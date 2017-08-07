More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Mourinho: If Bale becomes available, I’ll race to the airport to get him

By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2017, 12:52 PM EDT

Jose Mourinho isn’t mincing words when it comes to the possible availability of Welsh superstar Gareth Bale.

As Mourinho’s Manchester United prepares for a huge UEFA Super Cup match against Real Madrid on Tuesday in Macedonia, the Portuguese manager will be eyeing Zinedine Zidane’s lineup card very closely.

Mourinho was quizzed about the future of Bale at Real Madrid, and says that United will roar into action if Bale is available at all.

From the BBC:

“(If Bale plays Tuesday) Then I won’t even think about it. If he is not in the club’s plans and it is true that a player like Bale is at the departure gate, I will try to be there waiting for him at the other side.”

It’s safe to say that Bale was on the list Mourinho gave Ed Woodward before the season, and the addition of Bale would give United the potential to play opposing defenses out of the park.

Then again, Mourinho has enough connections in Madrid to know if there’s no chance Bale could leave the UEFA Champions League champions and may simply be playing the game well on behalf of the Old Trafford set.

It’s been claimed that Madrid may have to sell Bale in order to finance a move for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe.

Van Dijk hands in transfer request after learning of wage fine

By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2017, 12:39 PM EDT

Virgil Van Dijk has handed in a formal transfer request to Southampton, a move inspired by a fine of two weeks’ wages from the Premier League club.

The towering and influential center back says he’s made no secret of his desire to leave St. Mary’s for bigger challenges, and that Saints have known of his desire for six months.

It’s been a messy situation, one that extends beyond Van Dijk’s saga with Liverpool. That saw the Reds threatened with legal action, as the Merseyside club apologized for interfering in Van Dijk’s time at Southampton.

A source close to Van Dijk claimed on July 25 that the center back would be with Liverpool by the end of the transfer window.

A price tag of close to $70 million sits on Van Dijk, and Southampton has added center back Jan Bednarek from Lech Poznan on this summer. The club also has Maya Yoshida, Jack Stephens, and Florian Gardos in its ranks.

Van Dijk said in a statement that “multiple top clubs have been consistently rebuffed” in their pursuit of his services. In addition to Liverpool, Chelsea has been linked with a move for the former Celtic back.

This could have lower key resonance to the Neymar transfer saga, as $70 million is a lot to spend but Southampton are wise investors. Should Saints sell Van Dijk, it’s unlikely they’ll leap heavily into the transfer market.

Southampton has been linked with Juventus’ Mario Lemina and Benfica’s Andre Almeida, two versatile players who would cost a total of $32 million.

Brighton adds record mid Propper from PSV Eindhoven

By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT

Brighton and Hove Albion have added another high quality center midfielder.

After adding Pascal Gross from Ingolstadt this offseason, Gulls boss Chris Hughton has landed Dutch mid Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven.

The approximately $8 million deal would break a Brighton transfer record.

Propper, 25, is five-times capped by the Netherlands and the 6-foot midfielder has 22 goals in 87 appearances since leaving Vitesse Arnhem for PSV.

He says he’s big on the example of Zinedine Zidane (Us, too):

“We won the league two years ago and played very well in the Champions League. Last year we tried again, but there was a big gap and we couldn’t win the title again. Zidane was my big idol when I was younger. I like to get into the box and score goals. I think that’s one of my strengths and I hope I can continue to do that for Brighton.”

Propper and Gross have a chance to play a huge role in Brighton’s fight for Premier League survival, and Hughton will only look to his Premier League past for the importance of steady midfield in both staying up and moving up.

Premier League season reviews: 2007-12 – Part 4

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 7, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

With the 25th anniversary of the start of the Premier League upon us, now seems like a good time to reminiscence about seasons gone by.

Below you will find PL season review videos from the 2007-12 seasons as Manchester City became a dominant force.

Over the next few days we will be rolling out season review videos from all 25 campaigns to get you ready for the upcoming season.

Enjoy this latest trip down memory lane.

