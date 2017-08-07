Possible XIs for all 20 Premier League clubs

ProSoccerTalk’s staff spent a good part of the last week building team previews for each of the Premier League’s 20 clubs, including proposed “Best XIs” for each member of the top flight.

While nothing is certain — especially with the transfer market still wide open and the gossip mill howling for the duration of August — feel free to use this handy guide for your fantasy team to help better understand who might be playing where for whom.

Click on each club’s name for our full team season preview. Here’s where we landed.

Arsenal

—– Cech —–

— Mustafi — Koscielny — Monreal —

—- Bellerin —- Xhaka —- Ramsey —- Chamberlain —-

—– Ozil —– Sanchez —–

—– Lacazette —–

Bournemouth

—– Begovic —–

— Francis — Ake — Cook — Daniels —-

—- Arter —- Gosling —- Pugh —- Gradel —-

—– King —– Defoe —–

Brighton and Hove Albion

Ryan

Bruno — Dunk — Duffy — Suttner

Stephens — Gross — Propper

Knockaert — Hemed — Brown

Burnley

—– Heaton —–

— Bardsley — Long — Tarkowski — Mee —

—- Gudmundsson —- Cork —- Defour —- Brady —-

—– Vokes —– Gray —–

Crystal Palace

—– Hennessey —–

—- Ward —- Dann —- Reidewald —- Van Aanholt —-

—- Zaha —- Milivojevic —- Puncheon —- Schlupp —-

—– Cabaye —–

—– Benteke —–

Everton

—– Pickford —–

—- Jagielka —- Keane —- Williams —- Baines —-

—- Schneiderlin —- Gueye —-

—- Klaassen —- Davies —- Rooney —-

—– Ramirez —–

Huddersfield Town

—– Lossl —–

—- Smith —- Heffele —- Schindler —- Lowe —-

—- Ince —- Williams —- Mooy —- Palmer —– Kachunga —-

—– Mounie —–

Leicester City

Schmeichel

Simpson — Morgan — Maguire — Fuchs

Iborra — Drinkwater — Ndidi

Mahrez

Vardy — Iheanacho

Liverpool

Mignolet

Milner — Matip — Lovren — Clyne

Henderson — Can

Salah — Coutinho — Mane

Firmino

Manchester City

Bravo

Walker — Stones — Kompany — Mendy

Toure — Fernandinho

David Silva — De Bruyne — Sterling

Aguero

Manchester United

De Gea

Valencia — Bailly — Lindelof — Shaw

Matic — Herrera

Mata — Pogba — Rashford

Lukaku

Newcastle United

Elliott

Yedlin — Lascelles — Lejeune — Dummett

Shelvey — Diame

Ritchie — Perez — Murphy

Gayle

Southampton

—– Forster —–

— Cedric — Van Dijk — Yoshida— Bertrand—

—- Clasie —- Romeu —-

—– Tadic —– Ward-Prowse —– Redmond —–

—– Gabbiadini —–

Stoke City

—– Butland —–

—– Zouma —– Cameron —– Indi —–

—- Diouf —- Imbula —- Fletcher —- Pieters —

—- Shaqiri —- Allen —-

—– Berahino —–

Swansea City

Fabianski

Naughton — Fernandez — Mawson — Olsson

Fer — Mesa — Carroll

Ayew — Llorente — Abraham

Tottenham Hotspur

Lloris

Trippier— Vertonghen — Alderweireld — Rose

Dier — Wanyama

Lamela — Alli — Eriksen

Kane

Watford

Gomes

Janmaat — Kaboul — Britos — Holebas

Doucoure — Chalobah

Amrabat — Cleverley — Pereyra

Deeney

West Bromwich Albion

Foster

Dawson — Evans — McAuley — Nyom

Livermore — Yacob

Phillips — Morrison — Chadli

Rondon

West Ham United

Hart

Fonte — Reid — Ogbonna

Antonio — Noble — Lanzini — Kouyate — Arnautovic

Carroll — Hernandez

