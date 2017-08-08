More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Vikings owners join group trying to bring MLS to Nashville

Associated PressAug 8, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The majority owners of the Minnesota Vikings are joining a group trying to bring a Major League Soccer expansion franchise to Nashville.

Mark, Zygi and Leonard Wilf are minority owners in the Nashville project, according to Nashville Soccer Holdings CEO John R. Ingram. Terms of the Wilfs’ investment haven’t been disclosed.

The Wilf family bought the Vikings in 2005. Zygi Wilf is owner and chairman. Mark Wilf, Zygi’s younger brother, is owner and president. Leonard Wilf is their cousin.

Ingram said in a release that the Wilfs bring “expertise in a number of areas like stadium development, fan experience, marketing, communications and ticket sales.”

Nashville is one of 12 cities competing for four expansion slots. The MLS is expected to announce two of its expansion sites later this year.

Mario Lemina joins Southampton for club-record fee

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 8, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT

Southampton have signed midfielder Mario Lemina from Juventus for a club-record fee believed to be in the region of $23.3 million.

Lemina, 23, has signed a five year deal at Saints and the Gabonese midfielder could make his debut this Saturday in Southampton’s Premier League opener against Swansea City at St. Mary’s.

The box-to-box midfielder has spent the past two seasons with Juve winning back-to-back Serie A and Coppa Italia titles, while he spent three seasons with Marseille before that.

“I am really happy to have signed for Southampton. I think that it was the project that attracted me the most and the one my family was really behind. I am really happy to be here,” Lemina said.

Southampton’s vice-chairman Les Reed also had the following to say about Lemina’s arrival.

“Mario still has his best years ahead of him, and we believe that he will not only be an excellent acquisition for us in the immediate future, but that he will also be able to realize even more of his potential here in the years to come,” Reed said. “In a volatile market with some extraordinary and inexplicable transfers taking place, we are determined to go about our work in a diligent and correct way. This is a player who has won trophies and played in the Champions League final less than three months ago and he has signed for Saints amid a host of suitors.”

Lamina becomes Mauricio Pellegrino‘s second signing as Saints boss with Polish center back Jan Bednarek, 21, joining earlier this summer for $6.4 million. Saints’ previous record transfer deal was for Sofiane Boufal last summer as he arrived for $20.7 million.

With Virgil Van Dijk‘s future up in the air after he released a statement on Monday stating he has handed in a formal transfer request, Southampton’s fans can at least be excited about Lemina’s arrival.

He is a player who loves to break up the play and start attacks and he should dovetail nicely alongside Oriol Romeu in central midfield for Saints. Following Lamina’s arrival the likes of Steven Davis, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Jordy Clasie may now be scrapping for minutes.

Southampton, Liverpool and West Ham were previously linked with Lamine two years ago, but he instead joined Juve, initially on loan and then permanently, and played 110 times for La Vecchia Signora, scoring five times. Lemina has UEFA Champions League experience (he came on as a sub in Juve’s UCL final defeat to Real Madrid last season) and it was reported that Stoke City were also pushing hard to sign him.

A definite coup for Southampton.

Report: Barcelona agree $140 million fee for Philippe Coutinho

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 8, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT

Multiple sources in Spain claim that Barcelona have agreed a fee with Liverpool to sign Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho, 25, is said to be the subject of a $140 million bid from Barca and other reports state the Brazilian playmaker didn’t train with Liverpool on Tuesday after getting treatment on a back problem.

ESPN Deportes claim the initial fee for Coutinho will be $105 million and will rise with add ons to $140 million.

Per the report a delegation from Barcelona flew to Liverpool on Monday to start negotiations over a deal for Coutinho and the player has reportedly told Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s directors that he wants to leave for the Nou Camp.

This comes after Klopp has repeatedly stated that Coutinho is not for sale. And remember, Coutinho only signed a new five-year deal at Liverpool in January.

With Barca having $256 million to spend after selling Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, it is clear they’ve earmarked most of that cash for Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele.

Coutinho’s influence at Liverpool has been considerable over the past four seasons since he arrived from Inter Milan in January 2013 for just $11 million.

Despite missing a large chunk of last season through injury Coutinho still had his best goal-scoring season in the Premier League, grabbing 13 goals and adding seven assists as Liverpool finished in fourth place.

