More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Twitter/@NewYorkRedBulls

Wright-Phillips moves into 14th all-time in MLS goals

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedAug 7, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT

It’s just soccer 101 that a hat-trick trumps a brace, but make no mistake, Bradley Wright-Phillips’ performance on Sunday was still brilliant.

[ MORE: Carli Lloyd talks time at Man City, state of USWNT and more ]

The New York Red Bulls fell short against cross-river rivals New York City FC at Yankee Stadium, 3-2, but Wright-Phillips continued his dominance against the Bronx side in the loss with another two-goal performance.

Not only does Wright-Phillips now have 10 goals overall against NYCFC, but the English striker has recorded four matches against the Light Blues in which he has tallied two goals.

The feat also brought the 32-year-old up to 82 goals in his MLS career, drawing Wright-Phillips level for a tie at 14th all-time in league goals with Brian Ching and Raul Diaz Arce.

The truly amazing accomplishment for Wright-Phillips, though, has been his efficiency. Only one player ahead of him on the MLS goalscoring list has done so in fewer matches — Robbie Keane — who scored 83 goals in 125 fixtures for the LA Galaxy.

However, Wright-Phillips appears to be far from done racking up goals in MLS. And while Landon Donovan’s 145 league finishes may be out of reach for the former Southampton and Charlton striker, BWP is surely poised to climb up the list of finishers by the time his MLS career is all said and done.

[ MORE: Villa, NYCFC show courage with comeback win against Red Bulls ]

Chris Wondolowski and Kei Kamara are the only other current MLS players that stand above BWP on the all-time goalscoring list.

Here’s a look at the players that lie ahead of Wright-Phillips with MLS goals.

1.Landon Donovan — 145 goals, 136 assists
2. Jeff Cunningham — 134 goals, 70 assists
3. Jaime Moreno — 133 goals, 102 assists
4. Chris Wondolowski — 130 goals, 31 assists
5. Ante Razov — 114 goals, 66 assists
6. Jason Kreis — 108 goals, 74 assists
7. Dwayne De Rosario — 104 goals, 77 assists
8. Taylor Twellman — 101 goals, 28 assists
9. Edson Buddle — 100 goals, 30 assists
10. Kei Kamara — 94 goals, 37 assists
11. Carlos Ruiz — 89 goals, 17 assists
12. Roy Lassiter — 88 goals, 35 assists
13. Robbie Keane — 83 goals, 45 assists
14. Brian Ching, Raul Diaz Arce, Bradley Wright-Phillips — 82 goals

Dynamo sign veteran European defender Philippe Senderos

Clive Mason/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Matt ReedAug 7, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT

The Houston Dynamo have certainly exceeded expectations in 2017, and the Western Conference side doesn’t plan on relinquishing its new-found power.

[ MORE: Carli Lloyd talks time at Man City, USWNT status and more ]

On Monday, the club announced the signing of veteran Swiss defender Philippe Senderos, who most recently appeared for Scottish side Rangers in 2016/17.

The terms of the deal for the 32-year-old were not released at the time of the club’s announcement.

Senderos made a name for himself in Europe, spending time with major English clubs like Arsenal and Fulham, while also spending brief stints at AC Milan and Valencia.

Despite the Dynamo’s current standing in the West — second place — the club has conceded the sixth-most goals in the conference (32).

Report: Aron Johannsson could be on his way out at Werder Bremen

Twitter/@WallofSport
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedAug 7, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT

Aron Johannsson has had a rough spell of injuries since moving to Germany, and now the U.S. Men’s National Team forward could be looking for a new club.

[ MORE: Carli Lloyd discusses Man City spell, USWNT status and more ]

Since joining Bundesliga side Werder Bremen two years ago, Johannsson has scored just three goals in 15 appearances after previously shining in the Dutch Eredivisie with AZ Alkmaar.

Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann admits that Johannsson has been seeking out more playing time since returning to the field, and that there is “interest from other clubs.”

“Aron has laid claim to playing, and we have always said there is competition,” Baumann told German outlet Kicker. “Aron has said he will have to give thought to his future when he’s not playing. We’ll see what happens in the next days and weeks.

“Aron is a player who sparks interest from other clubs, but it’s up to him to evaluate what is of interest to him.”

Johannsson was last called up by the USMNT in 2015 while former manager Jurgen Klinsmann was still in charge, however, a number of injuries and lack of consistent playing time have certainly affected his status with the Stars and Stripes.

Barcelona closes preseason with emotional win against Chapecoense

Twitter/@ChapecoenseReal
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedAug 7, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

Soccer plays a role in many people’s lives — and sometimes it seems like the most important thing in the world — but Monday’s match between Barcelona and Chapecoense proved that there are more important aspects of life than sports.

Barcelona comfortably handled their Brazilian counterparts, 5-0, at the Camp Nou as the Spanish giants closed out their preseason account, but the fixture was more about honoring the 71 lives that were lost in last November’s LaMia Flight 2933 crash and celebrating the three players that managed to survive.

Those survivors — Alan Ruschel, Jakson Follmann, and Neto — were all present at Monday’s Joan Gamper Trophy match, with Ruschel not only serving as Chapecoense’s captain but playing in the first 35 minutes of the match.

The Joan Gamper Trophy has been held since 1966 by Barcelona at the conclusion of the team’s preseason campaign.

For Barcelona, Gerard Deulofeu gave the hosts the lead after six minutes, before Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi extended the Blaugrana advantage to 3-0 prior to halftime.

Luis Suarez and Denis Suarez tacked on the fourth and fifth goals, respectively, for Barca after the break.

Top 20 Premier League academy products to watch this year

Alex Broadway/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedAug 7, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Every year it seems like there’s at least one young player that comes out of nowhere and makes a major impact for his club.

[ MORE: Carli Lloyd discusses time at Man City, state of USWNT and more ]

Clubs like Tottenham have built their recent success around youth, with talents like Harry Kane and Dele Alli leading the way for Spurs.

Now, Premier League up-and-comers like Rob Holding and Nathan Ake will attempt to put their stamp on England’s top flight as these young defenders earn more minutes in 2017/18.

[ MORE: How Arsenal can launch a Premier League title bid ]

Below is PST’s list of the top-20 academy products to watch for in the Premier League this season.

20. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City)
19. Conor Grant (Everton)
18. Noor Husin (Crystal Palace)
17. Brandon Barker (Manchester City)
16. Matthew Olosunde (Manchester United)
15. Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford)
14. Martin Samuelson (West Ham)
13. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)
12. Jeff Reine-Adelaide (Arsenal)
11. Domingos Quina (West Ham)
10. Kyle Walker-Peters (Spurs)
9. Tom Davies (Everton)
8. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal)
7. Dominic Solanke (Liverpool)
6. Tammy Abraham (Swansea City)
5. Reece Oxford (West Ham – on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach)
4. Rob Holding (Arsenal)
3. Nathan Ake (Bournemouth)
2. Demarai Gray (Leicester City)
1. Harry Winks (Spurs)