Mourinho: If Bale becomes available, I’ll race to the airport to get him

Jose Mourinho isn’t mincing words when it comes to the possible availability of Welsh superstar Gareth Bale.

As Mourinho’s Manchester United prepares for a huge UEFA Super Cup match against Real Madrid on Tuesday in Macedonia, the Portuguese manager will be eyeing Zinedine Zidane’s lineup card very closely.

Mourinho was quizzed about the future of Bale at Real Madrid, and says that United will roar into action if Bale is available at all.

From the BBC:

“(If Bale plays Tuesday) Then I won’t even think about it. If he is not in the club’s plans and it is true that a player like Bale is at the departure gate, I will try to be there waiting for him at the other side.”

It’s safe to say that Bale was on the list Mourinho gave Ed Woodward before the season, and the addition of Bale would give United the potential to play opposing defenses out of the park.

Then again, Mourinho has enough connections in Madrid to know if there’s no chance Bale could leave the UEFA Champions League champions and may simply be playing the game well on behalf of the Old Trafford set.

It’s been claimed that Madrid may have to sell Bale in order to finance a move for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe.

