Three things we learned from Arsenal, Chelsea
Three things we learned from Arsenal, Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2017, 11:17 AM EDT

LONDON — Arsenal beat Chelsea on penalty kicks at Wembley on Sunday to clinch the FA Community Shield in the curtain-raiser for the 2017-18 season.

Victor Moses‘ goal less than a minute into the second half put Chelsea ahead but Arsenal equalized late on with Sead Kolasinac heading home moments after Pedro was sent off for Chelsea.

The game went straight to penalty kicks, using the new ABBA system, after it ended 1-1 in normal time and Arsenal scored all four of their penalty kicks with Thibaut Courtois smashing over and Alvaro Morata scuffing wide for Chelsea.

Arsenal impressed for plenty of the game as new signing Alexandre Lacazette hit the post and Danny Welbeck also caused plenty of problems.

In the end Arsene Wenger got the better of Antonio Conte once again as Arsenal picked up the first piece of silverware of the season and beat Chelsea at Wembley just like they did in May to win the FA Cup.

Here’s what we learned from Wembley on a sunny Sunday less than a week before the new Premier League season begins.

LACAZETTE, WELBECK PROMISE PLENTY

Without Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in their squad, you could forgive Arsenal for looking lackluster in attack. That wasn’t the case.

New club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette displayed enough energy, ability to find pockets of space and ingenuity to suggest the $68.7 million Arsenal paid for Lyon is money well spent.

Lacazette know as “La Gachette” or the Trigger in France sparked a wonderful counter attack in the 22nd minute, spinning away from his marker to link up with Hector Bellerin and then Danny Welbeck in a sweeping move from right to left which ended with Lacazette composing himself before sending a curled effort which cannoned off the post and out. You could be forgiven for thinking a former French international striker was back on the pitch for the Gunners.

Thierry Henry comparisons aside, Lacazette, 26, is in his prime and appears to be exactly what Arsenal have needed ever since Robin Van Persie departed in 2012. He is more than just a pure finisher with plenty of tracking back and dropping deep to get on the ball, cutting in from wide positions, but “Trigger” also had a wiling runner alongside him in Welbeck who he could link up with and he also provided Chelsea plenty of problems with his runs in-behind.

In a summer dominated by the future’s of Sanchez and Ozil, Arsene Wenger may well have found his new strike partnership mid all the fuss. With Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott all able to play centrally too, the Gunners have plenty of fine attacking options heading into the season. On this showing Lacazette and Welbeck may provide the best balance with Ozil and Sanchez battling for places to support them. Of course they’ll both play, but adding them to the starting lineup and keeping the balance of their attack will be an intriguing dilemma for Wenger.

With Shkodran Mustafi, Sanchez, Ozil, Santi Cazorla, Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere to come into this team, the Gunners’ squad is looking incredibly strong. With Kolasinac jumping off the bench to head home a late equalizer they have another solid option in defense too and since switching to a 3-4-3 formation seem more sturdy and have a knack of digging out results.

Maybe, just maybe, Arsenal will surprise plenty this season with a squad big enough to have two different teams in the PL and the Europa League. Expectations are perhaps lower than ever among Arsenal’s fans which is a strange thing, but maybe it will help them flourish.

CHELSEA SLUGGISH

For most of the first half Chelsea struggled to connect passes, put themselves under pressure in defense and took loose touches in the final third. Antonio Conte’s lacked sharpness in the first half but soon came alive in the second with Moses gambling off Gary Cahill‘s flick to finish well.

That woke Chelsea up and just as we saw last season when opponents pushed hard to get back into the game, Chelsea began to pick Arsenal off on the counter with N'Golo Kante running the counters from midfield.

Overall it was a groggy display and far from vintage as Chelsea missed the creative spark of the injured Eden Hazard and the guile of soon to depart Diego Costa. For much of preseason that’s been the case for Conte’s side with new signings Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Morata not starting on Sunday at Wembley.

Bakayoko is working his way back to full fitness, while Rudiger and Morata are slotting in after arriving late in preseason. With Bakayoko, Morata and Hazard all likely to become starters in this team, Conte knows his Chelsea side a month from now will be very different to the one which recovered from a sluggish start at Wembley on Sunday. They were perhaps aided by Per Mertesacker‘s head injury which forced Arsenal into a defensive reshuffle, but as they game wore on you could see their ruthless streak returning.

Then came a minute of madness as Pedro received a straight red card and they then switched off to allow Kolasniac to head home from a set piece situation, something which hurt the Blues during their title-winning campaign. Courtois and Morata then missed their penalty kicks with more lapses of concentration which will leave Conte wide-awake for a few nights ahead of the new season.

