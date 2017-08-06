More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Lille starts Bielsa era with 3-0 win over Ranieri’s Nantes

Associated PressAug 6, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Lille’s attacking potential this season was on display as coach Marcelo Bielsa’s new team started its French league campaign with a 3-0 win over Nantes on Sunday.

After finishing a disappointing 11th last season, Lille hired the Argentine coach – known as “El Loco Bielsa” (Crazy Bielsa) to his fans – with the aim of returning to the Champions League while playing an exciting brand of football.

Lille also recruited more than a dozen of new players and the northern club’s squad appears to have gelled.

Facing an unimaginative side, Lille dominated from the start but had to wait until the 48th to open the scoring through Paraguay defender Junior Alonso. Nicolas De Preville doubled his team’s lead from the spot and Anwar El Ghazi put the win beyond doubt.

The match also featured a duel between Bielsa and another prominent coach, Italian Claudio Ranieri. The managers, who had a quick chat before the game, returned to the French top flight after spending several years away.

With better players at his disposal following Lille’s ambitious recruiting campaign this summer, Bielsa’s team was in control from the start.

“We played a high-energy match, on a fast rhythm, and we made only a few fouls,” Bielsa said. “I believe that we deserved the goals we scored, and that it is a fair result. Let’s see if we can keep that rhythm and speed we want to play with throughout the whole season.”

Lille imposed a fast tempo by pressing high on the pitch – the Argentine’s trademark – and created several chances in the opening stages with fast moves down the flanks that caught out the Nantes back four.

But for all their possession the hosts lacked a cutting edge in the box. Bielsa’s influence was evident in the 14th when Nicolas de Preville tried and missed an acrobatic volley. The French striker did not give up though, tracked the ball down and managed to recover it before setting up newly signed Luiz Araujo, whose shot was blocked.

Nantes could have moved ahead against the run of the play when Abdoulaye Toure recovered the ball 20 meters from the hosts’ box and forced Mike Maignan into a superb dive with a long and powerful shot. The Lille `keeper managed to parry the ball onto the crossbar and Prejuce Nakoulma, alone in front of goal, fluffed his header from close range.

Lille finally broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half after taking advantage of a poor clearance from Nantes captain Leo Dubois. Alonso received the ball outside the box and unleashed a powerful strike into the bottom corner.

Maignan made a decisive save in the next minute to deny Emiliano Sala’s chip attempt at the conclusion of a slick counterattack to keep his team’s lead intact.

Lille was awarded a penalty in the 68th after Kevin Malcuit was fouled by Nicolas Pallois in the box, and De Preville converted from the spot by sending Maxime Dupe the wrong way. El Ghazi made it 3-0 three minutes later with a clean finish. El Ghazi celebrated his goal by taking his shirt off, revealing a tribute to former Ajax teammate Abdelhak Nouri, who collapsed during a pre-season game this summer and suffered brain damage.

Bielsa guided Marseille to a fourth-place finish in 2015 while Ranieri – who famously led English club Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016 – helped Monaco win the second division title in his first season, and then finish runner-up in the top flight in 2013-14.

Report: Chelsea joins Man United as contender for Real’s Gareth Bale

By Matt ReedAug 6, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

It’s been some time since Gareth Bale has played in England’s top flight — four years to be exact — but could a Premier League return be in the Welshman’s future?

There’s been noted interest from Manchester United in the past, however, another PL side is emerging as a potential contender in the Bale sweepstakes.

According to the Sunday Express, Chelsea is becoming a strong contender in signing Bale, as the Real Madrid winger’s future is uncertain with the Spanish champions intent on acquiring Kylian Mbappe.

Real president Florentino Perez is reportedly looking for at least $117 million for Bale’s release, which would go a long way in helping the club pay for the acquisition of Mbappe.

If Madrid does in fact sign Mbappe, it would surely spell the end for Bale at the Santiago Bernabeu despite having a strong four-plus seasons with the club.

Bale has registered 67 goals in all competitions for the Madridistas since joining the club in 2013, and played a role in the team’s three UEFA Champions League titles over a four-year run.

VAR decision affects Dutch Super Cup, Feyenoord victorious

By Matt ReedAug 6, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

Vitesse Arnhem equalized in the second stanza during Saturday’s Dutch Super Cup match against Feyenoord, but there was a bit of controversy surrounding the sequence that led to the goal.

Alexander Büttner converted from the penalty spot in the 58th minute to level things up for the reigning Dutch Cup champions, but video replay came into play moments earlier to help decide the call.

Vitesse attacker Karim El Ahmadi looked to have been taken down inside the penalty area during the 55th minute, however, the referee waved play on initially.

From there, Feyenoord went on the counterattack and scored a goal of their own on the opposite end through Nicolai Jorgensen, making the match 2-0.

