More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Netherlands wins women’s European soccer championship

Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 7, 2017, 7:43 AM EDT

MORE: Women's soccer

WATCH: Camila’s wicked swerving goal for Brazil Outrage as girls team punished for player “looking like a boy”; Wambach, Hamm voice support Non-allocated NWSL players take step toward forming union

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands (AP) Striker Vivianne Miedema scored twice Sunday as the Netherlands beat Denmark 4-2 to win its first Women’s European Championship title and set off a huge party among thousands of orange-clad fans.

Long after the final whistle and award ceremony, the players – many clutching bottles of Champagne – danced through the corridors of the FC Twente stadium chanting “Champions!”

The success of the Dutch women’s team is in stark contrast to the country’s men, who failed to qualify for last year’s European Championship in France and is struggling to reach next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman said she hoped the victory and success of the tournament on home soil would promote the game among Dutch girls and prove a platform on which to build greater success for the women’s team as it prepares to start qualification for the World Cup later this year.

It was a disappointing end to the tournament for Denmark, which knocked out six-time defending champion Germany in the quarterfinals and reached its first final after losing five previous semifinals. A penalty shootout win over Austria after extra time in the semifinals left the Danes looking tired in the second half, allowing the Dutch to control play.

The end of the German reign as European champion after more than two decades at the top is a sign that the game is improving across the continent, Wiegman said.

“Germany was champion and nobody else could get close,” she said. “Today we changed that. Actually Denmark changed it and we continued today.”

The game started well for the Danes, when striker Nadia Nadim – a former refugee from Afghanistan whose father was killed by the Taliban – converted a sixth-minute penalty after Kika van Es clumsily brought down Sanne Troelsgaard in the area.

“Sometimes you can’t choose what you want. You just get it,” said Nadim, who fled Afghanistan after her father’s death and settled in Denmark. She now plays for the Portland Thorns in the U.S. National Women’s Soccer League.

The Dutch fans did not have to wait long for their team to cancel out Nadim’s opener.

A long ball by midfielder Jackie Groenen launched right winger Shanice van de Sanden and her low cross was met by Miedema for her third goal in as many matches in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Left winger Lieke Martens, named player of the tournament after the match, put the Dutch ahead in the 28th when she drifted into the center, turned a defender and fired a low shot past goalkeeper Stina Lykke Petersen.

Five minutes later, Denmark was back on terms at 2-2 when captain Pernille Harder overcame the Dutch offside trap and then beat Sari van Veenendaal at her near post with a well-placed shot.

Captain Sherida Spitse restored the Dutch lead after the break with a free kick that rolled wide of the wall and into the corner. Miedema, who had been criticized for not scoring in the group stage, sealed the victory in the 89th with her second goal of the final.

“It was tough at the start, but then things started going well,” the forward told Dutch broadcaster NOS. “Today the first half was so chaotic, Denmark was good, and it was fantastic that we could show in the second half that we can play good football.”

The frenetic match was played in front of a sell-out crowd of more than 28,000 fans, including Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik, at FC Twente’s stadium in the eastern city of Enschede. Also in the crowd was Marco van Basten, the star of the Dutch men’s team that won the 1988 European Championship.

Nadim, who overcame so much to reach the final, said she was disappointed with the loss, “but maybe in a week or so we can be proud of our performance and happy that we won a silver medal, but right now it feels like we lost a gold medal.”

Transfer rumor roundup: Barca aims for Lemar; Saints chasing Juve, Benfica men

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2017, 8:19 AM EDT

Monday mornings are especially busy in the transfer rumor mill, and the final one ahead of the Premier League season is no exception.

Multiple reports say Barcelona is flashing that Neymar sale money in pursuit of a summer-long target of Arsenal. Thomas Lemar has seemingly been linked with the Gunners each week of the offseason, but Monaco’s flashy forward could be headed to La Liga. Lemar, 21, is a left wing like Neymar and has 19 goals and 22 assists in 91 appearances for Monaco, including a pair of goals against Tottenham in last season’s UEFA Champions League.. He’s been capped five times by France.

[ JPW AT WEMBLEY: 3 things from Community Shield ]

Southampton is being linked with a pair of players, including a battle with Crystal Palace for a defender from Benfica. The man in question is Andre Almeida, the 26-year-old Benfica right back with 158 appearances for the Portuguese power. Almeida also plays left back and defensive midfielder, and would cost about $10.5 million.

Meanwhile, Saints are expected to land $21-26 million Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina on Monday pending a medical. Lemina is a Gabonese international with six caps and a goal after representing France at youth levels. The 23-year-old moved permanently from Marseille ahead of last season following a loan spell with Juve, and made 42 appearances over two seasons. He cost about $11 million, and would clearly provide a hefty profit for The Old Lady.

Nineteen-year-old Timothy Fosu-Mensah is going to move away from Manchester United for first team minutes, according to ESPN, moving to Crystal Palace. He played just six Premier League minutes last season before going 90 in the season-closing win over Palace. Fosu-Mensah can play defensive mid, right back, and center back.

Villa, NYCFC show courage with comeback win against Red Bulls

Twitter/@NYCFC
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedAug 6, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT

Entering the 2017 MLS season, New York City FC had only defeated their cross-river rivals once.

[ MORE: Valeri’s scorcher helps Timbers run past Galaxy on Sunday ]

Now, in fairness to the team, it was a very small sample size of matches against the New York Red Bulls, but the results were certainly lopsided in the head-to-head series.