The reigning champs can’t afford to start the season as sluggishly as they started, and finished, the Community Shield.

MORATA’S ABSENCE TELLING

In the week Antonio Conte revealed that Alvaro Morata, Chelsea’s club-record signing who is supposed to deliver the goals lost from Diego Costa’s impending departure, “has to improve his condition a lot to adapt quickly into our team.”

Morata, 24, played for Conte at Juventus and knows what the Italian coach is all about, but it appears the early signs for him at Chelsea haven’t been great.

With Michy Batshuayi a bystander for most of this game, it’s clear he will be nothing more than a second central striking option for Chelsea this season. Morata replaced Batshuayi with 20 minutes to go and received a standing ovation from Chelsea’s supporters. The expectancy on his shoulders is clear.

Conte will rely on the towering Spaniard to score at least 20 goals and he showed his penchant for that as he first peeled off Arsenal’s defense and connected with Willian‘s searching cross to the far post but he couldn’t get a proper connection on it.

In stoppage time he then won a free kick cleverly and from the resulting set piece he nodded Cesc Fabregas’ cross wide but was offside. Morata looked lively but you can understand why Conte seems concerned about his fitness.

His scuffed penalty kick summed up his slack start to life at Stamford Bridge for the $90 million man.

By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT

Victor Moses scored 47 seconds into the second half to put Chelsea in front, but Arsenal new boy Sead Kolasinac hit back with nine minutes remaining to even things up and send the game into a penalty shootout which the Gunners won 4-2 to take home the silverware.

The first chance fell to Arsenal in the 6th minute, as Alex Iwobi dribbled to the byline and fed the middle for Alexandre Lacazette, but his cutback was too pacey and the Frenchman couldn’t direct it on net from point-blank range. The Gunners continued to threaten minutes later as Hector Bellerin chipped the back line with Danny Welbeck in on goal, but his header was right at Thibaut Courtois.

Arsenal continued to take advantage of uncharacteristic spaces in Chelsea’s defense. Lacazette looked to bend a shot into the corner in the 23rd minute but struck the post.

There was a break in play on the half-hour mark as Per Mertesacker took an elbow straight to the nose from Gary Cahill while battling for a 50/50 ball in the air. The big German had to come off with his face bleeding profusely, and as Arsenal was without a true central defender on the bench, they were forced to bring in Sead Kolasinac in Mertesacker’s place.

With the Gunners the better team in the first half, Chelsea struck within seconds of the halftime restart. Off a corner, a poor clearance by Xhaka led Gary Cahill to head back into the box, and Moses got free behind the defense to poke home for a 1-0 lead in the 46th minute.

With Chelsea in front, Arsenal looked to break the Blues down. Arsene Wenger brought on Olivier Giroud in the 66th minute for Lacazette, while Antonio Conte countered with new signing Alvaro Morata. Xhaka had a go on net from distance with 15 minutes to go, and forced a fabulous save by Courtois with the ball destined for the top corner.

With 11 minutes to go, Pedro was given a straight red card for a nasty tackle down the back of Elneny’s ankle, and Arsenal wasted no time pulling back level with the man advantage, scoring on the ensuing free-kick. Xhaka sent in a pinpoint delivery to the far post from deep in the midfield, and Kolasinac was there unmarked to head home.

With no extra time, penalties ensued at the full-time whistle, with the new A-B-B-A format. Conte sent goalkeeper Courtois up second, and he skied the penalty over the bar. That was followed up by a save from Cech on Morata’s spot-kick, and Arsenal secured the trophy on Olivier Giroud’s strike from the spot.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Coutinho to Barcelona, Roberto to Man United

By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2017, 9:21 AM EDT

With Barcelona frantically looking to replace Neymar before the window closes, Philippe Coutinho remains their top priority, and while it still seems unlikely, they are taking a “never say never” stance, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

According to Balague’s reports on Twitter, Liverpool is still refusing to sell at any price, having already officially rejected an offer of $94 million in as little as 45 minutes after it was received. Barcelona knows that the best way to push Liverpool to act is player pressure, and Balague reports they already have a deal hammered out with Coutinho, although that seems hard to believe because it would almost certainly have enraged the Reds for tapping up.

It seems likely that the only way Barcelona can get Liverpool to sell is if Coutinho were to ask for the transfer himself, because the Reds are holding their ground to keep their best player.

According to a report by The Sun, Bayern Munich is hoping to test Tottenham Hotspur over the availability of midfielder Eric Dier.

It’s hard to see Spurs chairman Daniel Levy allowing Dier to leave after cashing in on Kyle Walker, especially after the club already rebuffed Manchester United for Dier earlier in the summer. Bayern apparently hopes that Spurs turned United down after not wanting to sell to a league rival, and that they’d have a better chance of securing the England international with a move out of the Premier League.

