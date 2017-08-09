More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Is it now or never for Pep Guardiola at Man City?

By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT

$215 million in transfer fees last summer.

$262.5 million so far this summer.

What needs to happen at Manchester City in Year Two of the Pep Guardiola era to call him a success? And is there anything that could doom the Catalan man to life outside of the Etihad Stadium.

The boss enters his sophomore campaign without a trophy, and for all of his purchases there’s a solid chance that only four of his opening day starters will come from that group (Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ederson, Danilo or Benjamin Mendy).

Heavy is the head that wears the crown as the purported top mind in football management, especially when there are Phil Jackson implications to this third go-round: Guardiola dominated at Barcelona and Bayern Munich with two of the deepest and best teams in the game, and significantly less competition on the table.

If he can’t do it this season at Man City — and we’re talking a PL win, UCL win, maybe multiple pieces of hardware — could it be two-and-out?

That seems a bit nutty, but consider what the hierarchy at Man City has seen from its managers in recent years. Manuel Pellegrini won the league in his first season. Roberto Mancini won the FA Cup in his first full season and claimed the league in his second.

Now that’s not to say Guardiola’s 2016-17 debut in blue was poor; City finished third, and looked stylish for much of the campaign. They scored three or more goals in 12 Premier League matches, beat Barcelona once in the UEFA Champions League before falling to Monaco, and came within extra time of an FA Cup Final.

But a deeper dig shows that Guardiola had a reverse-Klopp season. Whereas Liverpool’s German boss thrived against top PL competition but wilted against lesser lights, most of City’s failings came against the big boys.

Two losses to champions Chelsea. A loss and a draw versus Spurs and the same against Liverpool. A win and a draw in the Manchester Derby and against Arsenal.

That’s 10 of 30 points from a master tactician. He undoubtedly is, but how big of a liar can the numbers be when it comes to Guardiola? One of the things we heard last season was, “Wait until he has all his guys!” Well, after another summer, it looks like Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, and David Silva are good money to keep places in the team, and perhaps Fernandinho, too.

All of this is moot if you, like me, think Man City is going to have an outstanding year, win at least one Cup, make a deep UCL run, and contend for the Premier League crown deep into the Spring. Heck, City has convincing XIs if Guardiola divided his charges for PL and UCL competition.

But that’s the rub for Guardiola. Aside from the rising level of the league’s elite, there is no reason City shouldn’t do very, very well this year. And if they don’t, would it be crazy to imagine his dismissal from the Etihad? We probably won’t have the chance to realistically see it, but the bar is high for a man who last season missed out on a league title for just the second time in eight campaigns.

Italy coach Ventura signs new contract until 2020

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 9, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT

ROME (AP) Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura will remain in charge of the Azzurri until 2020 after signing a new contract.

Carlo Tavecchio, the president of the Italian football federation, announced the deal on Wednesday in a news conference with Ventura.

The 69-year-old Ventura thanked the federation for “its trust” in him, adding: “There is the absolute conviction that we can achieve something important.”

Ventura took charge of Italy in July 2016, replacing Antonio Conte, who left to join Chelsea after steering the Azzurri to the quarterfinals of the European Championship.

Italy has not lost any of its World Cup qualifiers under Ventura and is level on points with Spain at the top of Group G. It plays Spain in Madrid on Sept. 2.

Men in Blazers podcast: Premier League season preview!

By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

Rog and Davo return for a Premier League Preview Pod in which they explore all of the storylines heading into this new season, register their Top Four picks, relegation guesses and each tap a team that could surprise the masses.

Rafa Marquez among 22 linked to drug trafficking ring

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT

In terms of bombshell stories, this is one for the ages.

Atlas defender and Mexican soccer legend Rafa Marquez is one of 22 people sanctioned by the United States Treasury as part of a drug trafficking ring.

The former Barcelona, New York Red Bulls, and Monaco defender is linked to Raul Flores Hernandez, who himself “has links to two major Mexican drug cartels” according to Bloomberg.

