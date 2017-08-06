More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MLS Snapshot: Portland Timbers 3-1 LA Galaxy (video)

By Matt ReedAug 6, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Sunday’s match at Providence Park had it all. A VAR decision cancelled out a goal for the visitors, while the Galaxy saw its newest signing make his debut. Unfortunately for Sigi Schmid’s men, Jonathan dos Santos’ first match didn’t result in three points against the Timbers. The Pacific Northwest side broke the deadlock just five minutes into the match, while Diego Valeri scored one of the best goals you’ll beyond the half hour mark with a blast from distance. Alvas Powell tacked on the last finish for the hosts, while Emmanuel Boateng gave the Galaxy their consolation in the first half.

Three four moments that mattered

 

11′ — VAR comes into play — The Galaxy thought they had taken the lead, but then VAR stepped in.

33′ — Valeri continues to defy logic — There’s just no chance Brian Rowe was going to save that… or any keeper for that matter.

55′ — Adi dazzles before Powell blasts home — Just in case there was any doubt who was winning the match, Alvas Powell put the Galaxy’s hopes to bed with this scorching strike.

64′ — The other Dos Santos makes his debut — The Galaxy’s fortunes weren’t the best on Sunday, but they did get a look at their newest signing.

Man of the match: Diego Valeri

Goalscorers: Liam Ridgewell (5′), Emmanuel Boateng (6′), Diego Valeri (33′), Alvas Powell (55′)

Premier League 2017-18 preview – West Ham United

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

West Ham truly, truly struggled at times last season. Injuries were abound. There were questions asked of Slaven Bilic.

And yet through all that, they finished 11th. That seems to speak to the depth of the roster and the fantastic, sometimes underappreciated managerial job Bilic did to keep the Hammers afloat despite all the struggles.

This year, the bad luck should turn around. West Ham shedded the excess fat on the squad and brought in a pair of impact players who should step right into the starting lineup. Marko Arnautovic especially is a fantastic addition, who along with Robert Snodgrass, Manuel Lanzini, Sofiane Feghouli, and Michail Antonio should provide plenty for new signing Chicharito to feast on.

Best, worst case scenarios – Best case, this is a Europa League team. With all the new attacking talent for Bilic to play with, he can rotate players to avoid or deal with injuries. At the back, Bilic will have to find his preferred formation, because the depth will give him headaches – a good problem to have.

Through all the problems last season, the team still finished strong and away from the relegation battle, proving they are not a relegation candidate this season, even if the injury troubles return. Worst-case is probably another early flirt with the bottom third, but ultimately they pull out of it for a 13th place spot.

Best possible XI is…

Hart

Fonte — Reid — Ogbonna

Antonio — Noble — Lanzini  — Kouyate — Arnautovic

Carroll — Hernandez

This is tough, and you can be sure Bilic will rotate plenty. Pablo Zabaleta and Aaron Cresswell will get time in a typical 4-man defensive line, while Robert Snodgrass and Sofiane Feghouli will rotate through on the wings. Diafra Sakho provides striker depth.

Transfers In: Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City, $27 million), Chicharito (Bayer Leverkusen, $21 million), Joe Hart (Manchester City, Loan), Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City, Free).

Transfers Out: Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough, $9 million), Havard Nordtveit (Hoffenheim, $8.5 million), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough, $6.6 million), Raphael Spiegel (Boavista, Free), Stephen Hendrie (Southend United, Free Transfer).

Last season: 

— 11th place in Premier League
— FA Cup 3rd Round (lost to Manchester City)
— League Cup quarterfinals (lost to Manchester United)

Star Player: Chicharito — Last season, West Ham seriously missed a player who could finish chances with Andy Carroll either out or misfiring. Now, they have a guy who can provide that final touch. Chicharito is a top-class striker who will eat up the goals where last season the Hammers failed to find the back of the net.

Last year, West Ham was ninth in the Premier League in chances created. Add Arnautovic to that mix, plus a healthy Snodgrass and Lanzini, and this season could be a big return to England for the Little Pea.

Coach’s Corner: Slaven Bilic — If it wasn’t clear after his first season in charge at West Ham, last season should prove how valuable the 48-year-old Croatian is to the Hammers. Bilic is able to mix and match his tactics to fit who is available and on the field, such an important trait last season when players were dropping like flies. Now, with good squad depth, he’ll need to channel that ability again to get everyone’s best.

PST Predicts: With the creative talent and steadiness at the back, West Ham should seriously improve on last season. They’ll finish more chances, and with Bilic in charge, this should be a top-half team with a shot at a Europa League spot.

Dembele could cost Barcelona over $100 million

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

Barcelona continues its hunt to replace Neymar, and a popular suggestion has been Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele. The 20-year-old impressed mightily in Bundesliga last season with his superior dribbling skills and creativity.

However, with clubs totally aware of the $240 million burning away in Barcelona’s pocket and big shoes to fill, those on the other side will look to extract as much money as possible from the Catalan giants.

Speaking to Eurosport during the festivities around the German Supercup, Dortmund president Hans-Joachim Watzke said that even if a club banks a record amount of cash for a single player, it doesn’t always make them better.

“I remember Kevin De Bruyne, he was the Bundesliga’s record transfer,” Watzke said. “When you see the years after, it was not the best transfer though as the team lost lots of quality.” Wolfsburg sold De Bruyne to Manchester City for $71 million two seasons ago, and they promptly dumped down the Bundesliga table, narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

When asked what he would do if a club offered over $100 million, Watzke said, “I think this is not enough, whether it is Auba (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang), or Ousmane Dembélé.”

