Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

DC brings U.S. U-20 Canouse home from Bundesliga

By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT

DC United may be bringing a pair of Americans home to Major League Soccer.

Reports Wednesday linked the Black-and-Red with USMNT midfielder Paul Arriola, late of Club Tijuana in Liga MX. Arriola has 11 caps with two goals for the Yanks.

The 22-year-old midfielder is going to cost DC a club record $3 million, according to the Washington Post, and the Eastern Conference club is also going to have to ship money to LA Galaxy, holders of Arriola’s MLS rights.

Meanwhile, DC announced the addition of another 22-year-old midfielder in Hoffenheim’s Russell Canouse. The Pennsylvania native leaves Germany with one Bundesliga appearances and 20 in Germany’s second tier after going on loan to Vfl Bochum, where he scored one goal in 905 minutes.

From DCUnited.com:

“Russell is a dominant holding midfielder with great talent and vision, especially as a young player,” Dave Kasper, United general manager and VP of soccer operations, said. “We’re pleased to acquire such a accomplished 22-year-old with years of European experience. He is a strong, physical presence who has an acute ability to dictate play.”

As good as these two are, the best international resume belongs to a third pickup for struggling United. Coach Ben Olsen can now deploy Hungarian international Zoltan Stieber.

Stieber, 28, has 21 caps and three goals for Hungary, including a goal against Austria at EURO 2016. A left wing and striker, Stieber comes from 2.Bundesliga side Kaiserslautern. He posted two goals and five assists for the side. He’s also played for Hamburg, Mainz, and Yeovil Town.

All this as well as the jettisoning of Lamar Neagle, Sebastian Le Toux, and Bobby Boswell. DC is going to look very different this weekend in a bid to improve on the league’s worst record.

Has Everton’s expensive rebuild given it Top Four hope?

Branislav Racko/TASR via AP
By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT

There’s one each August.

Take last season. Buoyed by a seventh place finish under Slaven Bilic in 2015-16, West Ham United spent to bring Andre Ayew, Manuel Lanzini, Håvard Nordtveit, Gokhan Tore, Simone Zaza and a host of others to town.

Some worked out, some didn’t, some were hurt, but the Irons didn’t move the needle in taking all season to build any semblance of form. Prone to losing streaks, West Ham lost four-straight and five-straight matches in the PL, going six and seven games without a win.

This year, it’s again the seventh place finisher making noise, and some think Everton could finish higher than Merseyside rivals Liverpool in Ronald Koeman‘s second year on the job.

The Toffees need to handle Hajduk Split over two legs to reach the UEFA Europa League group stage, and Koeman has built up enough quality to make a deep run in the tournament and a nice climb in the Premier League standings.

When the biggest question mark of the big summer additions is England’s all-time leading scorer, well, big things are going to be expected from Goodison Park.

Everton has added Wayne Rooney, Davy Klaasen, Sandro Ramirez, Michael Keane, and Jordan Pickford. Those are potential impact players right up the middle of the pitch (perhaps with Sandro shipped wide because of Rooney). The Toffees still have Morgan Schneiderlin and Idrissa Gana Gueye as a killer midfield duo, Ashley Williams to team with Keane, and any number of prospects and valuable commodities (plus the leg peg of Leighton Baines).

And rumor has it Gylfi Sigurdsson is going to end up at Goodison.

Sure the club sold Romelu Lukaku and will be without influential fullback Seamus Coleman for some time, but there are many reasons to believe the Toffees can reach new heights.

Here’s the rub: and it’s the schedule. How far behind will the Toffees be in their chase for the Top Four after opening the campaign home to Stoke, then away to Man City, away to Chelsea, home to Spurs, and away to Bournemouth (with the Hajduk Split matches mixed into the first three encounters)?

That’s one heck of a gauntlet, one laden with away obstacles. But navigating that mess and still being within shouting distance will be a major victory, and one that could propel Everton’s status as a contender deep into the season.

Danny Rose speaks out on Spurs transfers, his contract

Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Danny Rose is not holding back on his wishes for Tottenham Hotspur, and himself.

Speaking with little regard for perception, the Spurs fullback says his club’s lack of activity in the transfer market is poor, and that he knows what he’s worth wage-wise.

Some have linked Rose with a move away from North London, and it’s not hard to see why.

First off, here are Rose’s thoughts on Spurs’ zero additions in the market:

“I am not saying buy ten players, I’d love to see two or three — and not players you have to Google and say, ‘Who’s that?’ I mean well-known players.”

He also spoke of Harry Redknapp landing Rafael van der Vaart and how it’s clearly possible for Spurs to attract big names in the market. Rose openly pleaded with boss Mauricio Pochettino, through the interview, to go after Everton’s Ross Barkley.

Rose claims he’ll head closer to home one day and also spoke highly of his value, — he’s from South Yorkshire in Northern England — and said while he’s definitely chasing trophies, he also knows his worth on the market is better than his current approximate $84,600/week wages:

“When you’re injured you get a lot of time to think and I’ve had a lot of ‘what if?’ moments. It’s been hard to deal with. One thing is for sure — I know my worth and I will make sure I get what I am worth. I am not playing as well as I have done not to get paid what I think I am worth.”

Left backs are highly-rated and this interview will probably catch the attention of Manchester United, Chelsea, and any other number of big name teams seeking an upgrade or better depth on that side of defense.

Liverpool rebuffs big Barca bid for Coutinho; Should they have?

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2017, 6:42 PM EDT

Liverpool will not be selling Philippe Coutinho.

Well, Liverpool will probably not be selling him. Barcelona could still offer the entire Neymar buyout fee, but reports out of England say the Reds instantly shot down a $118 million bid from Barca on Wednesday.

Only about $18 million of that is in add-ons, and — let’s face it — unless Coutinho fell down a well outside the Camp Nou he’s going to meet any output goals playing with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Yes it’s an inflated transfer mill, but I look at “Coutinho – $118 million” and think that maybe Liverpool is crazy for not taking the cash and running into the market for two hopeful replacements. I write this knowing the Anfield faithful will spend the next few hours sharpening their Internet pitchforks for the comment section.

I’ve watched a ton of Newcastle, and honestly I’m not sure there’s even a massive drop-off to fallback option Georginio Wijnaldum, whose best season (11 goals, five assists with Newcastle in 2015-16) isn’t far off from Coutinho’s on a superior team (14 + 9 last season). Heck, hijack your rivals’ bid for Gylfi Sigurdsson, buy four teenage wingers, and spend the rest on a giant platinum statue of Steven Gerrard.

Coutinho is class, and there are few players like him for sure, but I’m curious at what point is Liverpool overvaluing what it has in the Brazilian?

Italy coach Ventura signs new contract until 2020

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 9, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT

ROME (AP) Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura will remain in charge of the Azzurri until 2020 after signing a new contract.

Carlo Tavecchio, the president of the Italian football federation, announced the deal on Wednesday in a news conference with Ventura.

The 69-year-old Ventura thanked the federation for “its trust” in him, adding: “There is the absolute conviction that we can achieve something important.”

Ventura took charge of Italy in July 2016, replacing Antonio Conte, who left to join Chelsea after steering the Azzurri to the quarterfinals of the European Championship.

Italy has not lost any of its World Cup qualifiers under Ventura and is level on points with Spain at the top of Group G. It plays Spain in Madrid on Sept. 2.