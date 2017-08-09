Danny Rose speaks out on Spurs transfers, his contract

Danny Rose is not holding back on his wishes for Tottenham Hotspur, and himself.

Speaking with little regard for perception, the Spurs fullback says his club’s lack of activity in the transfer market is poor, and that he knows what he’s worth wage-wise.

Some have linked Rose with a move away from North London, and it’s not hard to see why.

First off, here are Rose’s thoughts on Spurs’ zero additions in the market:

“I am not saying buy ten players, I’d love to see two or three — and not players you have to Google and say, ‘Who’s that?’ I mean well-known players.”

He also spoke of Harry Redknapp landing Rafael van der Vaart and how it’s clearly possible for Spurs to attract big names in the market. Rose openly pleaded with boss Mauricio Pochettino, through the interview, to go after Everton’s Ross Barkley.

Rose claims he’ll head closer to home one day and also spoke highly of his value, — he’s from South Yorkshire in Northern England — and said while he’s definitely chasing trophies, he also knows his worth on the market is better than his current approximate $84,600/week wages:

“When you’re injured you get a lot of time to think and I’ve had a lot of ‘what if?’ moments. It’s been hard to deal with. One thing is for sure — I know my worth and I will make sure I get what I am worth. I am not playing as well as I have done not to get paid what I think I am worth.”

Left backs are highly-rated and this interview will probably catch the attention of Manchester United, Chelsea, and any other number of big name teams seeking an upgrade or better depth on that side of defense.

