Brighton adds record mid Propper from PSV Eindhoven

By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT

Brighton and Hove Albion have added another high quality center midfielder.

After adding Pascal Gross from Ingolstadt this offseason, Gulls boss Chris Hughton has landed Dutch mid Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven.

The approximately $8 million deal would break a Brighton transfer record.

Propper, 25, is five-times capped by the Netherlands and the 6-foot midfielder has 22 goals in 87 appearances since leaving Vitesse Arnhem for PSV.

He says he’s big on the example of Zinedine Zidane (Us, too):

“We won the league two years ago and played very well in the Champions League. Last year we tried again, but there was a big gap and we couldn’t win the title again. Zidane was my big idol when I was younger. I like to get into the box and score goals. I think that’s one of my strengths and I hope I can continue to do that for Brighton.”

Propper and Gross have a chance to play a huge role in Brighton’s fight for Premier League survival, and Hughton will only look to his Premier League past for the importance of steady midfield in both staying up and moving up.

Van Dijk hands in transfer request after learning of wage fine

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2017, 12:39 PM EDT

Virgil Van Dijk has handed in a formal transfer request to Southampton, a move inspired by a fine of two weeks’ wages from the Premier League club.

The towering and influential center back says he’s made no secret of his desire to leave St. Mary’s for bigger challenges, and that Saints have known of his desire for six months.

It’s been a messy situation, one that extends beyond Van Dijk’s saga with Liverpool. That saw the Reds threatened with legal action, as the Merseyside club apologized for interfering in Van Dijk’s time at Southampton.

A source close to Van Dijk claimed on July 25 that the center back would be with Liverpool by the end of the transfer window.

A price tag of close to $70 million sits on Van Dijk, and Southampton has added center back Jan Bednarek from Lech Poznan on this summer. The club also has Maya Yoshida, Jack Stephens, and Florian Gardos in its ranks.

Van Dijk said in a statement that “multiple top clubs have been consistently rebuffed” in their pursuit of his services. In addition to Liverpool, Chelsea has been linked with a move for the former Celtic back.

This could have lower key resonance to the Neymar transfer saga, as $70 million is a lot to spend but Southampton are wise investors. Should Saints sell Van Dijk, it’s unlikely they’ll leap heavily into the transfer market.

Southampton has been linked with Juventus’ Mario Lemina and Benfica’s Andre Almeida, two versatile players who would cost a total of $32 million.

Premier League season reviews: 2007-12 – Part 4

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 7, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

With the 25th anniversary of the start of the Premier League upon us, now seems like a good time to reminiscence about seasons gone by.

Below you will find PL season review videos from the 2007-12 seasons as Manchester City became a dominant force.

Over the next few days we will be rolling out season review videos from all 25 campaigns to get you ready for the upcoming season.

Enjoy this latest trip down memory lane.

2007-08

2008-09

2009-10

2010-11

2011-12

Possible XIs for all 20 Premier League clubs

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT

ProSoccerTalk’s staff spent a good part of the last week building team previews for each of the Premier League’s 20 clubs, including proposed “Best XIs” for each member of the top flight.

While nothing is certain — especially with the transfer market still wide open and the gossip mill howling for the duration of August — feel free to use this handy guide for your fantasy team to help better understand who might be playing where for whom.

Click on each club’s name for our full team season preview. Here’s where we landed.

