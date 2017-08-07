Possible XIs for all 20 Premier League clubs

ProSoccerTalk’s staff spent a good part of the last week building team previews for each of the Premier League’s 20 clubs, including proposed “Best XIs” for each member of the top flight.
While nothing is certain — especially with the transfer market still wide open and the gossip mill howling for the duration of August — feel free to use this handy guide
for your fantasy team to help better understand who might be playing where for whom.
[ MORE: Premier League summer transfers, so far ]
Click on each club’s name for our full team season preview. Here’s where we landed.
—– Cech —–
— Mustafi — Koscielny — Monreal —
—- Bellerin —- Xhaka —- Ramsey —- Chamberlain —-
—– Ozil —– Sanchez —–
—– Lacazette —–
—– Begovic —–
— Francis — Ake — Cook — Daniels —-
—- Arter —- Gosling —- Pugh —- Gradel —-
—– King —– Defoe —–
Ryan
Bruno — Dunk — Duffy — Suttner
Stephens — Gross — Propper
Knockaert — Hemed — Brown
—– Heaton —–
— Bardsley — Long — Tarkowski — Mee —
—- Gudmundsson —- Cork —- Defour —- Brady —-
—– Vokes —– Gray —–
—– Hennessey —–
—- Ward —- Dann —- Reidewald —- Van Aanholt —-
—- Zaha —- Milivojevic —- Puncheon —- Schlupp —-
—– Cabaye —–
—– Benteke —–
—– Pickford —–
—- Jagielka —- Keane —- Williams —- Baines —-
—- Schneiderlin —- Gueye —-
—- Klaassen —- Davies —- Rooney —-
—– Ramirez —–
—– Lossl —–
—- Smith —- Heffele —- Schindler —- Lowe —-
—- Ince —- Williams —- Mooy —- Palmer —– Kachunga —-
—– Mounie —–
Schmeichel
Simpson — Morgan — Maguire — Fuchs
Iborra — Drinkwater — Ndidi
Mahrez
Vardy — Iheanacho
Mignolet
Milner — Matip — Lovren — Clyne
Henderson — Can
Salah — Coutinho — Mane
Firmino
Bravo
Walker — Stones — Kompany — Mendy
Toure — Fernandinho
David Silva — De Bruyne — Sterling
Aguero
De Gea
Valencia — Bailly — Lindelof — Shaw
Matic — Herrera
Mata — Pogba — Rashford
Lukaku
Elliott
Yedlin — Lascelles — Lejeune — Dummett
Shelvey — Diame
Ritchie — Perez — Murphy
Gayle
—– Forster —–
— Cedric — Van Dijk — Yoshida— Bertrand—
—- Clasie —- Romeu —-
—– Tadic —– Ward-Prowse —– Redmond —–
—– Gabbiadini —–
—– Butland —–
—– Zouma —– Cameron —– Indi —–
—- Diouf —- Imbula —- Fletcher —- Pieters —
—- Shaqiri —- Allen —-
—– Berahino —–
Fabianski
Naughton — Fernandez — Mawson — Olsson
Fer — Mesa — Carroll
Ayew — Llorente — Abraham
Lloris
Trippier— Vertonghen — Alderweireld — Rose
Dier — Wanyama
Lamela — Alli — Eriksen
Kane
Gomes
Janmaat — Kaboul — Britos — Holebas
Doucoure — Chalobah
Amrabat — Cleverley — Pereyra
Deeney
Foster
Dawson — Evans — McAuley — Nyom
Livermore — Yacob
Phillips — Morrison — Chadli
Rondon
Hart
Fonte — Reid — Ogbonna
Antonio — Noble — Lanzini — Kouyate — Arnautovic
Carroll — Hernandez