Fast forward to this season, and there have been changes within this NYCFC squad. Drastic chances. Noticeable changes that have pushed the team to another level.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Patrick Vieira’s men traveled to Toronto last weekend to take on arguably the best side in the Eastern Conference and MLS, in Toronto FC, and NYCFC laid an egg with a brutal 4-0 defeat at the hands of Sebastian Giovinco and company.

The disappointment and anger that lingered from that match was not present on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, though, as NYCFC came back and knocked off the Red Bulls in front of a packed 33,679-supporter crowd in the Bronx.

Perhaps the fight in the squad and ensuing result came because of the fact that club was facing its undoubted greatest rival. Or it was a result of NYCFC’s growing confidence and ability to exhibit short-term memory loss, even after a devastating defeat like they suffered north of the border last Sunday.

A club always expects its top players to be on their game at the biggest moments, and captain David Villa displayed that grit and tenacity in his play against the Red Bulls, which was something that the former Spanish international had had a difficult time doing in the past against Jesse Marsch’s group.

I try to do my best always, in the training facility or in games,” Villa said. “I try to show the young players I arrived to where I arrive because I always give 100 percent on the pitch.

“Sometimes you can play well like today and score three goals and sometimes you can play bad like in Toronto the other day, like I did, but it is mandatory to give 100% and I try to do that. If they show me like a leader, it is a pleasure to me.”

Not only did Villa score his first-ever MLS hat-trick, but the 35-year-old goalscorer helped his side come back from a 2-1 deficit with less than 20 minutes remaining in the rivalry match.

“I don’t like to come back every time, I hope we’re not always in the same situation, but it’s great,” Villa said following his three-goal performance. “If you look at the team it is great, the whole feeling. Today the team went down then back up so it was great.”

On top of that, NYCFC can boast the fact that they have captured the season series against their Harrison-based foe, which was something that they couldn’t say during the first two years of this growing rivalry.

To Vieira, though, the result doesn’t matter if NYCFC doesn’t build off of the result and establish consistency in its future endeavors.

“We are not a big team yet because a big team plays like this every week,” Vieira said.

He continued: “We are getting close to the Red Bulls (in terms of stature) and games like tonight show we are close.”

“I told them I want them to enjoy the win but keep their feet on the ground and focus on the details game by game.”

NYCFC will hit the road next weekend when Vieira and his side head west to take on the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.

AC Milan open to Ibrahimovic return, says sporting director

Stu Forster/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedAug 6, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT

The “Where’s Zlatan going to land?” game might continue for some time, but in while we wait for the 35-year-old’s next destination there are rumors as to where the superstar striker will end up.

[ MORE: Chelsea reportedly joins Man United in race to sign Gareth Bale ]

One club that could claim Ibrahimovic’s services is former side AC Milan, according to the team’s sporting director Massimo Mirabelli.

“Ibrahimovic? In life, never say never. Maybe an old acquaintance of ours could come back…,” Mirabelli told Sport Mediaset.

“I don’t want to hint at Ibra, that’s not the case. We have our feet on the ground.

“We’ll evaluate the things that we have to do after August 15.”

Ibrahimovic is currently a free agent after Manchester United failed to give the Swede a new contract following the end of the 2016/17 Premier League season.

The veteran goalscorer hasn’t played since April, when he suffered a knee injury in the UEFA Europa League. Last season, Ibrahimovic still managed to score 28 goals in all competitions prior to his injury and led the Red Devils in the finishing department.

Ibrahimovic has been linked with several clubs over the summer, including MLS side LA Galaxy, however, a move to the U.S. doesn’t appear to be in the cards with the team currently possessing three Designated Players.

Without an available DP slot, it would be difficult for the Galaxy to financially afford Ibrahimovic’s services.

MLS Snapshot: New York City FC 3-2 New York Red Bulls (video)

Twitter/@MLS
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedAug 6, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): If goals are your thing, Sunday’s New York Derby was a must-watch. Two of the league’s most dynamic goalscorers put on a show at Yankee Stadium, but it was David Villa that had the last say as he recorded his first MLS hat-trick and helped NYCFC capture its first season-series against their bitter rival. Meanwhile, Bradley Wright-Phillips continued his scoring tear against NYCFC in the defeat with his ninth and 10th goals against the Red Bulls’ cross-river rivals. The loss for Jesse Marsch’s side snaps the team’s four-match win streak, while NYCFC creates separation in third place in the Eastern Conference with the win.

Three four moments that mattered

28′ — Villa pounces, puts NYCFC in front — Red Bulls fans will be shouting for handball on Alex Ring, but the flag stayed down and David Villa does what he does best. That’s 15 goals on the season!

41′ — BWP keeps on torturing the rivals — Just moments after Jack Harrison’s penalty appeal, the all-time leading scorer for the Red Bulls does this… 1-1 at Yankee Stadium.

64′ — Guess who? Bradley gives Red Bulls the lead — If somebody is going to score in this rivalry, it’s quite clear who that player will be. Make it 10 goals for Wright-Phillips against NYCFC.

72′ — Villa decides to take everyone on — The captain hasn’t had the best track record of scoring against the Red Bulls in the past, but the former Barcelona star put that out of his mind on Sunday.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: David Villa

Goalscorers: David Villa (28′, 72′, 76′), Bradley Wright-Phillips (41′, 64′)