Ranking the top 10 Premier League players in each position

Ever find yourself watching the NFL and wondering how a Premier League player would get on? Or vice versa?

Yeah, me too.

With so many Premier League stars now growing up watching the NFL in England due to the success of the International Series (yes, we are talking about you and your Patriots fandom, Harry Kane) this summer plenty of PL stars caught up with NFL stars during their preseason tours to the States.

That got us thinking here at Pro Soccer Talk: what are the best examples of PL/NFL crossovers with active players from both leagues?

With the 2017-18 PL season kicking off this weekend and the new NFL season next month, remember the following comparisons when cheering on your favorite teams/players.

And of course, feel free to add your own pairings in the comment section below.

Andrew Luck/Harry Kane – The golden boys who you’d want your daughters to date. Face of their franchises and will be for many years. Consummate leaders

Le’Veon Bell/Alexis Sanchez – Flair and ability to pull off the unbelievable with an incredible inner-drive. But, locked in contract disputes

Antonio Brown/Sadio Mane – Absolutely rapid and able to punish opponents in an instance

Odell Beckham/Paul Pogba – Languid and full of sublime skill, star names who aren’t afraid of the spotlight

Tom Brady/Cesc Fabregas – Passmasters who are hated by many outsiders but loved by their current clubs. Serial winners

Larry Fitzgerald/Romelu Lukaku – Get the job done no matter what. Not always the most influential on the pitch/field but reliable

Ben Roethlisberger/Vincent Kompany – Have two titles tucked into their back pocket and keep returning from injury for more

Julio Jones/Mesut Ozil – Laid back on the field and off it. Stars of teams who are almost always the bridesmaids. Mercurial

Clay Matthews/David Luiz – The dudes with the funny hair but also damn good defenders who stop opponents with considerable style

Ezekiel Elliot/Dele Alli – Rising stars for sleeping giants and set to become the face of the league. Enough said

Cam Newton/Daniel Sturridge – Plenty of sass and confidence but can back it up on the pitch. Well, when they’re healthy anyway

Julian Edelman/Sergio Aguero – “Mr. Clutch” characters who always come up with the good when their teams need it in the biggest moments