Where would he slot in at Barcelona? Likely just behind Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Not a bad role for Coutinho, especially given his connection with Suarez as they came so close to leading Liverpool to the PL title back in 2013-14.

For Liverpool this would be a huge blow but even club legends are stating that this deal would be simply too good to turn down, both financially for the club and for the player. Coutinho will know that the chance to sign for Barcelona may not come around again during his career.

Liverpool will want to stand firm as they prepare for their two-legged UEFA Champions League playoff against Hoffenheim with Klopp understandably eager to keep hold of his main man.

But when certain clubs come calling it is tough to say no, both for Coutinho and Liverpool.

Where are all 20 Premier League teams located?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 8, 2017, 12:32 PM EDT

With the 2017-18 Premier League season kicking off this weekend, it is time for a geography lesson.

Do you ever sit there watching the action on TV and wonder, “where in the UK is this?” If you do, you’ve come to the right place.

Below you will find where each club is located, how far you have to travel to find their closest PL rival and precisely where the stadiums are in those cities.

Time to start planning out that trip to the UK, folks…

Location of all 20 Premier League teams

Location of PL teams in London

Arsenal

City: London (North)
Stadium: Emirates Stadium (Capacity, 60,432)
Closest PL club, by distance: West Ham United, 4.9 miles

Bournemouth

Town: Bournemouth
Stadium: Dean Court (Capacity, 11,464)
Closest PL club, by distance: Southampton, 32.1 miles

Brighton & Hove Albion

City: Brighton & Hove
Stadium: American Express Community Stadium (Capacity, 30,750)
Closest PL club, by distance: Crystal Palace, 42 miles

Burnley

Burnley map

Town: Burnley
Stadium: Turf Moor (Capacity, 21,401)
Closest PL club, by distance: Huddersfield Town, 25.1 miles

Chelsea

City: London (West)
Stadium: Stamford Bridge (Capacity, 41,623)
Closest PL club, by distance: Tottenham Hotspur, 7.9 miles

Crystal Palace

City: London (South)
Stadium: Selhurst Park (Capacity, 26,309)
Closest PL club, by distance: Chelsea, 8.3 miles

Everton

City: Liverpool
Stadium: Goodison Park (Capacity, 40,569)
Closest PL club, by distance: Liverpool, 0.9 miles

Huddersfield Town

Town: Huddersfield
Stadium: John Smith’s Stadium (Capacity, 24,129)
Closest PL club, by distance: Burnley,  25.1 miles

Leicester City

City: Leicester
Stadium: King Power Stadium (Capacity, 32,500)
Closest PL club, by distance: West Brom, 40.6 miles

Liverpool

City: Liverpool
Stadium: Anfield (Capacity, 54,167)
Closest PL club, by distance: Everton, 0.9 miles

Manchester City

City: Manchester
Stadium: Etihad Stadium (Capacity, 55,097)
Closest PL club, by distance: Manchester United, 5 miles

Manchester United

City: Manchester
Stadium: Old Trafford (Capacity, 76,100)
Closest PL club, by distance: Manchester City, 5 miles

Newcastle United

City: Newcastle-upon-Tyne
Stadium: St James’ Park (Capacity, 52,354)
Closest PL club, by distance: Burnley, 99.1 miles

Southampton

City: Southampton
Stadium: St Mary’s Stadium (Capacity, 32,689)
Closest PL club, by distance: Bournemouth, 32.1 miles

Stoke City

City: Stoke-on-Trent
Stadium: Bet365 Stadium (30,000)
Closest PL club, by distance: Manchester United, 37.5 miles

Swansea City

City: Swansea
Stadium: Liberty Stadium (Capacity, 20,972)
Closest PL club, by distance: West Bromwich Albion, 115 miles

Tottenham Hotspur

City: London (North)
Stadium: Wembley (temporary home while White Hart Lane is redeveloped) Capacity: 90,000
Closest PL club, by distance: Chelsea, 7.9 miles

Watford

Town: Watford
Stadium: Vicarage Road (Capacity, 21,977)
Closest PL club, by distance: Tottenham Hotspur, 9.8 miles

West Bromwich Albion

Town: West Bromwich
Stadium: The Hawthorns (Capacity, 26,500)
Closest PL club, by distance: Stoke City, 38.3 miles

West Ham United

West Ham map

City: London (East)
Stadium: London Stadium (Capacity, 57,00)
Closest PL club, by distance: Arsenal, 4.9 miles

Can reigning champions Chelsea handle the pressure?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 8, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

Repeat after me Chelsea fans: “This is not the summer of 2016. This is not the summer of 2016.”