“I think we’ve made clear that he will stay with us,” Watzke added. “When we said that, the media wrote that he’ll leave in January. No, he will definitely stay.”

Premier League 2017-18 preview – West Bromwich Albion

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT

West Brom is an interesting case. With Tony Pulis leading the way, the Baggies have not truly flirted with relegation since their 17th-place finish in 2014 that saw them finish just three points above the drop. But with finishes of 13th, 14th, and 10th since then, what exactly defines a successful season for the Baggies?

Premier League obscurity is not a bad thing anymore. With the massive amounts of cash that come with a spot in the English top flight, a long stretch of bottom-half finishes could see the club amass money to eventually become a major player in the market. Clearly, West Brom is biding its time until the club can make a serious move, although the risky acquisition of Jay Rodriguez proves ambition. However, with teams constantly improving around them, the Baggies did little business this summer, which is worrying.

Best, worst case scenarios – The most Baggie fans can usually hope for is Premier League safety, but did last season’s 10th-placed finish change the expectations? Growth is always what any club hopes to achieve, whether it be short-term or long-term, and now fans will be looking for a top-half spot. The Baggies have just one other Premier League top-half finish ever, coming in 2012/13 just before the relegation scare. It would seem the best-case scenario would be for West Brom to match that achievement with hopes of long-term growth from there.

Worst-case would see this club relegated. There is no true star-power on the squad, and while Tony Pulis has a steady ship currently, it’s not hard to envision a few poor results spiraling things out of control.

Best possible XI is…

Foster

Dawson — Evans — McAuley — Nyom

Livermore — Yacob

Phillips — Morrison — Chadli

Rondon

Transfers In: Jay Rodriguez (Southampton, $16 million), Ahmed Hegazy (Al Alhy, Loan).

Transfers Out: Craig Gardner (Birmingham, $2 million), Sebastian Pocognoli (Standard Liege, Free), Darren Fletcher (Stoke City, Free).

Last season: 

— 10th place in Premier League
— FA Cup 3rd Round (lost to Derby County)
— League Cup 2nd Round (lost to Northampton Town)

Star Player: Matt Phillips — With Nacer Chadli struggling for consistency on a team that utilizes the flanks, Matt Phillips is the engine to the machine. With nine assists last season to lead the team in his first season with the Baggies, Phillips is a critical part of a team that doesn’t attack a whole lot.

Unfortunatley, Phillips tweaked his hamstring in preseason, and according to manager Tony Pulis, it could be related to repeated back problems the 26-year-old struggles with. If those two problems keep him out for any significant amount of time, West Brom will have to lean on Chadli, who flashes brilliance at times but also tends to disappear quite often. That was evident last season when he made 31 Premier League appearances, but only completed the full 90 minutes 10 times. This team needs Phillips.

Coach’s Corner: Tony Pulis — Pulis has provided a steady presence wherever he goes. He locks teams down, turns them into a disciplined machine, and grinds out results. West Brom sorely needed his presence when he arrived, and now growth seems attainable. The 59-year-old doesn’t bring an exciting style of play, but occasionally the excitement arrives in the surprising results. Last season, the Baggies took care of business against teams below them and upset Arsenal down the stretch.

PST Predicts: The key this season is to stay healthy and avoiding long stretches of failure. If Phillips is indeed injured for a while, there’s not much depth for the Baggies to fall back on. Most worrying is the nine-match winless run to finish the season last year, which featured seven losses. Often, that can be a harbinger of how things will go the following campaign, especially considering the squad hardly turned over this summer. It would be great to see Tony Pulis take this team into the top half two years in a row, but more likely they will end up looking over their shoulders in 14th.

Arsene Wenger admits “mistake” and says players will leave

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2017, 12:21 PM EDT

LONDON — Arsene Wenger was in high spirits after Arsenal beat Chelsea on penalty kicks at Wembley Stadium on Sunday to win the Community Shield.

The Frenchman, 67, has guided Arsenal into a much more positive period following their powerful finish to the 2016-17 Premier League season where they just missed out on a top four finish but managed to win the FA Cup as their switch to a 3-4-3 formation paid off.

Momentum is very much with Arsenal heading into the new Premier League season with new signings Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette impressing.

Speaking after the game Wenger admitted that the negative atmosphere has dissipated over the past few months, and admitted he perhaps made a mistake to delay the announcement over his new two-year contract which only arrived after the season was over.

“It’s down to us to create a positive atmosphere in the team. A lot was created by my situation. Maybe I made a mistake,” Wenger admitted. “Overall I believe it is down to us to have strength and, as always, to come from the team.”

The Gunners boss revealed that Alexis Sanchez was left out of the squad due to a lack of match sharpness as he only returned to training on Tuesday, while Mesut Ozil has a swollen ankle and is a considerable doubt for Friday’s Premier League opener against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Aaron Ramsey is also struggling to be fit for the PL opener after missing out against Chelsea.

Wenger was then pressed on his plans to offload some of his squad with the Gunners now having 33 players in their first team roster.

Amid reports claiming that Jack Wilshere, Olivier Giroud, Kieran Gibbs and others could leave in the final weeks of the transfer window, Arsenal’s manager admitted that he has to do some trimming to his squad and there will be departures.

“To be honest the number is too high and we will let some players go,” Wenger said. “Too much competition for places is detrimental, like a lack of competition for places is difficult as well. I agree with you that 33 is too high.”

Heading into the season there are plenty of positive vibes around Arsenal despite Ozil and Sanchez failing to commit their long term future’s to the club and no UEFA Champions League action.

Maybe finishing outside the top four last season was just the wake-up call Wenger, and everyone at Arsenal, needed.