More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

How will Newcastle, Brighton and Huddersfield get on?

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

The three newly-promoted teams are gearing up for life in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Comparing PL/NFL stars ]  

Newcastle United have only been away for a year, but for Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town, this is their first-ever foray into the PL.

Brighton were last in the top-flight in 1983, while Huddersfield last graced the big time in 1972. Needless to say excitement is building around both clubs as they prepare to do battle with the big boys.

Below we take a look at how each of the newcomers is shaping up ahead of the new season.

Newcastle United

Rafael Benitez has been frustrated with the lack of signings he has been able to make in the summer transfer window despite owner Mike Ashley telling him he could spend all of their added income from promotion back to the PL. That side, Murphy and Atsu will add plenty of pace out wide, while Manquillo brings plenty of experience in defense. Newcastle will no doubt be a tough team to beat, especially at home, and Rafa is a master tactician when it comes to setting teams up to grab a draw. When Tottenham come to a fired-up St James’ Park on Sunday it could spur the Magpies on to pick up a tidy opening weekend draw. There’s no doubt becoming a perennial top 10 team is the main aim, but making new additions between now and the end of the transfer window is a must for that to become a reality.

Premier League opener: vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

Transfers in:  Jacob Murphy (Norwich City, $13.3 million), Florian Lejeune (Eibar, $11.7 million), Christian Atsu ($9 million), Javier Manquillo (Atletico Madrid, $5.9 million), Mikel Merino (Borussia Dortmund, Loan)

Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls added Davy Propper for a club-record fee and the Dutchman will add plenty of class in midfield. Brighton have steadily added to their squad over the summer with Matt Ryan coming in as a starting goalkeeper, plus Pascal Gross and Markus Suttner experienced campaigners joining from the Bundesliga. Chris Hughton is a steady hand and he will set up Brighton to be tough to beat as they aim to avoid relegation. That said, the man who can unlock opposition defenses is back fit and ready to roll with Anthony Knockaert recovering from an injury he picked up in preseason. A 3-2 friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid last weekend shows they can score goals but also suggests there will be plenty of gaps for Manchester City’s attackers to exploit at the AmEx on the opening day of the season.

Premier League opener: vs. Manchester City (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com)

Transfers in: Pascal Gross (Ingolstadt), Izzy Brown (loan, Chelsea), Josh Kerr (Celtic), Mathew Ryan (Valencia), Markus Suttner (Ingolstadt), Mathias Normann (Bodo/Glimt), Steven Alzate (Leyton Orient), Davy Propper ($13 million, PSV Eindhoven)

Huddersfield Town

David Wagner has added nine players over the summer with Steve Mounie and Tom Ince catching the eye in preseason. The Terriers will rely on their high-pressing style in the Premier League and that may unsettle plenty of teams early on in the season. However they may try and settle their way into the top-flight and they are equally capable of sitting back, soaking up pressure and launching counters just as they did against Reading in the playoff final. They may actually be the favorites at Palace on the opening day with plenty of optimism in the air despite a season-long battle against relegation awaiting Wagner and Co.

Premier League opener: at Crystal Palace (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com)

Transfers in: Steve Mounie ($15 million, Montpellier), Tom Ince ($11.2 million, Derby County), Aaron Mooy ($10.5 million, Manchester City), Laurent Depoitre ($4.6 million, FC Porto), Scott Malone ($6.6 million, Fulham), Mathias Jorgensen ($4.6 million, Copenhagen), Danny Williams (Free, Reading), Elias Kachunga ($1.4 million, Ingolstadt), Jonas Lossl (Loan, Mainz 05), Kasey Palmer (Loan, Chelsea)

Men in Blazers podcast: Premier League season preview!

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

Rog and Davo return for a Premier League Preview Pod in which they explore all of the storylines heading into this new season, register their Top Four picks, relegation guesses and each tap a team that could surprise the masses.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

Rafa Marquez among 22 linked to drug trafficking ring

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT

In terms of bombshell stories, this is one for the ages.

Atlas defender and Mexican soccer legend Rafa Marquez is one of 22 people sanctioned by the United States Treasury as part of a drug trafficking ring.

[ MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub ] 

The former Barcelona, New York Red Bulls, and Monaco defender is linked to Raul Flores Hernandez, who himself “has links to two major Mexican drug cartels” according to Bloomberg.

U.S. officials allege that Marquez and Mexican singer Julion Alvarez have longstanding relationships with Flores Hernandez and provided fronts for him and his drug organization.

Serious business, to be sure. The sanctions mean frozen American assets for Marquez and the others, and certainly could just be the tip of a disciplinary iceberg.

Marquez is Juan Carlos Osorio’s captain with the Mexican national team, and has 143 caps. Surely there’s plenty to come in this eyebrow-raising news story.

