DC brings U.S. U-20 Canouse home from Bundesliga

DC United may be bringing a pair of Americans home to Major League Soccer.
Reports Wednesday linked the Black-and-Red with USMNT midfielder Paul Arriola, late of Club Tijuana in Liga MX. Arriola has 11 caps with two goals for the Yanks.
The 22-year-old midfielder is going to cost DC a club record $3 million, according to the Washington Post, and the Eastern Conference club is also going to have to ship money to LA Galaxy, holders of Arriola’s MLS rights.
Meanwhile, DC announced the addition of another 22-year-old midfielder in Hoffenheim’s Russell Canouse. The Pennsylvania native leaves Germany with one Bundesliga appearances and 20 in Germany’s second tier after going on loan to Vfl Bochum, where he scored one goal in 905 minutes.
“Russell is a dominant holding midfielder with great talent and vision, especially as a young player,” Dave Kasper, United general manager and VP of soccer operations, said. “We’re pleased to acquire such a accomplished 22-year-old with years of European experience. He is a strong, physical presence who has an acute ability to dictate play.”
As good as these two are, the best international resume belongs to a third pickup for struggling United. Coach Ben Olsen can now deploy Hungarian international Zoltan Stieber.
Stieber, 28, has 21 caps and three goals for Hungary, including a goal against Austria at EURO 2016. A left wing and striker, Stieber comes from 2.Bundesliga side Kaiserslautern. He posted two goals and five assists for the side. He’s also played for Hamburg, Mainz, and Yeovil Town.
All this as well as the jettisoning of Lamar Neagle, Sebastian Le Toux, and Bobby Boswell. DC is going to look very different this weekend in a bid to improve on the league’s worst record.