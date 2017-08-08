More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

NASL announces club in SoCal; USL expands into Birmingham

By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2017, 8:54 PM EDT

In a day of (probably) inadvertent “Can you top this?”, both the North American Soccer League and the United Soccer League added new clubs.

In the NASL’s case, we’ll see their entrant earlier as California United FC is set to debut next Spring, joining the San Francisco Deltas and the unnamed San Diego club helmed by Eden Hazard, Demba Ba, and friends.

CUFC will announce its colors and crest in the next few weeks, and says it’s a big proponent of promotion and relegation. That piggybacks off fellow NASL club Miami FC and NPSL club Kingston Stockade’s petition to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The USL is bringing a club to Birmingham, Alabama, for the 2019 season, a club which will have a relationship with existing NPSL club Birmingham Hammers (which debuted in 2016).

According to the USL web site, the Birmingham club will be run by “Jeff Logan, co-owner of the Birmingham Barons baseball team; James Outland, founding and managing partner of New Capital Partners; and Lee Styslinger, III, chairman and chief executive officer of Altec, Inc.”

Watford sign striker Andre Gray in club-record deal

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT

Watford have completed the signing of Andre Gray from Burnley in what is believed to be a $24 million deal.

Gray, 26, has signed a five-year deal at Vicarage Road and becomes the most-expensive signing in club history.

The striker spent the past two seasons at Turf Moor, scoring 33 goals for Burnley which included nine goals in his debut season in the Premier League in 2016-17. He had previously worked his way up from the fifth-tier of English soccer and joined Burnley in 2015 from second-tier rivals Brentford for $11.7 million.

Full of pace and power he will add an extra dimension to Marco Silva‘s attack and is in a similar mold to Watford’s club captain Troy Deeney.

Gray and Deeney would certainly be a forward line which would strike fear into the hearts of PL defenders. Gray also suits Silva’s counter-attacking style perfectly and the Hornets also have Mauro Zarate and Stefano Okaka around up front as scoring goals was a big problem for Watford last season.

All in all, a very good signing for Watford but also a good deal for Burnley who get $24 million for a player who had just one year left on his contract. Gray had been linked with a move to Everton to follow former Burnley teammate Michael Keane to Goodison Park, but he will likely become Watford’s main striker and this move seems to work well for everyone.

Liverpool add sleeve sponsor; full list of PL deals

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

Liverpool have announced a partnership with Western Union as the U.S. company will appear on their shirt sleeves for the 2017-18 season.

The financial services company will have their logo on the left sleeve of Liverpool’s jerseys as the Reds were the latest Premier League club to add a sleeve sponsor.

Sleeve sponsors haven’t previously been allowed in the PL but now 10 out of 20 teams have decided to have a sleeve sponsor for the new season with the deals reportedly worth 20 percent of what you can make from a full shirt sponsorship deal.

Below is what the design will look like as Liverpool’s famous red shirt will carry shirt sponsor Standard Chartered on the front and now Western Union on the sleeve as they’ve become Liverpool’s official money transfer partner in a five-year deal.

It is estimated the deal is worth over $6.5 million per season for Liverpool, while Manchester City have added South Korean tire company Nexen Tire to their sleeves also for $6.5 million per season and reports state Manchester United are in talks with U.S. dating app Tinder about a $15 million per season deal.

Below is a full list of PL clubs who have so far unveiled sleeve sponsorship deals.

  • Chelsea (Alliance Tyres)
  • Stoke City (Top Eleven)
  • Watford (138 Bet)
  • Huddersfield Town (PURE legal)
  • Southampton (Virgin Media)
  • Leicester City (Siam Commercial Bank)
  • Manchester City (Nexen Tire)
  • Liverpool (Western Union)
  • Crystal Palace (Dongqiudi)
  • Swansea City (Barracuda Networks)

USL continues expansion with Austin franchise

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT

United Soccer Leagues (USL) added its second new franchise in as many days as professional soccer will return to Austin, Texas in 2019.

The second-tier league has continued its rapid growth in recent years with the Ottawa Fury, Tampa Bay Rowdies and Reno 1868 FC all joining at the start of the current 2017 season to take the league to 30 teams.

Austin Aztex’s were the last USL franchise in the Texas city but they were disbanded in 2015 after flooding issues at their former home and that team was in fact the second franchise to carry the Aztex name after the former was founded in 2008 but then relocated in 2010 to become Orlando City.

With a new soccer-specific stadium approved at the Circuit of the Americas track (it hosts the U.S. Formula 1 grand prix), Circuit of the Americas Chairman Bobby Epstein will take over majority ownership of the franchise.

Speaking about the new franchise USL CEO Alec Papadakis  believes Austin is an incredibly strong market for soccer.

“The USL’s return to Austin is a major moment for the league as it continues to lead the growth of professional soccer across the country,” Papadakis said. “We could not be happier to be doing so with Bobby Epstein as the new leader of the organization’s ownership group. His work alongside the league’s leadership over the past two years to ensure professional soccer’s long-term stability in an outstanding city with a passionate fanbase has been exceptional, and we are delighted that this day has arrived.

“Bobby was named as one of the most influential people in Formula 1 racing in 2016 by Paddock Magazine, a sign of the high regard he is held by his peers in sport that encompasses the world. He is another outstanding addition to the strong ownership groups that have helped drive the USL toward its goal of being viewed in the same light as the English Championship, Liga Adalante and 2. Bundesliga.”

With San Antonio FC nearby, the rivalry has been renewed and Texas now has its fifth pro soccer team.

Birmingham, Alabama was also added to the USL ranks on Tuesday for the 2019 season and that now means USL will expand to 34 teams for the 2019 campaign as Fresno FC, Las Vegas and Nashville SC will all join for the 2018 season.

USL will launch a new division-three league in 2019, creating a third-tier in the North American soccer pyramid.

Lower level soccer in the U.S. is booming with many USL markets in the running for new Major League Soccer franchises, the North American Soccer League adding three new teams (California United FC and San Diego)  for 2018 and clubs such as FC Cincinnati, Detroit City FC and Sacramento Republic all breaking attendance records.

