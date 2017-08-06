Follow Live: Arsenal vs. Chelsea in Community Shield

Arsenal and Chelsea kick off the English top flight season with the annual Community Shield, signaling the Premier League season is just around the corner.
The competition pits the defending FA Cup champions Arsenal against Premier League champions Chelsea as the two square off at Wembley Stadium at 9:00 a.m. ET.
Both teams have missing pieces from their lineups. For the Gunners, Alexis Sanchez does not appear in the squad with Arsene Wenger saying that the Chilean missed too much of preseason to be fit enough for the match. Mesut Ozil also rests with an ankle injury, while Aaron Ramsey has an injured calf.
For Chelsea, Diego Costa is out of the squad with rumors of his discontent at Chelsea continue to swirl. In his place starts Michy Batshuayi, with new striker signing Alvaro Morata on the bench. Also absent is new midfield signing Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is still recovering from knee surgery over the summer, which will also keep him out of the opening weekend of Premier League action.
Both teams play a three-CB system, with Chelsea playing its first-choice defenders, while Shkodran Mustafi is rested for Arsenal due to lack of fitness, with Rob Holding in and Nacho Monreal also moving centrally. Laurent Koscielny, despite his availability for Arsenal, does not appear in the squad. Koscielny was sent off in the final Premier League match of last season, and with his suspension for the first three league games, Wenger wishes to sort out his defense currently available to him.
LINEUPS
Arsenal: Cech; Mertesacker, Holding, Monreal; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xhaka, Elneny, Bellerin, Iwobi; Lacazette, Welbeck.
Bench: Ospina, Giroud, Walcott, Kolasinac, Nelson, Willock, Maitland-Niles.
Chelsea: Courtois; Cahill, Azpilicueta, Luiz; Alonso, Fabregas, Kante, Moses; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro.
Bench: Caballero, Rudiger, Morata, Christensen, Musonda, Scott, Boga.