Liverpool add sleeve sponsor; full list of PL deals

Liverpool have announced a partnership with Western Union as the U.S. company will appear on their shirt sleeves for the 2017-18 season.
The financial services company will have their logo on the left sleeve of Liverpool’s jerseys as the Reds were the latest Premier League club to add a sleeve sponsor.
Sleeve sponsors haven’t previously been allowed in the PL but now 10 out of 20 teams have decided to have a sleeve sponsor for the new season with the deals reportedly worth 20 percent of what you can make from a full shirt sponsorship deal.
Below is what the design will look like as Liverpool’s famous red shirt will carry shirt sponsor Standard Chartered on the front and now Western Union on the sleeve as they’ve become Liverpool’s official money transfer partner in a five-year deal.
It is estimated the deal is worth over $6.5 million per season for Liverpool, while Manchester City have added South Korean tire company Nexen Tire to their sleeves also for $6.5 million per season and reports state Manchester United are in talks with U.S. dating app Tinder about a $15 million per season deal.
Below is a full list of PL clubs who have so far unveiled sleeve sponsorship deals.
- Chelsea (Alliance Tyres)
- Stoke City (Top Eleven)
- Watford (138 Bet)
- Huddersfield Town (PURE legal)
- Southampton (Virgin Media)
- Leicester City (Siam Commercial Bank)
- Manchester City (Nexen Tire)
- Liverpool (Western Union)
- Crystal Palace (Dongqiudi)
- Swansea City (Barracuda Networks)