After video replay showed a foul inside the penalty area committed on Al Ahmadi, the referee pointed to the spot.

Feyenoord went on to win the match on penalty kicks after the fixture finished level at 1-1 during regulation.

MLS Snapshot: Portland Timbers 3-1 LA Galaxy (video)

By Matt ReedAug 6, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Sunday’s match at Providence Park had it all. A VAR decision cancelled out a goal for the visitors, while the Galaxy saw its newest signing make his debut. Unfortunately for Sigi Schmid’s men, Jonathan dos Santos’ first match didn’t result in three points against the Timbers. The Pacific Northwest side broke the deadlock just five minutes into the match, while Diego Valeri scored one of the best goals you’ll beyond the half hour mark with a blast from distance. Alvas Powell tacked on the last finish for the hosts, while Emmanuel Boateng gave the Galaxy their consolation in the first half.

Three four moments that mattered

11′ — VAR comes into play — The Galaxy thought they had taken the lead, but then VAR stepped in.

33′ — Valeri continues to defy logic — There’s just no chance Brian Rowe was going to save that… or any keeper for that matter.

55′ — Adi dazzles before Powell blasts home — Just in case there was any doubt who was winning the match, Alvas Powell put the Galaxy’s hopes to bed with this scorching strike.

64′ — The other Dos Santos makes his debut — The Galaxy’s fortunes weren’t the best on Sunday, but they did get a look at their newest signing.

Man of the match: Diego Valeri

Goalscorers: Liam Ridgewell (5′), Emmanuel Boateng (6′), Diego Valeri (33′), Alvas Powell (55′)

Premier League 2017-18 preview – West Ham United

By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

West Ham truly, truly struggled at times last season. Injuries were abound. There were questions asked of Slaven Bilic.

And yet through all that, they finished 11th. That seems to speak to the depth of the roster and the fantastic, sometimes underappreciated managerial job Bilic did to keep the Hammers afloat despite all the struggles.

This year, the bad luck should turn around. West Ham shedded the excess fat on the squad and brought in a pair of impact players who should step right into the starting lineup. Marko Arnautovic especially is a fantastic addition, who along with Robert Snodgrass, Manuel Lanzini, Sofiane Feghouli, and Michail Antonio should provide plenty for new signing Chicharito to feast on.

Best, worst case scenarios – Best case, this is a Europa League team. With all the new attacking talent for Bilic to play with, he can rotate players to avoid or deal with injuries. At the back, Bilic will have to find his preferred formation, because the depth will give him headaches – a good problem to have.

Through all the problems last season, the team still finished strong and away from the relegation battle, proving they are not a relegation candidate this season, even if the injury troubles return. Worst-case is probably another early flirt with the bottom third, but ultimately they pull out of it for a 13th place spot.

Best possible XI is…

Hart

Fonte — Reid — Ogbonna

Antonio — Noble — Lanzini  — Kouyate — Arnautovic

Carroll — Hernandez

This is tough, and you can be sure Bilic will rotate plenty. Pablo Zabaleta and Aaron Cresswell will get time in a typical 4-man defensive line, while Robert Snodgrass and Sofiane Feghouli will rotate through on the wings. Diafra Sakho provides striker depth.

Transfers In: Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City, $27 million), Chicharito (Bayer Leverkusen, $21 million), Joe Hart (Manchester City, Loan), Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City, Free).

Transfers Out: Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough, $9 million), Havard Nordtveit (Hoffenheim, $8.5 million), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough, $6.6 million), Raphael Spiegel (Boavista, Free), Stephen Hendrie (Southend United, Free Transfer).

Last season: 

— 11th place in Premier League
— FA Cup 3rd Round (lost to Manchester City)
— League Cup quarterfinals (lost to Manchester United)

Star Player: Chicharito — Last season, West Ham seriously missed a player who could finish chances with Andy Carroll either out or misfiring. Now, they have a guy who can provide that final touch. Chicharito is a top-class striker who will eat up the goals where last season the Hammers failed to find the back of the net.

Last year, West Ham was ninth in the Premier League in chances created. Add Arnautovic to that mix, plus a healthy Snodgrass and Lanzini, and this season could be a big return to England for the Little Pea.

Coach’s Corner: Slaven Bilic — If it wasn’t clear after his first season in charge at West Ham, last season should prove how valuable the 48-year-old Croatian is to the Hammers. Bilic is able to mix and match his tactics to fit who is available and on the field, such an important trait last season when players were dropping like flies. Now, with good squad depth, he’ll need to channel that ability again to get everyone’s best.

PST Predicts: With the creative talent and steadiness at the back, West Ham should seriously improve on last season. They’ll finish more chances, and with Bilic in charge, this should be a top-half team with a shot at a Europa League spot.