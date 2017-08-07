Dynamo sign veteran European defender Philippe Senderos

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The Houston Dynamo have certainly exceeded expectations in 2017, and the Western Conference side doesn’t plan on relinquishing its new-found power.

On Monday, the club announced the signing of veteran Swiss defender Philippe Senderos, who most recently appeared for Scottish side Rangers in 2016/17.

The terms of the deal for the 32-year-old were not released at the time of the club’s announcement.

Senderos made a name for himself in Europe, spending time with major English clubs like Arsenal and Fulham, while also spending brief stints at AC Milan and Valencia.

Despite the Dynamo’s current standing in the West — second place — the club has conceded the sixth-most goals in the conference (32).