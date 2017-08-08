Bale, Mourinho react to Man Utd transfer links

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale was not allowed to relish his side’s UEFA Super Cup win over Manchester United for too long.
Bale was quizzed on his future soon after Real topped the Red Devils 2-1 in Macedonia on Tuesday, and tried to brush aside the idea of leaving the club he joined in 2013.
On Monday, Mourinho claimed he’d meet Bale at the airport if Real made the Welshman available for transfer. Bale’s starting role in the Super Cup changed those thoughts:
“Clearly the club want him, the manager wants him and he wants the club. Clearly game over. I think everyone knows he is going to stay.”
Bale has almost been at the Bernabeu for as long as he was at White Hart Lane. The recently-minted 28-year-old had this to say following the win.
Real hasn’t had any transfer conversations with Bale, according to the player.
“I’m just concentrating on my football and I’m not listening to anything. I’m not reading anything, although people tell me bits and bobs. I’m enjoying my football and playing as much as a I can and winning trophies.”
Bale’s name has been floated as a sale option in order to raise money to buy Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, but Real has also moved out James Rodriguez on loan and getting rid of Bale would hit their depth while pursuing a third-straight UCL title. No one’s done that since Bayern in 1976.