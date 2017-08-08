More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Spurs and the Wembley factor

By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT

Tottenham Hotspur faces an obstacle this season in its pursuit of an elusive Premier League title, and that’s home matches at Wembley Stadium.

Or do they?

Yes, it would be better for the North London club to play at White Hart Lane or to have their new home ready one year early, but there’s an argument to be made that Spurs’ Wembley stumbles are a whole bunch of nothing.

Since 2007, Spurs have won just two of nine matches at Wembley, losing six and drawing versus Gent in the 2017 Europa League.

But digging a little deeper begs forgiveness for Mauricio Pochettino‘s men. Consider:

— Only one of those six losses came against a team that would be considered clearly inferior to Spurs (Portsmouth in the 2010 FA Cup semifinal).

— The other losses to English clubs were in FA Cup or League Cup semis or finals, two coming to Chelsea and one to Manchester United. Spurs beat Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup Final.

— Spurs went 1W-1D-1L in a decent UEFA Champions League group with Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen, and CSKA Moscow last season. It cannot be argued that the results weren’t disappointing, but Monaco ran deep into the tournament and Spurs outshot and outplayed Bayer in a 1-0 loss (Spurs beat CSKA).

So perhaps this is about expectations more than performance. If observers expected Spurs to rejoin the Champions League for the first time since 2010-11 and run riot, then yes the Wembley results were dismal (and no one’s arguing against the brutal draw against Gent in the UEL).

But if the UCL is a process, which it surely seems to be, then maybe Wembley isn’t a huge concern (at least in the sense that it’s competition was good more often than not).

We’ll posit that Wembley is more of a concern for the Premier League, where — especially given expectations — we saw West Ham United stumble big time at a new home last season.

But that is quickly redeemed by Spurs’ North London rivals at Arsenal. The Gunners went 14W-3D-2L in their emotional final season at Highbury, and went 12W-6D-1L to open life at the Emirates Stadium.

That’s three fewer points for Arsenal, who finished fourth both seasons. Spurs went a remarkable 17W-2D during an unbeaten 2016-17 at White Hart Lane, only drawing Tottenham and Leicester en route to winning its last 14 home PL fixtures last season.

That’s really, really good, and certainly a cause for concern. But it’s also worth noting that a step back should probably be expected regardless of venue. And perhaps, really, the concern should be that Spurs’ disappointing road record is what blew a massive opportunity presented by its near blemish-free home run last season.

In terms of past champions, Chelsea lost a pair of home PL matches in its title run last season, and Leicester fell once while drawing six in its miracle run of 2015-16. The Blues went 15W-4D at home to win the 2014-15 championship.

Being good at home is important, obviously, and that’s why the uncertainty of a new venue for home PL matches strikes fear into some Spurs’ fans hearts. But should it? Have you say in the poll below:

Bale, Mourinho react to Man Utd transfer links

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale was not allowed to relish his side’s UEFA Super Cup win over Manchester United for too long.

Bale was quizzed on his future soon after Real topped the Red Devils 2-1 in Macedonia on Tuesday, and tried to brush aside the idea of leaving the club he joined in 2013.

On Monday, Mourinho claimed he’d meet Bale at the airport if Real made the Welshman available for transfer. Bale’s starting role in the Super Cup changed those thoughts:

“Clearly the club want him, the manager wants him and he wants the club. Clearly game over. I think everyone knows he is going to stay.”

Bale has almost been at the Bernabeu for as long as he was at White Hart Lane. The recently-minted 28-year-old had this to say following the win.

Real hasn’t had any transfer conversations with Bale, according to the player.

“I’m just concentrating on my football and I’m not listening to anything. I’m not reading anything, although people tell me bits and bobs. I’m enjoying my football and playing as much as a I can and winning trophies.”

Bale’s name has been floated as a sale option in order to raise money to buy Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, but Real has also moved out James Rodriguez on loan and getting rid of Bale would hit their depth while pursuing a third-straight UCL title. No one’s done that since Bayern in 1976.

Mourinho “optimistic” after Super Cup loss, takes shot at Ronaldo

AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski
By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that on another day, perhaps with VAR, his side wins the UEFA Super Cup over Real Madrid.

Mourinho presided over United’s 2-1 loss in Macedonia on Tuesday, watching his side get worked for most of the first half and part of the second. The Red Devils then turned on the juice late and nearly found an equalizer against Europe’s top team.

Though he didn’t hang onto his runners-up medal (see below), Mourinho felt pretty good about the outing.

Considering that Casemiro was a shade offside for the first goal, Mourinho has a case to be made regarding VAR. But Real also hit the woodwork on multiple occasions and played most of the match without one of the best players of all-time.

As for Cristiano Ronaldo, Mourinho wasn’t too impressive with his cameo. From the BBC:

From the BBC:

“I think we did well, I think we lost to one goal which shows the result was really short and one of their goals was an offside. With a good VAR system it would be 1-1 and extra-time.

