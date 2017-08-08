Antonio urges West Ham fans to get behind London Stadium set

Michail Antonio is dedicated to taking West Ham to the next level, and then some.
How dedicated? Nursing a hamstring injury and preparing for both the Premier League season and his wedding, the English attacker brought a trainer with him to his U.S. based stag party.
Also, raise your hand if you stag was a week long? We digress. Antonio told The Daily Mail, “I went to Las Vegas – the only place you can have a stag do. We were there for seven days. There were all my boys and Fraser the physio. I was doing workouts pre and after celebrations. I was up for 10am every day for sessions.”
With the additions of Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic, the Irons attack may really find itself firing this season.
And while West Ham struggled to adapt to its new home at the London Stadium, Antonio says last season could’ve been worse and fans need to get behind the team at its still-new home.
“People said how much it was not a good season but we were point away from 8th. But we want to improve. As a professional footballer, we cannot blame the tools. Certain performances last season…we can’t say it’s the stadium. The pitch is ten times better than the Boleyn ground. It is basically a carpet – perfect. The crowd last season didn’t really take to it but hopefully this season we realise that we can’t look back. The Boleyn Ground is gone, this is our home and the fans have now just got to get behind us.”
Investment is real from chairman David Sullivan and the West Ham hierarchy, and the Irons will have every chance to turn into a Top Seven contender. If they do, fans can thank Antonio for fighting off his stag partying with morning workout sessions. Sounds like a better man than me.