Transfer Rumor Roundup: Coutinho to Barcelona, Roberto to Man United

With Barcelona frantically looking to replace Neymar before the window closes, Philippe Coutinho remains their top priority, and while it still seems unlikely, they are taking a “never say never” stance, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

According to Balague’s reports on Twitter, Liverpool is still refusing to sell at any price, having already officially rejected an offer of $94 million in as little as 45 minutes after it was received. Barcelona knows that the best way to push Liverpool to act is player pressure, and Balague reports they already have a deal hammered out with Coutinho, although that seems hard to believe because it would almost certainly have enraged the Reds for tapping up.

It seems likely that the only way Barcelona can get Liverpool to sell is if Coutinho were to ask for the transfer himself, because the Reds are holding their ground to keep their best player.

According to a report by The Sun, Bayern Munich is hoping to test Tottenham Hotspur over the availability of midfielder Eric Dier.

It’s hard to see Spurs chairman Daniel Levy allowing Dier to leave after cashing in on Kyle Walker, especially after the club already rebuffed Manchester United for Dier earlier in the summer. Bayern apparently hopes that Spurs turned United down after not wanting to sell to a league rival, and that they’d have a better chance of securing the England international with a move out of the Premier League.

Spurs have been criticized this summer for failing to bring in reinforcements, with in-house replacement Kieran Trippier set to replace Walker. Therefore, it’s tough to envision Dier being successfully pried away.

With Manchester United unable to grab Dier from Spurs, they seem to be targeting another midfielder in Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto. According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, the Red Devils are considering triggering Roberto’s release clause of $47 million.

United is hoping to cash in on the chance that Barcelona could bump Roberto down the depth chart if they replace Neymar with another midfielder. In addition, Roberto was often a scapegoat for some of Barcelona’s failures last season, and he might be available for departure should a team want to pay up.

The 25-year-old is under contract at Barcelona until 2019, but should Manchester United trigger the release clause, that would not matter, as they found out in the Neymar saga. The Red Devils reportedly would face competition from Chelsea and Roma.

Chelsea have been told there is “no chance” they will sign Juventus full-back Alex Sandro.

Old Lady boss Massimiliano Allegri said after a friendly in London against Tottenham, that, “Alex Sandro is a Juventus player and he will stay one.” When asked again, he said “no chance.”

Sandro was linked with Chelsea after a stellar season at Juventus where he helped the club reach the Champions League final. The Blues seemed like a perfect landing spot with Sandro excelling in a three-CB system at Juventus, the same system that Conte plays at Stamford Bridge.

