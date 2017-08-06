More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: Sneijder to sign 1-year contract with Nice

By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2017, 8:12 AM EDT

Dutch legend Wesley Sneijder is on his way to France to sign a 1-year contract with French side OGC Nice, where he will team up with Mario Balotelli as the club looks to push forward after a last year’s surprising title challenge.

According to Dutch journalist Mike Verweij, Sneijder was spotted boarding an airplane in Amsterdam bound for France along with his family and agent Guido Albers.

Sneijder, 33 years old, saw his Galatasaray contract expire this summer after spending three-and-a-half seasons in Turkey. The decision was surprising given how productive he was for the Turkish club, assisting a whopping 15 goals in 28 league appearances last season, and scoring five.

With Sneijder’s creativity, Balotelli could thrive even more than he did last year, when he scored 15 goals in 23 league appearances to help Nice finish third in Ligue 1. Even with Balotelli’s goals, Nice struggled to score at times, with their 63 league goals a distant fourth in comparison with the other top Ligue 1 teams.

The addition of Sneijder could help close the gap, especially with attacking midfielder Younes Belhanda leaving for Sneijder’s old club Galatasaray.

The report mentions that the signing will please the Dutch national team staff, as they prefer him to stay playing in Europe. Sneijder was linked to new MLS club LAFC, as well as with a move to China.

Verratti says he chose PSG stay over Barcelona

By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2017, 7:35 AM EDT

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti told reporters on Sunday that, while links connecting him to Barcelona did indeed have some truth, he decided to stay in France.

There was something, but that was as far as it went,” Verratti said to Sky Sport Italia. “We didn’t have any other negotiations. I decided to stay on this path and I’m happy for it.”

The 24-year-old has long been linked with Barcelona, and it would seem their interest in him over the years has been true. Verratti is an exquisite passer and would fit the Barcelona style perfectly.

They have been searching for a creative spark to sit between the midfield passers and the strikers up front, something which Verratti is capable of. Lionel Messi is tasked with much of the creative duties, and the club is looking for someone to take the weight off his shoulders.

Verratti also said that he chose to stay at PSG before Neymar decided to sign up to play in the French capital, meaning the Brazilian’s addition did not influence his decision at all.

MLS Snapshot: Whitecaps blow lead, come back to draw Rapids

Photo credit: @WhitecapsFC
By Andy EdwardsAug 6, 2017, 12:12 AM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): The Vancouver Whitecaps and San Jose Earthquakes (and perhaps the LA Galaxy, should Jonathan Dos Santos turn out to be Midfield Superman) seem destined to duke it out for the sixth and final playoff place in the Western Conference this season, and the Whitecaps’ bid took a significant, unexpected hit Saturday night, as Carl Robinson’s side threw away an early lead before coming back from a goal down to draw the last-place Colorado Rapids at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Everything was going according to plan after Tony Tchani fired the visitors ahead in the 5th minute, but Axel Sjoberg and Kevin Doyle bagged goals either side of halftime to put Colorado 2-1 ahead. As woeful teams are known to do, though, the Rapids capitulated defensively with fewer than 15 minutes to go. Two points, down the toilet, for each side. The point pulls Vancouver ahead of the Portland Timbers for fifth in the West, expected to fall back to fifth, though, assuming San Jose close out Columbus Crew SC in Saturday’s nightcap.

Three Four moments that mattered

5′ — Tchani slides the ball through traffic for 1-0 — Pick your spot and pass the ball to it — that’s exactly what Tchani did for the opener, even if he needed a bit of good fortune to avoid a sea of bodies.

15′ — Sjoberg, the poacher, poaches — Just a guess: Sjoberg is the tallest player in soccer history to be referred to as a “poacher,” even if only for a brief moment.

54′ — Doyle slots it past Ousted for 2-1 — Doyle gets the goal, but here’s giving Marlon Hairston the credit he deserves for the quick-thinking backheel inside the box. Champagne football (by Rapids standards, at least).

76′ — Montero is forgotten, heads home to equalize — Someone Everyone forgot to mark Montero on this Cristian Techera free kick, and that’s how you blow a late lead, and that’s how you end up at the bottom of the league table.