It isn’t, of course, but similarities between the last time Chelsea were defending champions of the Premier League and this time are starting to crop up.

There is legitimate reason for slight concern among the Chelsea ranks as largely the same group of players who struggled drastically following their last title campaign may have to wrestle their minds to stop them from getting into a similar situation once again.

Antonio Conte was short and sharp with the media following Chelsea’s defeat to Arsenal on penalty kicks in the FA Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday. He looked like a man with a lot on his mind, and rightly so.

Conte’s debut season in the PL couldn’t have gone better with a record 30 wins from 38 games as he left the Blues to the title. Many times throughout their run to the title last season Conte revealed that nobody expected Chelsea to win the PL given their incredible collapse the season before. He was right. Everyone through it would be a two to three year rebuild and there was no pressure on the Italian coach and his staff.

Now the pressure is real and cracks have started to appear ever since the end of last season.

First the way in which his side lost the FA Cup final to Arsenal in May grated with Conte and over preseason plenty of things seem to have chipped away at him.

Diego Costa‘s impending departure seems to be making Conte uneasy with Chelsea’s top scorer not returning to preseason training and totally banished from the first team. His replacement Alvaro Morata comes with a club-record price tag but Conte has already issued a warning to the Spanish striker that he needs to work on his fitness just a few days before the new season. Star playmaker Eden Hazard is recovering from ankle surgery and will miss the start of the season.

Add in to that shaky defensive displays against Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in preseason, plus a less than a stellar performance in the Community Shield, and there are definite issues for Conte to iron out, especially with Chelsea expected to push for the UEFA Champions League this season after their return to Europe.

That in itself will provide more tests for a Chelsea side who only had to focus on domestic competitions last season with a smaller squad than their PL rivals. It perhaps explains why Conte is pushing for more transfers in each and every press conference he appears. He needs plenty of top quality additions, and fast.

Virgil Van Dijk, Serge Aurier and Danny Drinkwater have all been mentioned as potential incomings in the next few days but don’t forget that last season Conte decided to make moves for David Luiz and Marcos Alonso on deadline day so Chelsea may decide to not do any business for the opening weeks of the season.

It’s not all doom and gloom with the starting XI still packed with quality, N'Golo Kante running the show in midfield, Willian buzzing around in attack and Gary Cahill standing tall, but the preparation for Chelsea’s title defense has been far from ideal. There’s no getting around it.

With Morata not up to speed, Chelsea’s two other new signings aren’t ready either with center back Antonio Rudiger returning late in preseason after Germany’s Confederations Cup success and new holding midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko recovering from a minor injury.

That means Conte will be down to the bare bones of his squad when the season kicks off this weekend against Burnley at Stamford Bridge with no Costa, Hazard, Bakayoko and now Nemanja Matic sold to Manchester United.

Yes, Chelsea’s business model of selling off talent at top prices when they no longer need them is admirable, plus their ability to sign talented youngsters to long-term deals and loan them out looks great but Nathaniel Chalobah leaving permanently for Watford, Nathan Ake sold to Bournemouth and Ruben Loftus-Cheek joining Crystal Palace on loan shows they were never going to be given a chance. Surely all three would have got more minutes this season given the increased number of games?

Circumstances allowed Chelsea to dominate last season and they did just that after the switch to a 3-4-3 formation defined their season.

But this season much more than formation change will define their title defense and success in Europe.

Conte not only has to contend with star players departing under a cloud (Costa) new players getting off to a slow start (Morata) and frustrations in the transfer market (Romelu Lukaku), but he must also realize that the likes of Luiz, Victor Moses and Pedro may not perform anywhere near the level we saw last season and they could return to their mean.

It’s highly unlikely the 2017-18 campaign will follow the same pattern of the 2015-16 season which saw Chelsea towards the relegation zone midway through the campaign and Jose Mourinho fired. Still, just two years removed from that nightmare it’s easy to understand why Chelsea’s fans are starting to wiggle around a little uneasily in their seat.

They’ve seen this script before and they don’t like it.