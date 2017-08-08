Real Sociedad announces sale of Mexico’s Vela to LAFC

The 28-year-old carries 58 caps and 17 goals for Mexico. He left Guadalajara for Arsenal’s academy in 2005, when he was 16. Vela broke into Arsenal’s First Team from 2008-11, where he scored 11 times in 62 matches. Three of those came in the Premier League, and he added two more on loan to West Brom in 2011.
Vela has two goals for Mexico this year, including El Tri’s equalizer against the United States during the World Cup qualifier draw at Azteca earlier this summer.
It’s a significant claim for LAFC as it looks to build popularity in California, and puts three El Tri senior teamers in what should quickly become a decent MLS rivalry.
The USL is bringing a club to Birmingham, Alabama, for the 2019 season, a club which will have a relationship with existing NPSL club Birmingham Hammers (which debuted in 2016).
According to the USL web site, the Birmingham club will be run by “Jeff Logan, co-owner of the Birmingham Barons baseball team; James Outland, founding and managing partner of New Capital Partners; and Lee Styslinger, III, chairman and chief executive officer of Altec, Inc.”
Also, raise your hand if you stag was a week long? We digress. Antonio told The Daily Mail, “I went to Las Vegas – the only place you can have a stag do. We were there for seven days. There were all my boys and Fraser the physio. I was doing workouts pre and after celebrations. I was up for 10am every day for sessions.”
With the additions of Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic, the Irons attack may really find itself firing this season.
And while West Ham struggled to adapt to its new home at the London Stadium, Antonio says last season could’ve been worse and fans need to get behind the team at its still-new home.
“People said how much it was not a good season but we were point away from 8th. But we want to improve. As a professional footballer, we cannot blame the tools. Certain performances last season…we can’t say it’s the stadium. The pitch is ten times better than the Boleyn ground. It is basically a carpet – perfect. The crowd last season didn’t really take to it but hopefully this season we realise that we can’t look back. The Boleyn Ground is gone, this is our home and the fans have now just got to get behind us.”
Investment is real from chairman David Sullivan and the West Ham hierarchy, and the Irons will have every chance to turn into a Top Seven contender. If they do, fans can thank Antonio for fighting off his stag partying with morning workout sessions. Sounds like a better man than me.
Tottenham Hotspur faces an obstacle this season in its pursuit of an elusive Premier League title, and that’s home matches at Wembley Stadium.
Or do they?
Yes, it would be better for the North London club to play at White Hart Lane or to have their new home ready one year early, but there’s an argument to be made that Spurs’ Wembley stumbles are a whole bunch of nothing.
— Only one of those six losses came against a team that would be considered clearly inferior to Spurs (Portsmouth in the 2010 FA Cup semifinal).
— The other losses to English clubs were in FA Cup or League Cup semis or finals, two coming to Chelsea and one to Manchester United. Spurs beat Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup Final.
— Spurs went 1W-1D-1L in a decent UEFA Champions League group with Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen, and CSKA Moscow last season. It cannot be argued that the results weren’t disappointing, but Monaco ran deep into the tournament and Spurs outshot and outplayed Bayer in a 1-0 loss (Spurs beat CSKA).
So perhaps this is about expectations more than performance. If observers expected Spurs to rejoin the Champions League for the first time since 2010-11 and run riot, then yes the Wembley results were dismal (and no one’s arguing against the brutal draw against Gent in the UEL).
But if the UCL is a process, which it surely seems to be, then maybe Wembley isn’t a huge concern (at least in the sense that it’s competition was good more often than not).
We’ll posit that Wembley is more of a concern for the Premier League, where — especially given expectations — we saw West Ham United stumble big time at a new home last season.
But that is quickly redeemed by Spurs’ North London rivals at Arsenal. The Gunners went 14W-3D-2L in their emotional final season at Highbury, and went 12W-6D-1L to open life at the Emirates Stadium.
That’s three fewer points for Arsenal, who finished fourth both seasons. Spurs went a remarkable 17W-2D during an unbeaten 2016-17 at White Hart Lane, only drawing Tottenham and Leicester en route to winning its last 14 home PL fixtures last season.
That’s really, really good, and certainly a cause for concern. But it’s also worth noting that a step back should probably be expected regardless of venue. And perhaps, really, the concern should be that Spurs’ disappointing road record is what blew a massive opportunity presented by its near blemish-free home run last season.
In terms of past champions, Chelsea lost a pair of home PL matches in its title run last season, and Leicester fell once while drawing six in its miracle run of 2015-16. The Blues went 15W-4D at home to win the 2014-15 championship.
Being good at home is important, obviously, and that’s why the uncertainty of a new venue for home PL matches strikes fear into some Spurs’ fans hearts. But should it? Have you say in the poll below:
On Monday, Mourinho claimed he’d meet Bale at the airport if Real made the Welshman available for transfer. Bale’s starting role in the Super Cup changed those thoughts:
“Clearly the club want him, the manager wants him and he wants the club. Clearly game over. I think everyone knows he is going to stay.”
Bale has almost been at the Bernabeu for as long as he was at White Hart Lane. The recently-minted 28-year-old had this to say following the win.
Real hasn’t had any transfer conversations with Bale, according to the player.
“I’m just concentrating on my football and I’m not listening to anything. I’m not reading anything, although people tell me bits and bobs. I’m enjoying my football and playing as much as a I can and winning trophies.”
Bale’s name has been floated as a sale option in order to raise money to buy Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, but Real has also moved out James Rodriguez on loan and getting rid of Bale would hit their depth while pursuing a third-straight UCL title. No one’s done that since Bayern in 1976.