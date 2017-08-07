Transfer rumor roundup: Barca aims for Lemar; Saints chasing Juve, Benfica men

Monday mornings are especially busy in the transfer rumor mill, and the final one ahead of the Premier League season is no exception.
Multiple reports say Barcelona is flashing that Neymar sale money in pursuit of a summer-long target of Arsenal. Thomas Lemar has seemingly been linked with the Gunners each week of the offseason, but Monaco’s flashy forward could be headed to La Liga. Lemar, 21, is a left wing like Neymar and has 19 goals and 22 assists in 91 appearances for Monaco, including a pair of goals against Tottenham in last season’s UEFA Champions League.. He’s been capped five times by France.
[ JPW AT WEMBLEY: 3 things from Community Shield ]
Southampton is being linked with a pair of players, including a battle with Crystal Palace for a defender from Benfica. The man in question is Andre Almeida, the 26-year-old Benfica right back with 158 appearances for the Portuguese power. Almeida also plays left back and defensive midfielder, and would cost about $10.5 million.
Meanwhile, Saints are expected to land $21-26 million Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina on Monday pending a medical. Lemina is a Gabonese international with six caps and a goal after representing France at youth levels. The 23-year-old moved permanently from Marseille ahead of last season following a loan spell with Juve, and made 42 appearances over two seasons. He cost about $11 million, and would clearly provide a hefty profit for The Old Lady.
Nineteen-year-old Timothy Fosu-Mensah is going to move away from Manchester United for first team minutes, according to ESPN, moving to Crystal Palace. He played just six Premier League minutes last season before going 90 in the season-closing win over Palace. Fosu-Mensah can play defensive mid, right back, and center back.