Arsenal

—– Cech —–

— Mustafi — Koscielny — Monreal —

—- Bellerin —- Xhaka —- Ramsey —- Chamberlain —-

—– Ozil —– Sanchez —–

—– Lacazette —–

Bournemouth

—– Begovic —–

— Francis — Ake — Cook — Daniels —-

—- Arter —- Gosling —- Pugh —- Gradel —-

—– King —– Defoe —–

Brighton and Hove Albion

Ryan

Bruno — Dunk — Duffy — Suttner

 Stephens — Gross — Propper

Knockaert — Hemed — Brown

Burnley

—– Heaton —–

— Bardsley — Long — Tarkowski — Mee — 

—- Gudmundsson —- Cork —- Defour —- Brady —-

—– Vokes —– Gray —–

Crystal Palace

—– Hennessey —–

—- Ward —- Dann —- Reidewald —- Van Aanholt —-

—- Zaha —- Milivojevic —- Puncheon —- Schlupp —-

—– Cabaye —–

—– Benteke —–

Everton

—– Pickford —–

—- Jagielka —- Keane —- Williams —- Baines —-

—- Schneiderlin —- Gueye —-

—- Klaassen —- Davies —- Rooney —-

—– Ramirez —–

Huddersfield Town

—– Lossl —–

—- Smith —- Heffele —- Schindler —- Lowe —-

—- Ince —- Williams —- Mooy —- Palmer —– Kachunga —-

—– Mounie —–

Leicester City

Schmeichel

Simpson — Morgan — Maguire — Fuchs

Iborra — Drinkwater — Ndidi 

Mahrez

Vardy — Iheanacho

Liverpool

Mignolet

Milner — Matip — Lovren — Clyne

Henderson — Can

Salah — Coutinho — Mane

Firmino

Manchester City

Bravo

Walker — Stones — Kompany — Mendy

Toure — Fernandinho

David Silva — De Bruyne — Sterling

Aguero

Manchester United

De Gea

Valencia — Bailly — Lindelof — Shaw

Matic — Herrera

Mata — Pogba — Rashford

Lukaku

Newcastle United

Elliott

Yedlin — Lascelles — Lejeune — Dummett

Shelvey — Diame

Ritchie — Perez — Murphy

Gayle

Southampton

—– Forster —–

— Cedric — Van Dijk — Yoshida— Bertrand—

—- Clasie —- Romeu —-

—– Tadic —– Ward-Prowse —– Redmond —–

—– Gabbiadini —–

Stoke City

—– Butland —–

—– Zouma —– Cameron —– Indi —–

—- Diouf —- Imbula —- Fletcher —- Pieters —

—- Shaqiri —- Allen —-

—– Berahino —–

Swansea City

Fabianski

Naughton — Fernandez — Mawson — Olsson

Fer — Mesa — Carroll

Ayew — Llorente — Abraham

Tottenham Hotspur

Lloris

Trippier— Vertonghen — Alderweireld — Rose

Dier — Wanyama

Lamela — Alli — Eriksen

Kane

Watford

Gomes

Janmaat — Kaboul — Britos — Holebas

Doucoure — Chalobah

Amrabat — Cleverley — Pereyra

Deeney

West Bromwich Albion

Foster

Dawson — Evans — McAuley — Nyom

Livermore — Yacob

Phillips — Morrison — Chadli

Rondon

West Ham United

Hart

Fonte — Reid — Ogbonna

Antonio — Noble — Lanzini  — Kouyate — Arnautovic

Carroll — Hernandez

Reports: Coutinho, Dembele want Barca moves

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2017, 10:23 AM EDT

Liverpool, so far, are holding firm on the idea that Philippe Coutinho is not for sale, though Barcelona seems to know something the Anfield club does not.

Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol says Coutinho would like to join Barcelona, and it’s the “only way” he’d leave Liverpool. He also would only leave if the deal could be done “amicably.”

Barca president Josep-Maria Bartomeu said the club will spend the approximate $262 million Neymar exit fee “sensibly, strictly, and wisely,” and Solhekol says the Barca president remains furious with Paris Saint-Germain and the other Middle East- and Russia-bolstered clubs.

In that sense, Barcelona has a bit of a kinship with Liverpool, adding to the intrigue of a potential move. Jurgen Klopp would be very angry if the Reds relented and sold Coutinho.

Meanwhile, Solhekol took to Twitter to say that Klopp’s former club, Borussia Dortmund, also faces temptation via Neymar’s move, with BVB star Ousmane Dembele also desiring a move to Barca and an anticipated offer of $117 million.

Liverpool already shot down a Coutinho bid of around $88 million, and Coutinho has a bigger body of work but is five years older than Dembele (who is more of a winger and has better numbers relative to age). The BVB man had an assist as Dortmund fell to Bayern in penalty kicks after 120 minutes of the Bayern Super Cup this weekend, and had 10 goals and 21 assists in all competitions last season.

Coutinho had yet to post a season as statistically significant in assists, and it’s probably fair to say that Dembele is worth more on the market if Liverpool supporters are expecting as big a haul for their Brazilian star (should the Reds actually sell).

Liverpool could resist the urge to sell for competitive reasons, though it’d be wise to see what’s on the market in terms of potential replacements (Consider that Gabriel Jesus‘ value went from $4 million to $40 million to who knows what it would be right now). In the micro sense, it’s hard to put a number on Coutinho. In the macro, and looking at Dembele in comparison, the Reds could reload in a big way.

Let’s put it this way: If Barca used the Neymar fee to buy Coutinho and Dembele, many would think the Blaugranas will have come to close to winning the exchange, or at least breaking even.