Spurs have been criticized this summer for failing to bring in reinforcements, with in-house replacement Kieran Trippier set to replace Walker. Therefore, it’s tough to envision Dier being successfully pried away.

With Manchester United unable to grab Dier from Spurs, they seem to be targeting another midfielder in Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto. According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, the Red Devils are considering triggering Roberto’s release clause of $47 million.

United is hoping to cash in on the chance that Barcelona could bump Roberto down the depth chart if they replace Neymar with another midfielder. In addition, Roberto was often a scapegoat for some of Barcelona’s failures last season, and he might be available for departure should a team want to pay up.

The 25-year-old is under contract at Barcelona until 2019, but should Manchester United trigger the release clause, that would not matter, as they found out in the Neymar saga. The Red Devils reportedly would face competition from Chelsea and Roma.

Chelsea have been told there is “no chance” they will sign Juventus full-back Alex Sandro.

Old Lady boss Massimiliano Allegri said after a friendly in London against Tottenham, that, “Alex Sandro is a Juventus player and he will stay one.” When asked again, he said “no chance.”

Sandro was linked with Chelsea after a stellar season at Juventus where he helped the club reach the Champions League final. The Blues seemed like a perfect landing spot with Sandro excelling in a three-CB system at Juventus, the same system that Conte plays at Stamford Bridge.

Follow Live: Arsenal vs. Chelsea in Community Shield

By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT

Arsenal and Chelsea kick off the English top flight season with the annual Community Shield, signaling the Premier League season is just around the corner.

The competition pits the defending FA Cup champions Arsenal against Premier League champions Chelsea as the two square off at Wembley Stadium at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Both teams have missing pieces from their lineups. For the Gunners, Alexis Sanchez does not appear in the squad with Arsene Wenger saying that the Chilean missed too much of preseason to be fit enough for the match. Mesut Ozil also rests with an ankle injury, while Aaron Ramsey has an injured calf.

For Chelsea, Diego Costa is out of the squad with rumors of his discontent at Chelsea continue to swirl. In his place starts Michy Batshuayi, with new striker signing Alvaro Morata on the bench. Also absent is new midfield signing Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is still recovering from knee surgery over the summer, which will also keep him out of the opening weekend of Premier League action.

Both teams play a three-CB system, with Chelsea playing its first-choice defenders, while Shkodran Mustafi is rested for Arsenal due to lack of fitness, with Rob Holding in and Nacho Monreal also moving centrally. Laurent Koscielny, despite his availability for Arsenal, does not appear in the squad. Koscielny was sent off in the final Premier League match of last season, and with his suspension for the first three league games, Wenger wishes to sort out his defense currently available to him.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Cech; Mertesacker, Holding, Monreal; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xhaka, Elneny, Bellerin, Iwobi; Lacazette, Welbeck.
Bench: Ospina, Giroud, Walcott, Kolasinac, Nelson, Willock, Maitland-Niles.

Chelsea: Courtois; Cahill, Azpilicueta, Luiz; Alonso, Fabregas, Kante, Moses; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro.
Bench: Caballero, Rudiger, Morata, Christensen, Musonda, Scott, Boga.

Report: Sneijder to sign 1-year contract with Nice

By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2017, 8:12 AM EDT

Dutch legend Wesley Sneijder is on his way to France to sign a 1-year contract with French side OGC Nice, where he will team up with Mario Balotelli as the club looks to push forward after a last year’s surprising title challenge.

According to Dutch journalist Mike Verweij, Sneijder was spotted boarding an airplane in Amsterdam bound for France along with his family and agent Guido Albers.

[ MORE: Didier Drogba scores free-kick howitzer ]

Sneijder, 33 years old, saw his Galatasaray contract expire this summer after spending three-and-a-half seasons in Turkey. The decision was surprising given how productive he was for the Turkish club, assisting a whopping 15 goals in 28 league appearances last season, and scoring five.

With Sneijder’s creativity, Balotelli could thrive even more than he did last year, when he scored 15 goals in 23 league appearances to help Nice finish third in Ligue 1. Even with Balotelli’s goals, Nice struggled to score at times, with their 63 league goals a distant fourth in comparison with the other top Ligue 1 teams. The two previously played together for a season at Inter in 2009/10, before Balotelli departed the following summer for Manchester City.

The addition of Sneijder could help close the gap, especially with attacking midfielder Younes Belhanda leaving for Sneijder’s old club Galatasaray.

The report mentions that the signing will please the Dutch national team staff, as they prefer him to stay playing in Europe. Sneijder was linked to new MLS club LAFC, as well as with a move to China.