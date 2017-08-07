Report: Aron Johannsson could be on his way out at Werder Bremen

Aron Johannsson has had a rough spell of injuries since moving to Germany, and now the U.S. Men’s National Team forward could be looking for a new club.

[ MORE: Carli Lloyd discusses Man City spell, USWNT status and more ]

Since joining Bundesliga side Werder Bremen two years ago, Johannsson has scored just three goals in 15 appearances after previously shining in the Dutch Eredivisie with AZ Alkmaar.

Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann admits that Johannsson has been seeking out more playing time since returning to the field, and that there is “interest from other clubs.”

“Aron has laid claim to playing, and we have always said there is competition,” Baumann told German outlet Kicker. “Aron has said he will have to give thought to his future when he’s not playing. We’ll see what happens in the next days and weeks.

“Aron is a player who sparks interest from other clubs, but it’s up to him to evaluate what is of interest to him.”

Johannsson was last called up by the USMNT in 2015 while former manager Jurgen Klinsmann was still in charge, however, a number of injuries and lack of consistent playing time have certainly affected his status with the Stars and Stripes.