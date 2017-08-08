More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
How is 2017-18 looking for Americans in the Premier League?

By Joe Prince-Wright Aug 8, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT

There are five players who have been involved with the full U.S. national team who will feature in the 2017-18 Premier League season.

In a World Cup year we will all be keeping a very close eye on them.

Below we look at what lies ahead for each player and their club in the upcoming campaign as they aim to keep impressing Bruce Arena ahead of Russia 2018.

Geoff Cameron – Stoke City

The U.S. national team starting center back signed a new contract at Stoke City at the end of last season and is heading into his sixth campaign as a regular for the Potters. Each season he is inching closer to Clint Dempsey‘s record as the outfield American player with the most appearances in PL history. Cameron, 32, will likely start in central midfield for Stoke this season after a string of man of the match performances at the end of last season when he returned from a long-term knee injury. It’s a big year for the Massachusetts native who will be in the USMNT’s starting lineup at the World Cup in Russia next summer as long as he’s fit and, of course, the U.S. qualify. Composed on the ball and strong in the air and the tackle, Cameron adds a calming influence to Stoke’s midfield.

DeAndre Yedlin – Newcastle United

Yedlin, 24, will start the season on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in a preseason friendly. The former Seattle Sounders star made 32 appearances and scored once for Newcastle in their title-winning season in England’s second-tier in 2016-17 and he’s now ready to return to the PL after having a taste whilst on loan at Sunderland in 2015-16. He may not be Rafael Benitez’s first-choice right back after the summer arrival of Javier Manquillo but Yedlin’s versatility mean he can be deployed as a winger, wing back or full back down the right. Once he’s fully fit expect him to make plenty of appearances for the Magpies this season. His surging forward runs are dangerous and he needs a big season under his belt in World Cup year.

Danny Williams – Huddersfield Town

A huge season for Williams, 28, at Reading last season saw him clinch a move to newly-promoted Huddersfield. With his Reading side losing to Huddersfield on penalty kicks in the playoff final at Wembley, Williams put in a superb all-action display in midfield and obviously impressed fellow German-American David Wagner enough for the Huddersfield boss to give him a contract. Williams was a free transfer but he will compete straight away from a starting spot for the Terriers. A relegation battle likely awaits but Williams will be hoping he will get regular minutes in the PL to impress Bruce Arena and work into his plans for the USMNT. With stunning goals against Brazil and the Netherlands for the U.S. he has shown what he can do but hasn’t appeared for the Stars and Stripes since 2016. Williams has experience of playing in the Bundesliga but is yet to appear in the Premier League. After four years giving his all with Reading to try and gain promotion he has finally achieved his dream.

Emerson Hyndman – Bournemouth

The former Fulham midfielder and U.S. U-20 captain spent last season on loan at Glasgow Rangers and excelled but an untimely injury during preseason meant he started life back at parent club Bournemouth with plenty of work to do. Hyndman, 21, is now at a crossroads in his career. He is contracted to Bournemouth for another three seasons but unless he breaks into Eddie Howe‘s squad consistently this season then he will likely be loaned elsewhere once again. Jack Wilshere won’t be at Bournemouth this season so another midfield slot has opened up, but can Hyndman displace veterans Harry Arter, Andrew Surman and Dan Gosling, plus youngster Lewis Cook, for one of the central midfield roles? It will be a big ask for the Dallas native.

Cameron Carter-Vickers – Tottenham Hotspur

It is hard to believe Carter-Vickers is still just 19 years old. He’s been around Spurs’ first team squad for the past two seasons and Mauricio Pochettino is known to be a huge fan of the U.S. national team youngster. Although he hasn’t made his full debut for the USMNT, Jurgen Klinsmann called him up to the squad after he impressed for the U.S. U-20’s. CCV has played in plenty of games for Spurs during preseason and continues to be given plenty of chances to develop with England keeping a close eye on him with the defender born and raised in Essex to an American father. The young center back has Jan Vertonghen, Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld ahead of him in the pecking order at Spurs, but with Kevin Wimmer likely on the way out he will remain with Spurs’ first team this season. Any defensive injuries could see him make his PL debut after appearing in cup competitions last season.

