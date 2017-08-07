Barcelona closes preseason with emotional win against Chapecoense

Soccer plays a role in many people’s lives — and sometimes it seems like the most important thing in the world — but Monday’s match between Barcelona and Chapecoense proved that there are more important aspects of life than sports.
Barcelona comfortably handled their Brazilian counterparts, 5-0, at the Camp Nou as the Spanish giants closed out their preseason account, but the fixture was more about honoring the 71 lives that were lost in last November’s LaMia Flight 2933 crash and celebrating the three players that managed to survive.
Those survivors — Alan Ruschel, Jakson Follmann, and Neto — were all present at Monday’s Joan Gamper Trophy match, with Ruschel not only serving as Chapecoense’s captain but playing in the first 35 minutes of the match.
The Joan Gamper Trophy has been held since 1966 by Barcelona at the conclusion of the team’s preseason campaign.
For Barcelona, Gerard Deulofeu gave the hosts the lead after six minutes, before Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi extended the Blaugrana advantage to 3-0 prior to halftime.
Luis Suarez and Denis Suarez tacked on the fourth and fifth goals, respectively, for Barca after the break.
Losses along the way to sides like Crystal Palace, Swansea City and relegated club Hull City showed inconsistency from Jurgen Klopp‘s men, despite boasting one of the top attacks in all of England.
Entering this season, Liverpool are — and should be — among the title favorites in the PL, given the club’s dangerous attacking threats once again, but injuries and defensive liabilities may once again prove to be the side’s downfall in 2017/18.
The Reds boasted 78 goals last campaign, averaging out to over two finishes per match for Klopp and Co. That was a feat only three other sides — Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City — were able to accomplish a year ago.
There’s no question that Liverpool has the offensive firepower to compete with the big boys in the PL, particularly with the addition of Mohamed Salah from Roma arriving in early July.
The biggest key for the Reds, though, will be how the club starts the season. Adam Lallana has already been confirmed to be out for the first few months of the 2017 campaign, with an October return likely the earliest for the England international.
With a difficult opening several weeks to the season, we’ll get a solid gauge of Liverpool’s aspirations early on. Not only do the Reds have to worry about early-season fixtures against Arsenal, Man City and Leicester City domestically during the first two months, but Klopp’s men will also face a challenging home-and-home series against Hoffenheim for a place in the Champions League group stage.
The title is tricky. Surely some would see words flipped to read, “How can Arsenal launch a Premier League title bid?” but we digress.
It’s seemingly easy to be critical of Arsenal in years past, as Arsene Wenger has a knack for explaining away perceived failures in the transfer market and Top Four laurels have felt the full weight of 13 years worth of rest.
This season, however, there’s reason to be optimistic about Arsenal from Day One. Wenger’s survived a solid 25 weeks of “Will he or won’t he?” that felt about as long as Ross and Rachel or whatever other sitcom love connection you want to reference?
Remember when Chandler flew a plane with the “Ross Out” banner over the coffee shop or whatever? That was the awesome.
Anyway, Wenger went ahead and bought a world-class striker in the form of Alexandre Lacazette and a beast of a back in Sead Kolasinac, both who did their best to appear the real deal in Arsenal’s win over Chelsea in Sunday’s Community Shield battle at Wembley.
Consider that the Gunners’ ill-fated season last season saw injuries, constant turmoil regarding Wenger’s future, and the twin Alexis Sanchez/Mesut Ozil contract conversations that felt about as persistently annoying as their boss’ destiny.
The point is that the drama is almost certainly going to be lower, and the competition a bit easier. But it’s the UEFA Europa League that’s going to be the main obstacle in Arsenal’s hopes of reclaiming a Premier League title. Put plainly: Premier League teams entering at the group stage rarely bow out of the competition early.
Southampton was bounced last year, the first PL side to fail to advance in some time, and still nearly made it out of the group stages of the Europa League last season despite not finding their form in the competition. Manchester United advanced, as did Liverpool and Spurs the previous season, and Spurs and Everton the year before that. Swansea’s done it, Newcastle, too.
Point is: Southampton is very much an outlier, and Arsenal will likely be contending with the Europa League well into the winter. With the Round of 32 being played in February — and let’s face it: once you’re six wins from something shiny and an automatic UCL slot, the fight will go on — Arsenal’s depth is going to be tested again this season.
So first and foremost the Gunners are probably — and this is not one for the advanced stats crowd — Arsenal is going to have to be a bit lucky with injuries. It’s best XI looks pretty dynamite, and putting Lacazette up top to feast off the spoils of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez is going to lead to some wins even if the Gunners’ back line completely spits up on its collective tight red shirt.