“We were playing a team full of fantastic players, we discussed the result until almost the end. I say almost the end because with Cristiano Ronaldo coming on, because every time Ronaldo wanted a free-kick the game was stopped. We gave them a fight but have reasons to leave optimistic and proud. Let’s go for Sunday.”

Mourinho claimed his side is better than the team that beat Ajax in the UEFA Europa League Final.

He also said his club is looking forward to a few days rest before Sunday’s Premier League opener at West Ham United, and also made it clear that Gareth Bale‘s participation means the Welsh star won’t be available through the transfer market.

Ronaldo certainly did his best to milk a late free kick, gesticulating wildly in a delayed fall after contact from Antonio Valencia, but the Mourinho criticism is more misdirection than anything to blame in a match which saw seven minutes of stoppage time thanks to a late facial injury to Marouane Fellaini.

Manchester United’s expectations have changed

AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup proved two things to the Red Devils’ faithful.

The first is that their club is much-improved but not yet back to world beater status, and the second is that the Red Devils’ talent is enough to compete with any club on any given night.

No, Cristiano Ronaldo did not start for United and, yes, Real Madrid controlled the first hour of play. But even on a night with a largely absent Paul Pogba and a glaring miss from Romelu Lukaku, United could’ve found themselves going to extra time with Europe’s most successful team.

While this is still a team growing into its best self, United will be expecting much more from Jose Mourinho in Season Two.

Last season saw the Red Devils lift the Europa League and win the League Cup, finishing outside the Top Four as Mourinho chose to prioritize a UEL title as the club’s clearest route back to the UEFA Champions League.

This season, United’s supporters have to feel that Mourinho has assembled the talent to compete for both the Premier League, any Cup competition, and make a deep run in the UCL. That’s miles better than the “hit and hope” of last season, when a buy of Paul Pogba and the hiring of Mourinho conspired to provide long shot dreams in the slumber of Old Trafford faithful.

Mourinho has won everywhere, and will be expected to claim one of the two big trophies that eluded him last season. Whether that’s fair or not, especially on the UCL front, is a debate for another day, but given United’s success in winning the signatures of Lukaku, Pogba, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan while keeping David De Gea in town, wins have to come quickly.

United won’t be tested by a fellow UCL club until Oct. 14’s visit to Liverpool, and the best opposition in the previous seven matches is a mid-September visit by Everton. Compare that to every other Top Four candidate, and United hits the ground with the best chance to pile up early hay in the table.

Apart from surprising and dire results to start the season, this shouldn’t be a season that sees Mourinho’s job status find uncertainty. Yet it can go a long way toward deciding whether he has the potential to spend a long, long time at Old Trafford or fade out after a three- or four-year stint.

Things have changed, again, at United. Now it’s on Mourinho to make a difference.

UEFA Super Cup: Real holds on to top Man Utd (video)

AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski
By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT
  • Madrid wins fourth Super Cup
  • One shy of Milan, Barcelona
  • United now 1-3 in Super Cups

Casemiro and Isco helped Real Madrid to a two-goal lead, then watched as Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United nearly came back to force extra time in the UEFA Super Cup Final on Tuesday in Macedonia.

The 2-1 win gives Real its third Super Cup in four seasons, with Barcelona winning the outlier in 2015.

United will turn its attention to Sunday’s Premier League opener at West Ham, while Real will meet rivals Barca in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday. The second leg is Aug. 16 in Madrid.

Those expecting a parked bus from Jose Mourinho don’t appreciate the confidence he has in his Manchester United charges, as evidenced by the start of the match.

United was on the front foot from moment one against Real, who started with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. The chances were minimal, though, and the biggest danger came in the 16th minute at the other end of the pitch when Casemiro headed a cross off the cross bar. At the other end, a decent United counter turned into a wasted rip from distance by Paul Pogba.

Real worked its way into the match, however, and United was pushed back into its own end when an ever-so-slightly offside Casemiro beat Victor Lindelof to Dani Carvajal’s diagonal ball and slotted home with his left foot.

David De Gea made a nice horizontal slap save of a Luka Modric shot as the match neared halftime, largely sleepy for the final 20 minutes.

Isco made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute, and it was clear United was second best. The 25-year-old Spaniard worked a 1-2 with Gareth Bale to easily pick apart Man Utd’s back line.

United should’ve equalizer when Keylor Navas spilled Paul Pogba’s header into the path of Romelu Lukaku, but the big Belgian blazed wide of the goal.

Momenst after Bale cranked a shot off the cross bar, Lukaku restored some hope to United when Navas’ saved Nemanja Matic‘s rip into the path of the big money striker. Lukaku wouldn’t miss twice from that area, and it was 2-1 with just under a half hour to play.

A facial injury to Marouane Fellaini caused a three-minute delay in the match with about 15 minutes to play, though the Belgian was repaired suitably and didn’t leave the pitch for more than a minute.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan played Marcus Rashford through for a would-be equalizer, but Navas tipped the shot wide for a corner that Real handled well.

Cristiano Ronaldo subbed into the match in the 83rd minute.

Fellaini was stymied by Navas in the first minute of stoppage, and De Gea denied Marco Asensio at the other end.