2007-08

2008-09

2009-10

2010-11

2011-12

Possible XIs for all 20 Premier League clubs

3 Comments
By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT

ProSoccerTalk’s staff spent a good part of the last week building team previews for each of the Premier League’s 20 clubs, including proposed “Best XIs” for each member of the top flight.

While nothing is certain — especially with the transfer market still wide open and the gossip mill howling for the duration of August — feel free to use this handy guide for your fantasy team to help better understand who might be playing where for whom.

Click on each club’s name for our full team season preview. Here’s where we landed.

Arsenal

—– Cech —–

— Mustafi — Koscielny — Monreal —

—- Bellerin —- Xhaka —- Ramsey —- Chamberlain —-

—– Ozil —– Sanchez —–

—– Lacazette —–

Bournemouth

—– Begovic —–

— Francis — Ake — Cook — Daniels —-

—- Arter —- Gosling —- Pugh —- Gradel —-

—– King —– Defoe —–

Brighton and Hove Albion

Ryan

Bruno — Dunk — Duffy — Suttner

 Stephens — Gross — Propper

Knockaert — Hemed — Brown

Burnley

—– Heaton —–

— Bardsley — Long — Tarkowski — Mee — 

—- Gudmundsson —- Cork —- Defour —- Brady —-

—– Vokes —– Gray —–

Crystal Palace

—– Hennessey —–

—- Ward —- Dann —- Reidewald —- Van Aanholt —-

—- Zaha —- Milivojevic —- Puncheon —- Schlupp —-

—– Cabaye —–

—– Benteke —–

Everton

—– Pickford —–

—- Jagielka —- Keane —- Williams —- Baines —-

—- Schneiderlin —- Gueye —-

—- Klaassen —- Davies —- Rooney —-

—– Ramirez —–

Huddersfield Town

—– Lossl —–

—- Smith —- Heffele —- Schindler —- Lowe —-

—- Ince —- Williams —- Mooy —- Palmer —– Kachunga —-

—– Mounie —–

Leicester City

Schmeichel

Simpson — Morgan — Maguire — Fuchs

Iborra — Drinkwater — Ndidi 

Mahrez

Vardy — Iheanacho

Liverpool

Mignolet

Milner — Matip — Lovren — Clyne

Henderson — Can

Salah — Coutinho — Mane

Firmino

Manchester City

Bravo

Walker — Stones — Kompany — Mendy

Toure — Fernandinho

David Silva — De Bruyne — Sterling

Aguero

Manchester United

De Gea

Valencia — Bailly — Lindelof — Shaw

Matic — Herrera

Mata — Pogba — Rashford

Lukaku

Newcastle United

Elliott

Yedlin — Lascelles — Lejeune — Dummett

Shelvey — Diame

Ritchie — Perez — Murphy

Gayle

Southampton

—– Forster —–

— Cedric — Van Dijk — Yoshida— Bertrand—

—- Clasie —- Romeu —-

—– Tadic —– Ward-Prowse —– Redmond —–

—– Gabbiadini —–

Stoke City

—– Butland —–

—– Zouma —– Cameron —– Indi —–

—- Diouf —- Imbula —- Fletcher —- Pieters —

—- Shaqiri —- Allen —-

—– Berahino —–

Swansea City

Fabianski

Naughton — Fernandez — Mawson — Olsson

Fer — Mesa — Carroll

Ayew — Llorente — Abraham

Tottenham Hotspur

Lloris

Trippier— Vertonghen — Alderweireld — Rose

Dier — Wanyama

Lamela — Alli — Eriksen

Kane

Watford

Gomes

Janmaat — Kaboul — Britos — Holebas

Doucoure — Chalobah

Amrabat — Cleverley — Pereyra

Deeney

West Bromwich Albion

Foster

Dawson — Evans — McAuley — Nyom

Livermore — Yacob

Phillips — Morrison — Chadli

Rondon

West Ham United

Hart

Fonte — Reid — Ogbonna

Antonio — Noble — Lanzini  — Kouyate — Arnautovic

Carroll — Hernandez