Follow Live: Arsenal vs. Chelsea in Community Shield

Arsenal vs. Chelsea in Community Shield

By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT

Arsenal and Chelsea kick off the English top flight season with the annual Community Shield, signaling the Premier League season is just around the corner.

The competition pits the defending FA Cup champions Arsenal against Premier League champions Chelsea as the two square off at Wembley Stadium at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Both teams have missing pieces from their lineups. For the Gunners, Alexis Sanchez does not appear in the squad with Arsene Wenger saying that the Chilean missed too much of preseason to be fit enough for the match. Mesut Ozil also rests with an ankle injury, while Aaron Ramsey has an injured calf.

For Chelsea, Diego Costa is out of the squad with rumors of his discontent at Chelsea continue to swirl. In his place starts Michy Batshuayi, with new striker signing Alvaro Morata on the bench. Also absent is new midfield signing Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is still recovering from knee surgery over the summer, which will also keep him out of the opening weekend of Premier League action.

Both teams play a three-CB system, with Chelsea playing its first-choice defenders, while Shkodran Mustafi is rested for Arsenal due to lack of fitness, with Rob Holding in and Nacho Monreal also moving centrally. Laurent Koscielny, despite his availability for Arsenal, does not appear in the squad. Koscielny was sent off in the final Premier League match of last season, and with his suspension for the first three league games, Wenger wishes to sort out his defense currently available to him.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Cech; Mertesacker, Holding, Monreal; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xhaka, Elneny, Bellerin, Iwobi; Lacazette, Welbeck.
Bench: Ospina, Giroud, Walcott, Kolasinac, Nelson, Willock, Maitland-Niles.

Chelsea: Courtois; Cahill, Azpilicueta, Luiz; Alonso, Fabregas, Kante, Moses; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro.
Bench: Caballero, Rudiger, Morata, Christensen, Musonda, Scott, Boga.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Coutinho to Barcelona, Roberto to Man United

By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2017, 9:21 AM EDT

With Barcelona frantically looking to replace Neymar before the window closes, Philippe Coutinho remains their top priority, and while it still seems unlikely, they are taking a “never say never” stance, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

According to Balague’s reports on Twitter, Liverpool is still refusing to sell at any price, having already officially rejected an offer of $94 million in as little as 45 minutes after it was received. Barcelona knows that the best way to push Liverpool to act is player pressure, and Balague reports they already have a deal hammered out with Coutinho, although that seems hard to believe because it would almost certainly have enraged the Reds for tapping up.

It seems likely that the only way Barcelona can get Liverpool to sell is if Coutinho were to ask for the transfer himself, because the Reds are holding their ground to keep their best player.

According to a report by The Sun, Bayern Munich is hoping to test Tottenham Hotspur over the availability of midfielder Eric Dier.

It’s hard to see Spurs chairman Daniel Levy allowing Dier to leave after cashing in on Kyle Walker, especially after the club already rebuffed Manchester United for Dier earlier in the summer. Bayern apparently hopes that Spurs turned United down after not wanting to sell to a league rival, and that they’d have a better chance of securing the England international with a move out of the Premier League.

Spurs have been criticized this summer for failing to bring in reinforcements, with in-house replacement Kieran Trippier set to replace Walker. Therefore, it’s tough to envision Dier being successfully pried away.

With Manchester United unable to grab Dier from Spurs, they seem to be targeting another midfielder in Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto. According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, the Red Devils are considering triggering Roberto’s release clause of $47 million.

United is hoping to cash in on the chance that Barcelona could bump Roberto down the depth chart if they replace Neymar with another midfielder. In addition, Roberto was often a scapegoat for some of Barcelona’s failures last season, and he might be available for departure should a team want to pay up.

The 25-year-old is under contract at Barcelona until 2019, but should Manchester United trigger the release clause, that would not matter, as they found out in the Neymar saga. The Red Devils reportedly would face competition from Chelsea and Roma.

Chelsea have been told there is “no chance” they will sign Juventus full-back Alex Sandro.

Old Lady boss Massimiliano Allegri said after a friendly in London against Tottenham, that, “Alex Sandro is a Juventus player and he will stay one.” When asked again, he said “no chance.”

Sandro was linked with Chelsea after a stellar season at Juventus where he helped the club reach the Champions League final. The Blues seemed like a perfect landing spot with Sandro excelling in a three-CB system at Juventus, the same system that Conte plays at Stamford Bridge.

