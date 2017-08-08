Report: Barcelona agree $140 million fee for Philippe Coutinho

Multiple sources in Spain claim that Barcelona have agreed a fee with Liverpool to sign Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho, 25, is said to be the subject of a $140 million bid from Barca and other reports state the Brazilian playmaker didn’t train with Liverpool on Tuesday after getting treatment on a back problem.

ESPN Deportes claim the initial fee for Coutinho will be $105 million and will rise with add ons to $140 million.

Per the report a delegation from Barcelona flew to Liverpool on Monday to start negotiations over a deal for Coutinho and the player has reportedly told Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s directors that he wants to leave for the Nou Camp.

This comes after Klopp has repeatedly stated that Coutinho is not for sale. And remember, Coutinho only signed a new five-year deal at Liverpool in January.

With Barca having $256 million to spend after selling Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, it is clear they’ve earmarked most of that cash for Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele.

Coutinho’s influence at Liverpool has been considerable over the past four seasons since he arrived from Inter Milan in January 2013 for just $11 million.

Despite missing a large chunk of last season through injury Coutinho still had his best goal-scoring season in the Premier League, grabbing 13 goals and adding seven assists as Liverpool finished in fourth place.

Where would he slot in at Barcelona? Likely just behind Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Not a bad role for Coutinho, especially given his connection with Suarez as they came so close to leading Liverpool to the PL title back in 2013-14.

For Liverpool this would be a huge blow but even club legends are stating that this deal would be simply too good to turn down, both financially for the club and for the player. Coutinho will know that the chance to sign for Barcelona may not come around again during his career.

Liverpool will want to stand firm as they prepare for their two-legged UEFA Champions League playoff against Hoffenheim with Klopp understandably eager to keep hold of his main man.

But when certain clubs come calling it is tough to say no, both for Coutinho and Liverpool.