Comparing NFL and Premier League stars

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2017, 1:21 PM EDT

Ever find yourself watching the NFL and wondering how a Premier League player would get on? Or vice versa?

Yeah, me too.

[ MORE: Ranking top 10 players in each position

With so many Premier League stars now growing up watching the NFL in England due to the success of the International Series (yes, we are talking about you and your Patriots fandom, Harry Kane) this summer plenty of PL stars caught up with NFL stars during their preseason tours to the States.

That got us thinking here at Pro Soccer Talk: what are the best examples of PL/NFL crossovers with active players from both leagues?

With the 2017-18 PL season kicking off this weekend and the new NFL season next month, remember the following comparisons when cheering on your favorite teams/players.

And of course, feel free to add your own pairings in the comment section below.

Andrew Luck/Harry Kane – The golden boys who you’d want your daughters to date. Face of their franchises and will be for many years. Consummate leaders

Le’Veon Bell/Alexis Sanchez – Flair and ability to pull off the unbelievable with an incredible inner-drive. But, locked in contract disputes

Antonio Brown/Sadio Mane – Absolutely rapid and able to punish opponents in an instance

Odell Beckham/Paul Pogba – Languid and full of sublime skill, star names who aren’t afraid of the spotlight

Tom Brady/Cesc Fabregas – Passmasters who are hated by many outsiders but loved by their current clubs. Serial winners

Larry Fitzgerald/Romelu Lukaku – Get the job done no matter what. Not always the most influential on the pitch/field but reliable

Ben Roethlisberger/Vincent Kompany – Have two titles tucked into their back pocket and keep returning from injury for more

Julio Jones/Mesut Ozil – Laid back on the field and off it. Stars of teams who are almost always the bridesmaids. Mercurial

Clay Matthews/David Luiz – The dudes with the funny hair but also damn good defenders who stop opponents with considerable style

Ezekiel Elliot/Dele Alli – Rising stars for sleeping giants and set to become the face of the league. Enough said

Cam Newton/Daniel Sturridge – Plenty of sass and confidence but can back it up on the pitch. Well, when they’re healthy anyway

Julian Edelman/Sergio Aguero – “Mr. Clutch” characters who always come up with the good when their teams need it in the biggest moments

Ranking the top 10 Premier League players in each position

Getty Images
7 Comments
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2017, 12:29 PM EDT

It’s always nice to open up a can of worms before the start of the season, right?

[ MORE: 2017-18 PL season preview hub ] 

With new players arriving in the Premier League and superstars staying put, we thought it would be a good idea to rank the best players in each position ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Think of this as a preseason PL player Power Rankings, if you will, and if you want to use this us a “cheat-sheet” for your PL fantasy teams, go for it.

Here’s a list at the top 10 in each position. Let the debate begin in 3, 2, 1…

Goalkeepers

1. David De Gea
2. Hugo Lloris
3. Petr Cech
4. Thibaut Courtois
5. Jack Butland
6. Jordan Pickford
7. Kasper Schmeichel
8. Joe Hart
9. Lukasz Fabianski
10. Ben Foster

Right back

1. Antonio Valencia
2. Seamus Coleman
3. Kyle Walker
4. Danilo
5. Cedric
6. Nathaniel Clyne
7. Kieran Trippier
8. Victor Moses
9. Hector Bellerin
10. Pablo Zabaleta

Center back

1. Toby Alderweireld
2. Cesar Azpilicueta
3. Virgil Van Dijk
4. Jan Vertonghen
5. Laurent Koscielny
6. Vincent Kompany
7. David Luiz
8. Eric Bailly
9. Michael Keane
10. Gary Cahill

Left back

1. Danny Rose
2. Ryan Bertrand
3. Marcos Alonso
4. Nacho Monreal
5. Leighton Baines
6. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
7. Benjamin Mendy
8. Luke Shaw
9. Aaron Cresswell
10. Andrew Robertson

Central midfielders

1. N'Golo Kante
2. David Silva
3. Mousa Dembele
4. Paul Pogba
5. Juan Mata
6. Nemanja Matic
7. Victor Wanyama
8. Ander Herrera
9. Oriol Romeu
10. Georginio Wijnaldum

Attacking midfielders/wingers

1. Kevin De Bruyne
2. Dele Alli
3. Eden Hazard
4. Sadio Mane
5. Philippe Coutinho
6. Christian Eriksen
7. Mesut Ozil
8. Leroy Sane
9. Gylfi Sigurdsson
10. Bernardo Silva

Strikers

1. Harry Kane
2. Alexis Sanchez
3. Sergio Aguero
4. Romelu Lukaku
5. Diego Costa
6. Alvaro Morata
7. Javier Hernandez
8. Gabriel Jesus
9. Roberto Firmino
10. Jamie Vardy