Video replay gets tested its first week in MLS

Associated Press Aug 8, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT

With fans and other leagues watching, Major League Soccer has introduced video replay in dramatic style.

The Video Assistant Referee, or VAR for short, ruled out a goal in FC Dallas’ first-ever loss to the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

The VAR disallowed Maximiliano Urruti’s late goal for Dallas after video evidence showed that forward Cristian Colman fouled Union goalkeeper John McCarthy before the shot and he wasn’t able to get to the ball. Philadelphia won 3-1.

The decision took about two minutes.

The VAR also had an impact on Sunday’s game between the Portland Timbers and the LA Galaxy when Gyasi Zardes’ apparent go-ahead goal in the 11th minute was disallowed because of a handball.

The goal would have given the Galaxy the lead and arguably could have swayed the momentum to Los Angeles. Instead, the Timbers went on to win 3-1.

“I think everyone has their opinion on it,” said Portland defender Liam Ridgewell. “But, obviously, it’s coming into the game and it worked in our favor. Ask me next time when it doesn’t. It was great today. So we’ll wait and see next time.”

The goals in Portland and Philadelphia were the only two that activated video review.

“I saw it after the game and still I have to say that it generates a lot of thoughts, but we respect it,” Dallas coach Oscar Pareja told reporters. “I have to be honest and say if the referee had the chance to review it, the (Video Assistant Referee), they made the decision, I have to assume that it is correct.”

There are many eyes on MLS’s rollout of the VAR, who serves as the fifth member of the officiating crew at any given game.

The VAR at each MLS stadium monitors all video feeds of the game that are available, focusing on “potential clear and obvious errors or serious missed incidents” involving goals, penalty kicks, straight red cards and mistaken identity.

If a review is required, the VAR will alert the referee on the field, who will make a box gesture with his hands to indicate the VAR is examining a possible error. All final calls will lie with the head referee.

Two other top-tier leagues will add a VAR soon. The German Bundesliga will debut video replay for the season opener between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen on Aug. 18. The Italian Serie A will also introduce its version after adding goal-line technology last season.

Video replay is currently being tested on the international level, used in the Under-20 World Cup and the Confederations Cup in Russia. FIFA, soccer’s governing body, plans to use it at the 2018 World Cup.

Soccer’s adoption of the technology is not without its detractors, some who worry it will have unintended consequences – like making games longer.

Greg Gordon, a Glasgow-based soccer scout and longtime journalist who writes for the website howtowatchfootball .co.uk, is one of those closely watching how MLS applies video replay after seeing some of the controversy caused by its use on the international level.

“The beauty of football – unlike maybe some American sports, which I also love – is that there’s a constant ebb and flow to the game,” he said. “And actually the use of video refereeing, as we’ve already seen in a few instances, can really lead to the breakup of the speed of the game. But it also can really lead to what you could call catastrophic moments of just mass confusion.”

And indeed, there seemed to be some confusion among those watching MLS games this weekend about when it could be used, or whether it should be used.

In Portland, where supporters are known for their chants and songs throughout matches, fans chanted “V-A-R” after what they saw as a foul on forward Fanendo Adi by Galaxy defender Dave Romney.

Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe said after Sunday’s game that he’s taking a wait-and-see approach .

“I haven’t seen a replay yet (of the disallowed goal). But I think it’s something, VAR getting introduced, it’s something that is going to change the flow of the game a little bit. So it’s something that we’re going to have to get used to as players. You get that energy of, `OK, We got our second goal we, we’re going to go up, OK we’ve gotta defend now.’ Then all of the sudden it’s, `Wait a couple of minutes,’ and it gets called back and you’re in a different kind of mindset and it’s tied again,” Rowe said.

“It just adds an extra layer to it and it’s something that as players, it’s the law now so we’ve just got to get used to it.”

Leicester sign local lad George Thomas from lower leagues

By Joe Prince-Wright Aug 8, 2017, 7:50 AM EDT

Leicester City have signed George Thomas after a compensation fee — believed to be $650,000 — was agreed with his former club Coventry City.