U.S. officials allege that Marquez and Mexican singer Julion Alvarez have longstanding relationships with Flores Hernandez and provided fronts for him and his drug organization.

Serious business, to be sure. The sanctions mean frozen American assets for Marquez and the others, and certainly could just be the tip of a disciplinary iceberg.

Marquez is Juan Carlos Osorio’s captain with the Mexican national team, and has 143 caps. Surely there’s plenty to come in this eyebrow-raising news story.

How will Newcastle, Brighton and Huddersfield get on?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

The three newly-promoted teams are gearing up for life in the Premier League.

Newcastle United have only been away for a year, but for Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town, this is their first-ever foray into the PL.

Brighton were last in the top-flight in 1983, while Huddersfield last graced the big time in 1972. Needless to say excitement is building around both clubs as they prepare to do battle with the big boys.

Below we take a look at how each of the newcomers is shaping up ahead of the new season.

Newcastle United

Rafael Benitez has been frustrated with the lack of signings he has been able to make in the summer transfer window despite owner Mike Ashley telling him he could spend all of their added income from promotion back to the PL. That side, Murphy and Atsu will add plenty of pace out wide, while Manquillo brings plenty of experience in defense. Newcastle will no doubt be a tough team to beat, especially at home, and Rafa is a master tactician when it comes to setting teams up to grab a draw. When Tottenham come to a fired-up St James’ Park on Sunday it could spur the Magpies on to pick up a tidy opening weekend draw. There’s no doubt becoming a perennial top 10 team is the main aim, but making new additions between now and the end of the transfer window is a must for that to become a reality.

Premier League opener: vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

Transfers in:  Jacob Murphy (Norwich City, $13.3 million), Florian Lejeune (Eibar, $11.7 million), Christian Atsu ($9 million), Javier Manquillo (Atletico Madrid, $5.9 million), Mikel Merino (Borussia Dortmund, Loan)

Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls added Davy Propper for a club-record fee and the Dutchman will add plenty of class in midfield. Brighton have steadily added to their squad over the summer with Matt Ryan coming in as a starting goalkeeper, plus Pascal Gross and Markus Suttner experienced campaigners joining from the Bundesliga. Chris Hughton is a steady hand and he will set up Brighton to be tough to beat as they aim to avoid relegation. That said, the man who can unlock opposition defenses is back fit and ready to roll with Anthony Knockaert recovering from an injury he picked up in preseason. A 3-2 friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid last weekend shows they can score goals but also suggests there will be plenty of gaps for Manchester City’s attackers to exploit at the AmEx on the opening day of the season.

Premier League opener: vs. Manchester City (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com)

Transfers in: Pascal Gross (Ingolstadt), Izzy Brown (loan, Chelsea), Josh Kerr (Celtic), Mathew Ryan (Valencia), Markus Suttner (Ingolstadt), Mathias Normann (Bodo/Glimt), Steven Alzate (Leyton Orient), Davy Propper ($13 million, PSV Eindhoven)

Huddersfield Town

David Wagner has added nine players over the summer with Steve Mounie and Tom Ince catching the eye in preseason. The Terriers will rely on their high-pressing style in the Premier League and that may unsettle plenty of teams early on in the season. However they may try and settle their way into the top-flight and they are equally capable of sitting back, soaking up pressure and launching counters just as they did against Reading in the playoff final. They may actually be the favorites at Palace on the opening day with plenty of optimism in the air despite a season-long battle against relegation awaiting Wagner and Co.

Premier League opener: at Crystal Palace (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com)

Transfers in: Steve Mounie ($15 million, Montpellier), Tom Ince ($11.2 million, Derby County), Aaron Mooy ($10.5 million, Manchester City), Laurent Depoitre ($4.6 million, FC Porto), Scott Malone ($6.6 million, Fulham), Mathias Jorgensen ($4.6 million, Copenhagen), Danny Williams (Free, Reading), Elias Kachunga ($1.4 million, Ingolstadt), Jonas Lossl (Loan, Mainz 05), Kasey Palmer (Loan, Chelsea)