— A quick adjustment to the league for Lacazette (He’ll figure it out, but how fast?).
— Resolution one way or another on Ozil and Sanchez’s future.
— Be near the top by February, when the PL fixtures read: home Everton, at Spurs, home Man City. Then hold serve at home, and ride the energy of one of the league’s best derbies.
It’s a long shot to say Arsenal will contend for the crown, but Wenger is a good manager and I was asked whether it’s possible, not probable. Several scenarios exist that put Arsenal into the conversation. While the class of the league seems to be Chelsea, Man City, and Manchester United, ruling out the Gunners seems foolish when it’s reasonable to think the chips could fall their way.
The U.S. Women’s National Team star has done it all. From helping the U.S. hoist the FIFA Women’s World Cup title in 2015 to being named the FIFA Women’s Player of the Year, Lloyd has seen her stardom grow over the years, and that’s what brought the 35-year-old midfielder to Manchester City this past season.
Lloyd had proven herself on the international level with the USWNT and domestically in the NWSL and WPS (prior to that), but when an opportunity came knocking to complete a loan spell in England, it simply wasn’t something she could pass up.
“I’ve always wanted to go overseas to play, but it had to be the right fit,” Lloyd told reporters on Sunday prior to the New York Derby. “The door opened up to go and play for Manchester City and all the stars aligned.
“It’s been a great organization to fight for, to work for and kind of see the evolution of all their teams.”
Lloyd played an important role for the Lady Citizens during her spell with the club, scoring three goals in 10 matches across all competitions and helping guide Man City to an FA Women’s Cup title — where she scored in the final.
The Manchester City also fell just short of Champions League glory in 2017, losing 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinals to fellow American Alex Morgan and Lyon — who went on to win the competition.
Morgan also spent time in Europe this season on loan in France, but has since returned to her Orlando Pride club in NWSL.
When asked about her transition to life in England, Lloyd jokingly stated that she “didn’t drive for about the first few weeks.”
Additionally, the USWNT star spoke about how her experiences in England will follow her for the rest of her life, including getting to know Manchester City men’s manager Pep Guardiola.
“I can look back in 10, 15 years time and say that I lived in the same apartment complex as Pep Guardiola and exchanged texts with him,” Lloyd said.
“It was fantastic playing for the women. They really pride themselves on doing all they can to make it the best women’s club in the world and they’re on their way. I’m really excited to follow them and watch them grow.
Since her time with the Citizens ended in May, Lloyd has since returned to the U.S., where she plays for the Houston Dash of NWSL.
At this point, she says her biggest focus is to help the Dash reach the NSWL playoffs, which is something the club has failed to do in its first three seasons in the league.
The Dash are currently three points behind the Orlando Pride for the sixth and final spot in the postseason.
“I’m going to do all I can to help the club reach a playoff spot,” Lloyd said.
On the national team front, Lloyd remains one of the key figures in Jill Ellis’ side, despite this being an off year for the USWNT in the World Cup cycle.
The women’s squad has had their share of difficulties in 2017, losing matches to England, France and most recently Australia in the Tournament of Nations.
However, Lloyd recognizes that results during this calendar year don’t necessarily reflect how good the USWNT will be in the coming years and that finding players to help strengthen the squad will boost the nation’s chances of hoisting another World Cup title in 2019.
“I would assess it in a couple of different ways,” Lloyd said when asked about the current state of the USWNT. “One, it’s an off year. It’s a transition year. There are some experimentations going on at the moment. Do you remember in 2014/2015 when we lost to France? Everybody just remembers us winning the World Cup in 2015.
“Me as the player, you always want to be in peak form. You always want to be playing at your best, but in order to break these barriers you need to go backwards sometimes and put the pieces back together again in order to jump up a few more levels. I think that’s where we’re at right now and trying to look for more player depth within the squad.
“We’re all trying to do what we can and as we get closer to 2018 we’ll kind of hone in on everything. It’s obviously unfortunate not being able to win all the time, but that’s not the way women’s soccer is going anymore. It’s a lot harder. At the end of the day, 2019 is the real focus.”
For the New Jersey native, 2019 could very well be her last showing for both club and country, according to the former Rutgers Scarlet Knights standout.
Lloyd has represented the USWNT since 2005, making 242 appearances for the Stars and Stripes and scoring 97 goals in the process.
“The plan is this next cycle,” Lloyd said. “For me, age is just a number. It’s all about evolving. Every part of my career, every phase of my career has been something different. Now, I think it’s about being more sophisticated.
“Players are out to get the ball away from me. They’re out to kick me. I’m in the spotlight, so everybody thinks that I need to score a hat-trick every time I’m on the pitch. It doesn’t happen like that.