The striker was out of contract at Coventry and has signed a three-year deal with the former Premier League champions.

Thomas, 2o, hails from Leicester but came through the youth ranks at nearby Coventry before bursting onto the scenes in the past two seasons in England’s lower leagues.

A Welsh U-20 international who impressed at the Toulon tournament earlier this summer, Thomas revealed his delight at returning home.

“I’m buzzing, I’m delighted to get it over the line finally and I’m looking forward to the season coming and seeing what I can do,” Thomas said. “It’s my hometown, I only live 10-15 minutes away in Wigston. It’s always good to play for your hometown team so hopefully I can push on from here.”

We all know the Foxes have a penchant for picking up cut-price bargains from the lower leagues of English soccer: see Vardy, Jamie.

After adding Kelechi Iheanacho over the summer and still having Leonardo Ulloa, Vardy, Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani around, Thomas will certainly have a fight on his hands just to make Leicester’s matchday squad.

He is a bright talent for the future and the pacey forward, who can play out wide or centrally, scored nine times for a Coventry team who struggled badly in England’s third-tier last season and were relegated to League Two despite winning the Football League Trophy, thanks to Thomas’ stunning winner at Wembley.

American goalkeeper Hope Solo looks to revive career abroad

Associated Press Aug 7, 2017, 10:01 PM EDT

AMSTERDAM (AP) American goalkeeper Hope Solo is looking to resume playing and says she had had offers to play overseas.

[ MORE: Carli Lloyd talks time at Man City, USWNT plans and more ]

Solo was handed a six-month suspension and her contract with U.S. Soccer was terminated last year following the Rio de Janeiro Olympics after she called Sweden’s team “cowards” for their defensive style of play against the Americans.

Since the abrupt break in her career, the 36-year-old Solo has focused on recovering from shoulder replacement surgery.

“Let’s be clear, a goalkeeper peaks a little bit later in their career, so I feel like I have many years ahead of me if that opportunity arises,” Solo said in an interview Monday. “I’m very happy with my career should I walk away from the game today, but I’m not one to retire. I have not retired.”

Even before her Olympic outburst, Solo was at odds with American soccer leadership as she lobbied for women’s players to earn equitable salaries to the male national team players.

“My contract got terminated because of my fight for equal pay with the United States Soccer Federation,” Solo said. “I’m not sure until the lawsuit is over, that anything will change that. In the meantime I’ve had great opportunities and great contract offers to go back overseas and play. Possibly you’ll see me overseas next year.”

Especially as Solo, who played in Sweden and France in 2004 and 2005, said her “shoulder is doing great.”

“I have a completely metal arm now – I’m bionic,” she said. “I’m better now than I have been in the last 10 years so I’m pain free and I have more range of motion. I’m very happy with my health right now and I’m very happy with my fitness. I’m ready to get back.”

Solo, who was voted into the World XI team by fellow players in March, still hopes to be back in the United States side for the World Cup title defense in France.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the 2019 World Cup,” Solo said. “I’m in the best shape of my life in terms of my shoulder. I feel great. Should they (the United States) welcome me back then I will be in the goal competing and hopefully bringing back another World Cup trophy, but it’s highly unlikely they are going to ask for me to come back. But I’m here guys.”

Dynamo sign veteran European defender Philippe Senderos

By Matt Reed Aug 7, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT

The Houston Dynamo have certainly exceeded expectations in 2017, and the Western Conference side doesn’t plan on relinquishing its new-found power.

[ MORE: Carli Lloyd talks time at Man City, USWNT status and more ]

On Monday, the club announced the signing of veteran Swiss defender Philippe Senderos, who most recently appeared for Scottish side Rangers in 2016/17.

The terms of the deal for the 32-year-old were not released at the time of the club’s announcement.

Senderos made a name for himself in Europe, spending time with major English clubs like Arsenal and Fulham, while also spending brief stints at AC Milan and Valencia.

Despite the Dynamo’s current standing in the West — second place — the club has conceded the sixth-most goals in the conference (32).