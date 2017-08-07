Wright-Phillips moves into 14th all-time in MLS goals

It’s just soccer 101 that a hat-trick trumps a brace, but make no mistake, Bradley Wright-Phillips’ performance on Sunday was still brilliant.

The New York Red Bulls fell short against cross-river rivals New York City FC at Yankee Stadium, 3-2, but Wright-Phillips continued his dominance against the Bronx side in the loss with another two-goal performance.

Not only does Wright-Phillips now have 10 goals overall against NYCFC, but the English striker has recorded four matches against the Light Blues in which he has tallied two goals.

The feat also brought the 32-year-old up to 82 goals in his MLS career, drawing Wright-Phillips level for a tie at 14th all-time in league goals with Brian Ching and Raul Diaz Arce.

The truly amazing accomplishment for Wright-Phillips, though, has been his efficiency. Only one player ahead of him on the MLS goalscoring list has done so in fewer matches — Robbie Keane — who scored 83 goals in 125 fixtures for the LA Galaxy.

However, Wright-Phillips appears to be far from done racking up goals in MLS. And while Landon Donovan’s 145 league finishes may be out of reach for the former Southampton and Charlton striker, BWP is surely poised to climb up the list of finishers by the time his MLS career is all said and done.

Chris Wondolowski and Kei Kamara are the only other current MLS players that stand above BWP on the all-time goalscoring list.

Here’s a look at the players that lie ahead of Wright-Phillips with MLS goals.

1.Landon Donovan — 145 goals, 136 assists

2. Jeff Cunningham — 134 goals, 70 assists

3. Jaime Moreno — 133 goals, 102 assists

4. Chris Wondolowski — 130 goals, 31 assists

5. Ante Razov — 114 goals, 66 assists

6. Jason Kreis — 108 goals, 74 assists

7. Dwayne De Rosario — 104 goals, 77 assists

8. Taylor Twellman — 101 goals, 28 assists

9. Edson Buddle — 100 goals, 30 assists

10. Kei Kamara — 94 goals, 37 assists

11. Carlos Ruiz — 89 goals, 17 assists

12. Roy Lassiter — 88 goals, 35 assists

13. Robbie Keane — 83 goals, 45 assists

14. Brian Ching, Raul Diaz Arce, Bradley Wright-Phillips — 82 goals