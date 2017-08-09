How will Newcastle, Brighton and Huddersfield get on?

The three newly-promoted teams are gearing up for life in the Premier League.

Newcastle United have only been away for a year, but for Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town, this is their first-ever foray into the PL.

Brighton were last in the top-flight in 1983, while Huddersfield last graced the big time in 1972. Needless to say excitement is building around both clubs as they prepare to do battle with the big boys.

Below we take a look at how each of the newcomers is shaping up ahead of the new season.

Newcastle United

Rafael Benitez has been frustrated with the lack of signings he has been able to make in the summer transfer window despite owner Mike Ashley telling him he could spend all of their added income from promotion back to the PL. That side, Murphy and Atsu will add plenty of pace out wide, while Manquillo brings plenty of experience in defense. Newcastle will no doubt be a tough team to beat, especially at home, and Rafa is a master tactician when it comes to setting teams up to grab a draw. When Tottenham come to a fired-up St James’ Park on Sunday it could spur the Magpies on to pick up a tidy opening weekend draw. There’s no doubt becoming a perennial top 10 team is the main aim, but making new additions between now and the end of the transfer window is a must for that to become a reality.

Premier League opener: vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

Transfers in: Jacob Murphy (Norwich City, $13.3 million), Florian Lejeune (Eibar, $11.7 million), Christian Atsu ($9 million), Javier Manquillo (Atletico Madrid, $5.9 million), Mikel Merino (Borussia Dortmund, Loan)

Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls added Davy Propper for a club-record fee and the Dutchman will add plenty of class in midfield. Brighton have steadily added to their squad over the summer with Matt Ryan coming in as a starting goalkeeper, plus Pascal Gross and Markus Suttner experienced campaigners joining from the Bundesliga. Chris Hughton is a steady hand and he will set up Brighton to be tough to beat as they aim to avoid relegation. That said, the man who can unlock opposition defenses is back fit and ready to roll with Anthony Knockaert recovering from an injury he picked up in preseason. A 3-2 friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid last weekend shows they can score goals but also suggests there will be plenty of gaps for Manchester City’s attackers to exploit at the AmEx on the opening day of the season.

Premier League opener: vs. Manchester City (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com)

Transfers in: Pascal Gross (Ingolstadt), Izzy Brown (loan, Chelsea), Josh Kerr (Celtic), Mathew Ryan (Valencia), Markus Suttner (Ingolstadt), Mathias Normann (Bodo/Glimt), Steven Alzate (Leyton Orient), Davy Propper ($13 million, PSV Eindhoven)

Huddersfield Town

David Wagner has added nine players over the summer with Steve Mounie and Tom Ince catching the eye in preseason. The Terriers will rely on their high-pressing style in the Premier League and that may unsettle plenty of teams early on in the season. However they may try and settle their way into the top-flight and they are equally capable of sitting back, soaking up pressure and launching counters just as they did against Reading in the playoff final. They may actually be the favorites at Palace on the opening day with plenty of optimism in the air despite a season-long battle against relegation awaiting Wagner and Co.

Premier League opener: at Crystal Palace (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com)

Transfers in: Steve Mounie ($15 million, Montpellier), Tom Ince ($11.2 million, Derby County), Aaron Mooy ($10.5 million, Manchester City), Laurent Depoitre ($4.6 million, FC Porto), Scott Malone ($6.6 million, Fulham), Mathias Jorgensen ($4.6 million, Copenhagen), Danny Williams (Free, Reading), Elias Kachunga ($1.4 million, Ingolstadt), Jonas Lossl (Loan, Mainz 05), Kasey Palmer (Loan, Chelsea)

