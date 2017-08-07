More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
How Arsenal can launch a Premier League title bid

By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

The title is tricky. Surely some would see words flipped to read, “How can Arsenal launch a Premier League title bid?” but we digress.

It’s seemingly easy to be critical of Arsenal in years past, as Arsene Wenger has a knack for explaining away perceived failures in the transfer market and Top Four laurels have felt the full weight of 13 years worth of rest.

This season, however, there’s reason to be optimistic about Arsenal from Day One. Wenger’s survived a solid 25 weeks of “Will he or won’t he?” that felt about as long as Ross and Rachel or whatever other sitcom love connection you want to reference?

Remember when Chandler flew a plane with the “Ross Out” banner over the coffee shop or whatever? That was the awesome.

Anyway, Wenger went ahead and bought a world-class striker in the form of Alexandre Lacazette and a beast of a back in Sead Kolasinac, both who did their best to appear the real deal in Arsenal’s win over Chelsea in Sunday’s Community Shield battle at Wembley.

Consider that the Gunners’ ill-fated season last season saw injuries, constant turmoil regarding Wenger’s future, and the twin Alexis Sanchez/Mesut Ozil contract conversations that felt about as persistently annoying as their boss’ destiny.

The point is that the drama is almost certainly going to be lower, and the competition a bit easier. But it’s the UEFA Europa League that’s going to be the main obstacle in Arsenal’s hopes of reclaiming a Premier League title. Put plainly: Premier League teams entering at the group stage rarely bow out of the competition early.

Southampton was bounced last year, the first PL side to fail to advance in some time, and still nearly made it out of the group stages of the Europa League last season despite not finding their form in the competition. Manchester United advanced, as did Liverpool and Spurs the previous season, and Spurs and Everton the year before that. Swansea’s done it, Newcastle, too.

Point is: Southampton is very much an outlier, and Arsenal will likely be contending with the Europa League well into the winter. With the Round of 32 being played in February — and let’s face it: once you’re six wins from something shiny and an automatic UCL slot, the fight will go on — Arsenal’s depth is going to be tested again this season.

So first and foremost the Gunners are probably — and this is not one for the advanced stats crowd — Arsenal is going to have to be a bit lucky with injuries. It’s best XI looks pretty dynamite, and putting Lacazette up top to feast off the spoils of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez is going to lead to some wins even if the Gunners’ back line completely spits up on its collective tight red shirt.

The keys for Arsenal’s hopes of a title bid?

— A return to form for Hector Bellerin.

— Less moments of mayhem from Granit Xhaka.

— A quick adjustment to the league for Lacazette (He’ll figure it out, but how fast?).

— Resolution one way or another on Ozil and Sanchez’s future.

— Be near the top by February, when the PL fixtures read: home Everton, at Spurs, home Man City. Then hold serve at home, and ride the energy of one of the league’s best derbies.

It’s a long shot to say Arsenal will contend for the crown, but Wenger is a good manager and I was asked whether it’s possible, not probable. Several scenarios exist that put Arsenal into the conversation. While the class of the league seems to be Chelsea, Man City, and Manchester United, ruling out the Gunners seems foolish when it’s reasonable to think the chips could fall their way.

Dynamo sign veteran European defender Philippe Senderos

By Matt ReedAug 7, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT

The Houston Dynamo have certainly exceeded expectations in 2017, and the Western Conference side doesn’t plan on relinquishing its new-found power.

On Monday, the club announced the signing of veteran Swiss defender Philippe Senderos, who most recently appeared for Scottish side Rangers in 2016/17.

The terms of the deal for the 32-year-old were not released at the time of the club’s announcement.

Senderos made a name for himself in Europe, spending time with major English clubs like Arsenal and Fulham, while also spending brief stints at AC Milan and Valencia.

Despite the Dynamo’s current standing in the West — second place — the club has conceded the sixth-most goals in the conference (32).

Report: Aron Johannsson could be on his way out at Werder Bremen

By Matt ReedAug 7, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT

Aron Johannsson has had a rough spell of injuries since moving to Germany, and now the U.S. Men’s National Team forward could be looking for a new club.

