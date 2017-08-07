More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Reports: Coutinho, Dembele want Barca moves

By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2017, 10:23 AM EDT

Liverpool, so far, are holding firm on the idea that Philippe Coutinho is not for sale, though Barcelona seems to know something the Anfield club does not.

Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol says Coutinho would like to join Barcelona, and it’s the “only way” he’d leave Liverpool. He also would only leave if the deal could be done “amicably.”

Barca president Josep-Maria Bartomeu said the club will spend the approximate $262 million Neymar exit fee “sensibly, strictly, and wisely,” and Solhekol says the Barca president remains furious with Paris Saint-Germain and the other Middle East- and Russia-bolstered clubs.

In that sense, Barcelona has a bit of a kinship with Liverpool, adding to the intrigue of a potential move. Jurgen Klopp would be very angry if the Reds relented and sold Coutinho.

Meanwhile, Solhekol took to Twitter to say that Klopp’s former club, Borussia Dortmund, also faces temptation via Neymar’s move, with BVB star Ousmane Dembele also desiring a move to Barca and an anticipated offer of $117 million.

Liverpool already shot down a Coutinho bid of around $88 million, and Coutinho has a bigger body of work but is five years older than Dembele (who is more of a winger and has better numbers relative to age). The BVB man had an assist as Dortmund fell to Bayern in penalty kicks after 120 minutes of the Bayern Super Cup this weekend, and had 10 goals and 21 assists in all competitions last season.

Coutinho had yet to post a season as statistically significant in assists, and it’s probably fair to say that Dembele is worth more on the market if Liverpool supporters are expecting as big a haul for their Brazilian star (should the Reds actually sell).

Liverpool could resist the urge to sell for competitive reasons, though it’d be wise to see what’s on the market in terms of potential replacements (Consider that Gabriel Jesus‘ value went from $4 million to $40 million to who knows what it would be right now). In the micro sense, it’s hard to put a number on Coutinho. In the macro, and looking at Dembele in comparison, the Reds could reload in a big way.

Let’s put it this way: If Barca used the Neymar fee to buy Coutinho and Dembele, many would think the Blaugranas will have come to close to winning the exchange, or at least breaking even.

Fan racism earns Serbian champion two-game stadium ban

Associated PressAug 7, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

NYON, Switzerland (AP) Serbian soccer champion Partizan Belgrade must play its next two European home games in an empty stadium as punishment for fan racism and crowd unrest.

Partizan was charged by UEFA with various offenses including racist behavior, firework use, and pitch invasions following two Champions League qualifying games against Montenegro’s Buducnost and Greek team Olympiakos.

Besides the two-game empty stadium ruling, UEFA also hit Partizan with one more game behind closed doors, suspended for three years, and a fine of 130,000 euros ($153,000).

Partizan beat Buducnost 2-0 on aggregate, but lost to Olympiakos 5-3 over two legs in the next round.

Its first game behind closed doors will be a Europa League playoff round meeting with Hungarian club Videoton on Aug. 17.

Mourinho: If Bale becomes available, I’ll race to the airport to get him

By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2017, 12:52 PM EDT

Jose Mourinho isn’t mincing words when it comes to the possible availability of Welsh superstar Gareth Bale.

As Mourinho’s Manchester United prepares for a huge UEFA Super Cup match against Real Madrid on Tuesday in Macedonia, the Portuguese manager will be eyeing Zinedine Zidane’s lineup card very closely.

Mourinho was quizzed about the future of Bale at Real Madrid, and says that United will roar into action if Bale is available at all.

From the BBC:

“(If Bale plays Tuesday) Then I won’t even think about it. If he is not in the club’s plans and it is true that a player like Bale is at the departure gate, I will try to be there waiting for him at the other side.”

It’s safe to say that Bale was on the list Mourinho gave Ed Woodward before the season, and the addition of Bale would give United the potential to play opposing defenses out of the park.

Then again, Mourinho has enough connections in Madrid to know if there’s no chance Bale could leave the UEFA Champions League champions and may simply be playing the game well on behalf of the Old Trafford set.

It’s been claimed that Madrid may have to sell Bale in order to finance a move for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe.

Van Dijk hands in transfer request after learning of wage fine

By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2017, 12:39 PM EDT

Virgil Van Dijk has handed in a formal transfer request to Southampton, a move inspired by a fine of two weeks’ wages from the Premier League club.

The towering and influential center back says he’s made no secret of his desire to leave St. Mary’s for bigger challenges, and that Saints have known of his desire for six months.

It’s been a messy situation, one that extends beyond Van Dijk’s saga with Liverpool. That saw the Reds threatened with legal action, as the Merseyside club apologized for interfering in Van Dijk’s time at Southampton.

A source close to Van Dijk claimed on July 25 that the center back would be with Liverpool by the end of the transfer window.

A price tag of close to $70 million sits on Van Dijk, and Southampton has added center back Jan Bednarek from Lech Poznan on this summer. The club also has Maya Yoshida, Jack Stephens, and Florian Gardos in its ranks.

Van Dijk said in a statement that “multiple top clubs have been consistently rebuffed” in their pursuit of his services. In addition to Liverpool, Chelsea has been linked with a move for the former Celtic back.

This could have lower key resonance to the Neymar transfer saga, as $70 million is a lot to spend but Southampton are wise investors. Should Saints sell Van Dijk, it’s unlikely they’ll leap heavily into the transfer market.

Southampton has been linked with Juventus’ Mario Lemina and Benfica’s Andre Almeida, two versatile players who would cost a total of $32 million.

Brighton adds record mid Propper from PSV Eindhoven

By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT

Brighton and Hove Albion have added another high quality center midfielder.

After adding Pascal Gross from Ingolstadt this offseason, Gulls boss Chris Hughton has landed Dutch mid Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven.

The approximately $8 million deal would break a Brighton transfer record.

Propper, 25, is five-times capped by the Netherlands and the 6-foot midfielder has 22 goals in 87 appearances since leaving Vitesse Arnhem for PSV.

He says he’s big on the example of Zinedine Zidane (Us, too):

“We won the league two years ago and played very well in the Champions League. Last year we tried again, but there was a big gap and we couldn’t win the title again. Zidane was my big idol when I was younger. I like to get into the box and score goals. I think that’s one of my strengths and I hope I can continue to do that for Brighton.”

Propper and Gross have a chance to play a huge role in Brighton’s fight for Premier League survival, and Hughton will only look to his Premier League past for the importance of steady midfield in both staying up and moving up.