Report: Sneijder to sign 1-year contract with Nice

By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2017, 8:12 AM EDT

Dutch legend Wesley Sneijder is on his way to France to sign a 1-year contract with French side OGC Nice, where he will team up with Mario Balotelli as the club looks to push forward after a last year’s surprising title challenge.

According to Dutch journalist Mike Verweij, Sneijder was spotted boarding an airplane in Amsterdam bound for France along with his family and agent Guido Albers.

[ MORE: Didier Drogba scores free-kick howitzer ]

Sneijder, 33 years old, saw his Galatasaray contract expire this summer after spending three-and-a-half seasons in Turkey. The decision was surprising given how productive he was for the Turkish club, assisting a whopping 15 goals in 28 league appearances last season, and scoring five.

With Sneijder’s creativity, Balotelli could thrive even more than he did last year, when he scored 15 goals in 23 league appearances to help Nice finish third in Ligue 1. Even with Balotelli’s goals, Nice struggled to score at times, with their 63 league goals a distant fourth in comparison with the other top Ligue 1 teams. The two previously played together for a season at Inter in 2009/10, before Balotelli departed the following summer for Manchester City.

The addition of Sneijder could help close the gap, especially with attacking midfielder Younes Belhanda leaving for Sneijder’s old club Galatasaray.

The report mentions that the signing will please the Dutch national team staff, as they prefer him to stay playing in Europe. Sneijder was linked to new MLS club LAFC, as well as with a move to China.

Verratti says he chose PSG stay over Barcelona

By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2017, 7:35 AM EDT

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti told reporters on Sunday that, while links connecting him to Barcelona did indeed have some truth, he decided to stay in France.

There was something, but that was as far as it went,” Verratti said to Sky Sport Italia. “We didn’t have any other negotiations. I decided to stay on this path and I’m happy for it.”

[ MORE: Pulisic scores in German Supercup ]

The 24-year-old has long been linked with Barcelona, and it would seem their interest in him over the years has been true. Verratti is an exquisite passer and would fit the Barcelona style perfectly.

They have been searching for a creative spark to sit between the midfield passers and the strikers up front, something which Verratti is capable of. Lionel Messi is tasked with much of the creative duties, and the club is looking for someone to take the weight off his shoulders.

Verratti also said that he chose to stay at PSG before Neymar decided to sign up to play in the French capital, meaning the Brazilian’s addition did not influence his decision at all.

MLS Snapshot: Whitecaps blow lead, come back to draw Rapids

Photo credit: @WhitecapsFC
By Andy EdwardsAug 6, 2017, 12:12 AM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): The Vancouver Whitecaps and San Jose Earthquakes (and perhaps the LA Galaxy, should Jonathan Dos Santos turn out to be Midfield Superman) seem destined to duke it out for the sixth and final playoff place in the Western Conference this season, and the Whitecaps’ bid took a significant, unexpected hit Saturday night, as Carl Robinson’s side threw away an early lead before coming back from a goal down to draw the last-place Colorado Rapids at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Everything was going according to plan after Tony Tchani fired the visitors ahead in the 5th minute, but Axel Sjoberg and Kevin Doyle bagged goals either side of halftime to put Colorado 2-1 ahead. As woeful teams are known to do, though, the Rapids capitulated defensively with fewer than 15 minutes to go. Two points, down the toilet, for each side. The point pulls Vancouver ahead of the Portland Timbers for fifth in the West, expected to fall back to fifth, though, assuming San Jose close out Columbus Crew SC in Saturday’s nightcap.

[ MORE: Sunday’s MLS schedule is chock-full of important matchups ]

Three Four moments that mattered

5′ — Tchani slides the ball through traffic for 1-0 — Pick your spot and pass the ball to it — that’s exactly what Tchani did for the opener, even if he needed a bit of good fortune to avoid a sea of bodies.

15′ — Sjoberg, the poacher, poaches — Just a guess: Sjoberg is the tallest player in soccer history to be referred to as a “poacher,” even if only for a brief moment.

54′ — Doyle slots it past Ousted for 2-1 — Doyle gets the goal, but here’s giving Marlon Hairston the credit he deserves for the quick-thinking backheel inside the box. Champagne football (by Rapids standards, at least).

76′ — Montero is forgotten, heads home to equalize — Someone Everyone forgot to mark Montero on this Cristian Techera free kick, and that’s how you blow a late lead, and that’s how you end up at the bottom of the league table.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match:

Goalscorers: Tchani (5′), Sjoberg (15′), Doyle (54′), Montero (76′)