Since joining Bundesliga side Werder Bremen two years ago, Johannsson has scored just three goals in 15 appearances after previously shining in the Dutch Eredivisie with AZ Alkmaar.

Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann admits that Johannsson has been seeking out more playing time since returning to the field, and that there is “interest from other clubs.”

“Aron has laid claim to playing, and we have always said there is competition,” Baumann told German outlet Kicker. “Aron has said he will have to give thought to his future when he’s not playing. We’ll see what happens in the next days and weeks.

“Aron is a player who sparks interest from other clubs, but it’s up to him to evaluate what is of interest to him.”

Johannsson was last called up by the USMNT in 2015 while former manager Jurgen Klinsmann was still in charge, however, a number of injuries and lack of consistent playing time have certainly affected his status with the Stars and Stripes.

Wright-Phillips moves into 14th all-time in MLS goals

By Matt ReedAug 7, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT

It’s just soccer 101 that a hat-trick trumps a brace, but make no mistake, Bradley Wright-Phillips’ performance on Sunday was still brilliant.

The New York Red Bulls fell short against cross-river rivals New York City FC at Yankee Stadium, 3-2, but Wright-Phillips continued his dominance against the Bronx side in the loss with another two-goal performance.

Not only does Wright-Phillips now have 10 goals overall against NYCFC, but the English striker has recorded four matches against the Light Blues in which he has tallied two goals.

The feat also brought the 32-year-old up to 82 goals in his MLS career, drawing Wright-Phillips level for a tie at 14th all-time in league goals with Brian Ching and Raul Diaz Arce.

The truly amazing accomplishment for Wright-Phillips, though, has been his efficiency. Only one player ahead of him on the MLS goalscoring list has done so in fewer matches — Robbie Keane — who scored 83 goals in 125 fixtures for the LA Galaxy.

However, Wright-Phillips appears to be far from done racking up goals in MLS. And while Landon Donovan’s 145 league finishes may be out of reach for the former Southampton and Charlton striker, BWP is surely poised to climb up the list of finishers by the time his MLS career is all said and done.

Chris Wondolowski and Kei Kamara are the only other current MLS players that stand above BWP on the all-time goalscoring list.

Here’s a look at the players that lie ahead of Wright-Phillips with MLS goals.

1.Landon Donovan — 145 goals, 136 assists
2. Jeff Cunningham — 134 goals, 70 assists
3. Jaime Moreno — 133 goals, 102 assists
4. Chris Wondolowski — 130 goals, 31 assists
5. Ante Razov — 114 goals, 66 assists
6. Jason Kreis — 108 goals, 74 assists
7. Dwayne De Rosario — 104 goals, 77 assists
8. Taylor Twellman — 101 goals, 28 assists
9. Edson Buddle — 100 goals, 30 assists
10. Kei Kamara — 94 goals, 37 assists
11. Carlos Ruiz — 89 goals, 17 assists
12. Roy Lassiter — 88 goals, 35 assists
13. Robbie Keane — 83 goals, 45 assists
14. Brian Ching, Raul Diaz Arce, Bradley Wright-Phillips — 82 goals

Barcelona closes preseason with emotional win against Chapecoense

By Matt ReedAug 7, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

Soccer plays a role in many people’s lives — and sometimes it seems like the most important thing in the world — but Monday’s match between Barcelona and Chapecoense proved that there are more important aspects of life than sports.

Barcelona comfortably handled their Brazilian counterparts, 5-0, at the Camp Nou as the Spanish giants closed out their preseason account, but the fixture was more about honoring the 71 lives that were lost in last November’s LaMia Flight 2933 crash and celebrating the three players that managed to survive.

Those survivors — Alan Ruschel, Jakson Follmann, and Neto — were all present at Monday’s Joan Gamper Trophy match, with Ruschel not only serving as Chapecoense’s captain but playing in the first 35 minutes of the match.

The Joan Gamper Trophy has been held since 1966 by Barcelona at the conclusion of the team’s preseason campaign.

For Barcelona, Gerard Deulofeu gave the hosts the lead after six minutes, before Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi extended the Blaugrana advantage to 3-0 prior to halftime.

Luis Suarez and Denis Suarez tacked on the fourth and fifth goals, respectively, for Barca after the break.