampton, a move inspired by a fine of two weeks’ wages from the Premier League club.
The towering and influential center back says he’s made no secret of his desire to leave St. Mary’s for bigger challenges, and that Saints have known of his desire for six months.
It’s been a messy situation, one that extends beyond Van Dijk’s saga with Liverpool. That saw the Reds threatened with legal action, as the Merseyside club apologized for interfering in Van Dijk’s time at Southampton.
A source close to Van Dijk claimed on July 25 that the center back would be with Liverpool by the end of the transfer window.
A price tag of close to $70 million sits on Van Dijk, and Southampton has added center back Jan Bednarek from Lech Poznan on this summer. The club also has Maya Yoshida, Jack Stephens, and Florian Gardos in its ranks.
Van Dijk said in a statement that “multiple top clubs have been consistently rebuffed” in their pursuit of his services. In addition to Liverpool, Chelsea has been linked with a move for the former Celtic back.
This could have lower key resonance to the Neymar transfer saga, as $70 million is a lot to spend but Southampton are wise investors. Should Saints sell Van Dijk, it’s unlikely they’ll leap heavily into the transfer market.
Southampton has been linked with Juventus’ Mario Lemina and Benfica’s Andre Almeida, two versatile players who would cost a total of $32 million.
Brighton and Hove Albion have added another high quality center midfielder.
After adding Pascal Gross from Ingolstadt this offseason, Gulls boss Chris Hughton has landed Dutch mid Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven.
The approximately $8 million deal would break a Brighton transfer record.
Propper, 25, is five-times capped by the Netherlands and the 6-foot midfielder has 22 goals in 87 appearances since leaving Vitesse Arnhem for PSV.
He says he’s big on the example of Zinedine Zidane (Us, too):
“We won the league two years ago and played very well in the Champions League. Last year we tried again, but there was a big gap and we couldn’t win the title again. Zidane was my big idol when I was younger. I like to get into the box and score goals. I think that’s one of my strengths and I hope I can continue to do that for Brighton.”
Propper and Gross have a chance to play a huge role in Brighton’s fight for Premier League survival, and Hughton will only look to his Premier League past for the importance of steady midfield in both staying up and moving up.