Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Crew breaks transfer record for Portuguese midfielder Santos (video)

By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT

The Columbus Crew is using all three of its Designated Player slots for the first time in club history, and doing it in style.

Columbus boss Gregg Berhalter has brought in Braga playmaker Pedro Santos for what the club reports is its highest acquisition fee in history.

The DP also carries Discovery Status, which is fairly hilarious for a 29-year-old player who has 15 Europa League appearances under his belt, but such is the processes of our oddball top flight here in America.

This is another promising signing for MLS, as Santos is in fine international form and joins Crew DPs Jonathan Mensah and Federico Higuain. The Crew currently occupy the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

Here’s Berhalter, from the Crew press release:

“We are excited to welcome Pedro Santos to Columbus Crew SC and look forward to him making an immediate impact on this club this season,” said Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. “Pedro brings extensive tenure at a high European level and also has Europa League experience which we believe will be an asset to Crew SC and will fit well into our style of play. I want to thank [Investor-Operator and Chairman] Mr. Precourt for his continued support and investment in helping shape this roster as we make the push for the postseason and continue to compete for championships.”

By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT
  • Madrid wins fourth Super Cup
  • One shy of Milan, Barcelona
  • United now 1-3 in Super Cups

Casemiro and Isco helped Real Madrid to a two-goal lead, then watched as Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United nearly came back to force extra time in the UEFA Super Cup Final on Tuesday in Macedonia.

The 2-1 win gives Real its third Super Cup in four seasons, with Barcelona winning the outlier in 2015.

United will turn its attention to Sunday’s Premier League opener at West Ham, while Real will meet rivals Barca in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday. The second leg is Aug. 16 in Madrid.

Those expecting a parked bus from Jose Mourinho don’t appreciate the confidence he has in his Manchester United charges, as evidenced by the start of the match.

United was on the front foot from moment one against Real, who started with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. The chances were minimal, though, and the biggest danger came in the 16th minute at the other end of the pitch when Casemiro headed a cross off the cross bar. At the other end, a decent United counter turned into a wasted rip from distance by Paul Pogba.

Real worked its way into the match, however, and United was pushed back into its own end when an ever-so-slightly offside Casemiro beat Victor Lindelof to Dani Carvajal’s diagonal ball and slotted home with his left foot.

David De Gea made a nice horizontal slap save of a Luka Modric shot as the match neared halftime, largely sleepy for the final 20 minutes.

Isco made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute, and it was clear United was second best. The 25-year-old Spaniard worked a 1-2 with Gareth Bale to easily pick apart Man Utd’s back line.

United should’ve equalizer when Keylor Navas spilled Paul Pogba’s header into the path of Romelu Lukaku, but the big Belgian blazed wide of the goal.

Momenst after Bale cranked a shot off the cross bar, Lukaku restored some hope to United when Navas’ saved Nemanja Matic‘s rip into the path of the big money striker. Lukaku wouldn’t miss twice from that area, and it was 2-1 with just under a half hour to play.

A facial injury to Marouane Fellaini caused a three-minute delay in the match with about 15 minutes to play, though the Belgian was repaired suitably and didn’t leave the pitch for more than a minute.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan played Marcus Rashford through for a would-be equalizer, but Navas tipped the shot wide for a corner that Real handled well.

Cristiano Ronaldo subbed into the match in the 83rd minute.

Fellaini was stymied by Navas in the first minute of stoppage, and De Gea denied Marco Asensio at the other end.

By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT

Bob Bradley has his first man in black.

Los Angeles FC will scoop up Carlos Vela in the January transfer window, adding Real Sociedad’s Mexican international ahead of its Major League Soccer.

LAFC announced the hiring of Bradley last week, and fiery competitor Vela does seem to be his sort of player.

Vela will remain a part of Sociedad’s set up until January. The right wing has 72 goals and 44 assists in 233 appearances for one of La Liga’s mainstays.

The 28-year-old carries 58 caps and 17 goals for Mexico. He left Guadalajara for Arsenal’s academy in 2005, when he was 16. Vela broke into Arsenal’s First Team from 2008-11, where he scored 11 times in 62 matches. Three of those came in the Premier League, and he added two more on loan to West Brom in 2011.

Vela has two goals for Mexico this year, including El Tri’s equalizer against the United States during the World Cup qualifier draw at Azteca earlier this summer.

It’s a significant claim for LAFC as it looks to build popularity in California, and puts three El Tri senior teamers in what should quickly become a decent MLS rivalry.

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 8, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

With the 25th anniversary of the start of the Premier League almost upon us, now seems like a good time to reminiscence about seasons gone by.

Below you will find PL season review videos from the 2012-17 campaigns with four different teams prevailing over the five seasons and the Leicester City story capturing the imagination of the world.

We have rolled out season review videos from all 25 previous PL seasons, so take a look at them all by clicking on the link below.

Enjoy this trip down memory lane.

2012-13 season

2013-14 season

2014-15 season

2015-16 season

2016-17 season

Associated PressAug 8, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The majority owners of the Minnesota Vikings are joining a group trying to bring a Major League Soccer expansion franchise to Nashville.

Mark, Zygi and Leonard Wilf are minority owners in the Nashville project, according to Nashville Soccer Holdings CEO John R. Ingram. Terms of the Wilfs’ investment haven’t been disclosed.

The Wilf family bought the Vikings in 2005. Zygi Wilf is owner and chairman. Mark Wilf, Zygi’s younger brother, is owner and president. Leonard Wilf is their cousin.

Ingram said in a release that the Wilfs bring “expertise in a number of areas like stadium development, fan experience, marketing, communications and ticket sales.”

Nashville is one of 12 cities competing for four expansion slots. The MLS is expected to announce two of its expansion sites later this year.