Player ratings: Arsenal v. Chelsea in Community Shield

LONDON — Arsenal beat Chelsea on penalty kicks at Wembley on Sunday to win the Community Shield and clinch the first piece of silverware this season.
Arsene Wenger and Arsenal prevailed once again at Wembley with Saed Kolasinac popping up with a late equalizer and then Olivier Giroud scoring the winning penalty kick as the Gunners were perfect from the spot.
Below are the ratings out of 10 for each player who saw the field on Sunday as Arsenal beat their London rivals in an open, entertaining clash.
Arsenal
Petr Cech – 6 – Some slack passes which put his defense under pressure. Didn’t have much to do apart from that
Rob Holding – 7 – Another composed display from the young Englishman. Gets better each and every game
Per Mertesacker – 6 – Started well but forced off with a nasty head injury
Nacho Monreal – 7 – Solid enough in defense, especially when he switched to be the middle center back
Hector Bellerin – 6 – Added attacking prowess from right wing back and solid in defense despite some sloppy passes
Mohamed Elneny – 6 – Was fouled by Pedro for his red card and kept plugging away. Not his best display
Granit Xhaka – 7 – A growing influence in Arsenal’s midfield and forced Courtois into a stunning save
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 – Whipped in some great crosses from left wing back, a role
Danny Welbeck – 8 – Full of running and was unlucky not to get a clear look at goal. Great link up play
Alex Iwobi – 6 – Some great trickery in the first half but faded in the second half
Alexandre Lacazette – 8 – Fine display as he hit the post, caused Chelsea plenty of issues and linked up superbly with Welbeck
Subs
Sead Kolasinac – 8 – Surging runs forward from left side of Arsenal’s defense and popped up with a vital equalizer. Great debut and looks a bargain
Theo Walcott (on for Iwobi, 67′) – 6 – Launched some counters and his pace always provides problems
Olivier Giroud (on for Lacazette, 66′) – 6 – Provided a presence up top and scored the winning PK
Reiss Nelson (on for Welbeck, 87′) – N/A – A few decent touches but hardly had time to get involved
Chelsea
Thibaut Courtois – 6 – Some shaky touches and clearances and despite his PK miss in the shootout made a world-class save from Xhaka
Cesar Azpilicueta – 5 – Uncharacteristically shaky display. Booked for hauling down Welbeck in the first half and struggled
David Luiz – 6 – Was cool and calm, sometimes too much as he put his defense under pressure. Solid enough display
Gary Cahill – 6 – Great header to set up Moses and was in the wars after clattering Mertesacker, then his teammate Luiz. Great PK in penalty kicks
Victor Moses – 6 – Lovely finish for the goal but
Cesc Fabregas – 5 – Failed to really get a grip on the game and was bullied at times by Xhaka and Elneny
N'Golo Kante – 7 – Chelsea’s standout player, once again, as he launched counter attacks time and time again. Superb
Marcos Alonso – 5 – Caught early on by Bellerin and was subbed in second half. Some wild crosses and caught out in defense
Willian – 6 – Always lively on the ball but the final cross or pass was lacking at times. Typical speedy pest
Michy Batshuayi – 5 – Isolated for most of this game and failed to improve his chances of becoming a regular
Pedro – 5 – Really silly sending off to put his team under pressure but caused Arsenal problems in first half
Subs
Alvaro Morata (on for Batshuayi, 74′) – 6 – Missed one chance at the back post and
Antonio Rudiger (on for Alonso, 72′) – 5 – Difficult to come on at that time and has his back against the wall
Charly Musonda (on for Willian, 82′) – N/A – Had little time to get on the ball