Man of the match:

Goalscorers: Tchani (5′), Sjoberg (15′), Doyle (54′), Montero (76′)

VIDEO: Drogba scores a laser free kick from 35 yards

Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 5, 2017, 11:09 PM EDT

Even if most of the physical gifts that made him arguably the best striker in the world for a not-so-insignificant period of time — the strength, the burst of pace, the leaping ability, the change of direction for a man his size — have gone, Didier Drogba‘s still got his right foot, and a bag full of skill, that’ll never depart him.

Case in point: the goal he scored for Phoenix Rising, the USL club of which he’s a part-owner as they try to secure an expansion place in MLS, a 35-yard, flat-line laser from a dead-ball situation.

He might not wheel away in celebration with quite the same pace and vigor as he used to do, but few players in the world can hit a ball that hard, and most of those who can, can’t keep it under the crossbar after hitting it over the wall. Once more, all hail King Drogba.

 

MLS Snapshots: Fire break losing skid; Sounders extend unbeaten run

Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 5, 2017, 10:33 PM EDT

Chicago Fire 4-1 New England Revolution

The game in 100 words (or less): The Chicago Fire have risen from from a very brief slump (back-to-back losses for just the second time all year, coming right on the heels of an 11-game unbeaten run), thanks to a comfortable 4-1 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday. Unlike Chicago, most MLS sides would struggle mightily when their top striker is not only kept off the scoresheets, but limited to just one shot on the night. That’s the extent to which the Revs managed to shut down Nemanja Nikolic, the league’s leading scorer (16 goals), but it wasn’t nearly enough, as Matt Polster, Juninho, Michael de Leeuw and Luis Solignac stepped up as less likely scorers (left back Patrick Doody assisted on three of the four) to run the Fire’s sterling home record to 10W-1D-0L on the season. The victory moves Veljko Paunovic’s side to within three points of Toronto FC, who drew last-place D.C. United on Saturday, in the Supporters’ Shield (and home-field advantage) race.

Three moments that mattered

8′ — Polster puts a bit of bend on it for 1-0 — Who needs a left foot when you can do this with the outside of your right?

24′ — Alley-oop to Kamara, and it’s 1-1 — There’s (still) no one in MLS that can compete with Kei Kamara in the air, so Chicago decided they wouldn’t even try.

39′ — Juninho hits it low, through traffic for 2-1 — Bastian Schweinsteiger draws everyone’s attention, only to fool them with a clever dummy. Juninho keeps the strike low, but with power, and Cody Cropper couldn’t do anything about it.

Man of the match: Patrick Doody

Goalscorers: Polster (8′), Kamara (24′), Juninho (39′), De Leeuw (49′), Solignac (90+2′)

Minnesota United 0-4 Seattle Sounders

The game in 100 words (or less): Don’t look now, but the Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in seven games (four wins) following Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing of expansion Minnesota United, and Brian Schmetzer’s side have climbed all the way up to third place in the Western Conference (even if only for the time being) as a result. Clint Dempsey had himself a night in this one, bagging a brace and an assist in 90 minutes of work. That’s five goals and two assists for Dempsey in his last four games, bringing his season tallies to nine and three. Perhaps more importantly, Jordan Morris scored his third goal of the season, and his first since April 23. More importantly of all, though, is the clean sheet, Seattle’s third straight game without giving up a goal (while scoring seven themselves).

Three moments that mattered

9′ — Bruin leads, finishes the counter for 1-0 — Bruin and Demspey played the two-man game to perfection, and the latter fed the former through for an easy opener.

18′ — Dempsey heads it from a yard out for 2-0 — Gustav Svensson served it up, Chad Marshall sent it back across the face of goal, and Dempsey could have headed this one home with his eyes closed the entire way.

71′ — Morris gets in behind, makes it 3-0 — Nicolas Lodeiro timed his pass perfectly, just as Morris did his run. When the pass and the run sync up like this, you’re bound to hit pay dirt.

Man of the match: Clint Dempsey

Goalscorers: Bruin (9′), Dempsey (18′, 72′), Morris (71′)