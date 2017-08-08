Vikings owners join group trying to bring MLS to Nashville

With the 2017-18 Premier League season kicking off this weekend, it is time for a geography lesson.
Do you ever sit there watching the action on TV and wonder, “where in the UK is this?” If you do, you’ve come to the right place.
Below you will find where each club is located, how far you have to travel to find their closest PL rival and precisely where the stadiums are in those cities.
Time to start planning out that trip to the UK, folks…
Location of all 20 Premier League teams
Location of PL teams in London
Arsenal
City: London (North)
Stadium: Emirates Stadium (Capacity, 60,432)
Closest PL club, by distance: West Ham United, 4.9 miles
Bournemouth
Town: Bournemouth
Stadium: Dean Court (Capacity, 11,464)
Closest PL club, by distance: Southampton, 32.1 miles
Brighton & Hove Albion
City: Brighton & Hove
Stadium: American Express Community Stadium (Capacity, 30,750)
Closest PL club, by distance: Crystal Palace, 42 miles
Burnley
Town: Burnley
Stadium: Turf Moor (Capacity, 21,401)
Closest PL club, by distance: Huddersfield Town, 25.1 miles
Chelsea
City: London (West)
Stadium: Stamford Bridge (Capacity, 41,623)
Closest PL club, by distance: Tottenham Hotspur, 7.9 miles
Crystal Palace
City: London (South)
Stadium: Selhurst Park (Capacity, 26,309)
Closest PL club, by distance: Chelsea, 8.3 miles
Everton
City: Liverpool
Stadium: Goodison Park (Capacity, 40,569)
Closest PL club, by distance: Liverpool, 0.9 miles
Huddersfield Town
Town: Huddersfield
Stadium: John Smith’s Stadium (Capacity, 24,129)
Closest PL club, by distance: Burnley, 25.1 miles
Leicester City
City: Leicester
Stadium: King Power Stadium (Capacity, 32,500)
Closest PL club, by distance: West Brom, 40.6 miles
Liverpool
City: Liverpool
Stadium: Anfield (Capacity, 54,167)
Closest PL club, by distance: Everton, 0.9 miles
Manchester City
City: Manchester
Stadium: Etihad Stadium (Capacity, 55,097)
Closest PL club, by distance: Manchester United, 5 miles
Manchester United
City: Manchester
Stadium: Old Trafford (Capacity, 76,100)
Closest PL club, by distance: Manchester City, 5 miles
Newcastle United
City: Newcastle-upon-Tyne
Stadium: St James’ Park (Capacity, 52,354)
Closest PL club, by distance: Burnley, 99.1 miles
Southampton
City: Southampton
Stadium: St Mary’s Stadium (Capacity, 32,689)
Closest PL club, by distance: Bournemouth, 32.1 miles
Stoke City
City: Stoke-on-Trent
Stadium: Bet365 Stadium (30,000)
Closest PL club, by distance: Manchester United, 37.5 miles
Swansea City
City: Swansea
Stadium: Liberty Stadium (Capacity, 20,972)
Closest PL club, by distance: West Bromwich Albion, 115 miles
Tottenham Hotspur
City: London (North)
Stadium: Wembley (temporary home while White Hart Lane is redeveloped) Capacity: 90,000
Closest PL club, by distance: Chelsea, 7.9 miles
Watford
Town: Watford
Stadium: Vicarage Road (Capacity, 21,977)
Closest PL club, by distance: Tottenham Hotspur, 9.8 miles
West Bromwich Albion
Town: West Bromwich
Stadium: The Hawthorns (Capacity, 26,500)
Closest PL club, by distance: Stoke City, 38.3 miles
West Ham United
City: London (East)
Stadium: London Stadium (Capacity, 57,00)
Closest PL club, by distance: Arsenal, 4.9 miles