Ranking the top 10 Premier League players in each position

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2017, 12:29 PM EDT

It’s always nice to open up a can of worms before the start of the season, right?

With new players arriving in the Premier League and superstars staying put, we thought it would be a good idea to rank the best players in each position ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Think of this as a preseason PL player Power Rankings, if you will, and if you want to use this us a “cheat-sheet” for your PL fantasy teams, go for it.

Here’s a list at the top 10 in each position. Let the debate begin in 3, 2, 1…

Goalkeepers

1. David De Gea
2. Hugo Lloris
3. Petr Cech
4. Thibaut Courtois
5. Jack Butland
6. Jordan Pickford
7. Kasper Schmeichel
8. Joe Hart
9. Lukasz Fabianski
10. Ben Foster

Right back

1. Antonio Valencia
2. Seamus Coleman
3. Kyle Walker
4. Danilo
5. Cedric
6. Nathaniel Clyne
7. Kieran Trippier
8. Victor Moses
9. Hector Bellerin
10. Pablo Zabaleta

Center back

1. Toby Alderweireld
2. Cesar Azpilicueta
3. Virgil Van Dijk
4. Jan Vertonghen
5. Laurent Koscielny
6. Vincent Kompany
7. David Luiz
8. Eric Bailly
9. Michael Keane
10. Gary Cahill

Left back

1. Danny Rose
2. Ryan Bertrand
3. Marcos Alonso
4. Nacho Monreal
5. Leighton Baines
6. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
7. Benjamin Mendy
8. Luke Shaw
9. Aaron Cresswell
10. Andrew Robertson

Central midfielders

1. N'Golo Kante
2. David Silva
3. Mousa Dembele
4. Paul Pogba
5. Juan Mata
6. Nemanja Matic
7. Victor Wanyama
8. Ander Herrera
9. Oriol Romeu
10. Georginio Wijnaldum

Attacking midfielders/wingers

1. Kevin De Bruyne
2. Dele Alli
3. Eden Hazard
4. Sadio Mane
5. Philippe Coutinho
6. Christian Eriksen
7. Mesut Ozil
8. Leroy Sane
9. Gylfi Sigurdsson
10. Bernardo Silva

Strikers

1. Harry Kane
2. Alexis Sanchez
3. Sergio Aguero
4. Romelu Lukaku
5. Diego Costa
6. Alvaro Morata
7. Javier Hernandez
8. Gabriel Jesus
9. Roberto Firmino
10. Jamie Vardy

Comparing NFL and Premier League stars

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2017, 1:21 PM EDT

Ever find yourself watching the NFL and wondering how a Premier League player would get on? Or vice versa?

Yeah, me too.

With so many Premier League stars now growing up watching the NFL in England due to the success of the International Series (yes, we are talking about you and your Patriots fandom, Harry Kane) this summer plenty of PL stars caught up with NFL stars during their preseason tours to the States.

That got us thinking here at Pro Soccer Talk: what are the best examples of PL/NFL crossovers with active players from both leagues?

With the 2017-18 PL season kicking off this weekend and the new NFL season next month, remember the following comparisons when cheering on your favorite teams/players.

And of course, feel free to add your own pairings in the comment section below.

Andrew Luck/Harry Kane – The golden boys who you’d want your daughters to date. Face of their franchises and will be for many years. Consummate leaders

Le’Veon Bell/Alexis Sanchez – Flair and ability to pull off the unbelievable with an incredible inner-drive. But, locked in contract disputes

Antonio Brown/Sadio Mane – Absolutely rapid and able to punish opponents in an instance

Odell Beckham/Paul Pogba – Languid and full of sublime skill, star names who aren’t afraid of the spotlight

Tom Brady/Cesc Fabregas – Passmasters who are hated by many outsiders but loved by their current clubs. Serial winners

Larry Fitzgerald/Romelu Lukaku – Get the job done no matter what. Not always the most influential on the pitch/field but reliable

Ben Roethlisberger/Vincent Kompany – Have two titles tucked into their back pocket and keep returning from injury for more

Julio Jones/Mesut Ozil – Laid back on the field and off it. Stars of teams who are almost always the bridesmaids. Mercurial

Clay Matthews/David Luiz – The dudes with the funny hair but also damn good defenders who stop opponents with considerable style

Ezekiel Elliot/Dele Alli – Rising stars for sleeping giants and set to become the face of the league. Enough said

Cam Newton/Daniel Sturridge – Plenty of sass and confidence but can back it up on the pitch. Well, when they’re healthy anyway

Julian Edelman/Sergio Aguero – “Mr. Clutch” characters who always come up with the good when their teams need it in the biggest moments

Watford sign striker Andre Gray in club-record deal

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT

Watford have completed the signing of Andre Gray from Burnley in what is believed to be a $24 million deal.

Gray, 26, has signed a five-year deal at Vicarage Road and becomes the most-expensive signing in club history.

The striker spent the past two seasons at Turf Moor, scoring 33 goals for Burnley which included nine goals in his debut season in the Premier League in 2016-17. He had previously worked his way up from the fifth-tier of English soccer and joined Burnley in 2015 from second-tier rivals Brentford for $11.7 million.

Full of pace and power he will add an extra dimension to Marco Silva‘s attack and is in a similar mold to Watford’s club captain Troy Deeney.

Gray and Deeney would certainly be a forward line which would strike fear into the hearts of PL defenders. Gray also suits Silva’s counter-attacking style perfectly and the Hornets also have Mauro Zarate and Stefano Okaka around up front as scoring goals was a big problem for Watford last season.

All in all, a very good signing for Watford but also a good deal for Burnley who get $24 million for a player who had just one year left on his contract. Gray had been linked with a move to Everton to follow former Burnley teammate Michael Keane to Goodison Park, but he will likely become Watford’s main striker and this move seems to work well for everyone.

Liverpool add sleeve sponsor; full list of PL deals

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

Liverpool have announced a partnership with Western Union as the U.S. company will appear on their shirt sleeves for the 2017-18 season.

The financial services company will have their logo on the left sleeve of Liverpool’s jerseys as the Reds were the latest Premier League club to add a sleeve sponsor.

Sleeve sponsors haven’t previously been allowed in the PL but now 10 out of 20 teams have decided to have a sleeve sponsor for the new season with the deals reportedly worth 20 percent of what you can make from a full shirt sponsorship deal.

Below is what the design will look like as Liverpool’s famous red shirt will carry shirt sponsor Standard Chartered on the front and now Western Union on the sleeve as they’ve become Liverpool’s official money transfer partner in a five-year deal.

It is estimated the deal is worth over $6.5 million per season for Liverpool, while Manchester City have added South Korean tire company Nexen Tire to their sleeves also for $6.5 million per season and reports state Manchester United are in talks with U.S. dating app Tinder about a $15 million per season deal.

Below is a full list of PL clubs who have so far unveiled sleeve sponsorship deals.

  • Chelsea (Alliance Tyres)
  • Stoke City (Top Eleven)
  • Watford (138 Bet)
  • Huddersfield Town (PURE legal)
  • Southampton (Virgin Media)
  • Leicester City (Siam Commercial Bank)
  • Manchester City (Nexen Tire)
  • Liverpool (Western Union)
  • Crystal Palace (Dongqiudi)
  • Swansea City (Barracuda Networks)

USL continues expansion with Austin franchise

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT

United Soccer Leagues (USL) added its second new franchise in as many days as professional soccer will return to Austin, Texas in 2019.

[ MORE: USL aims for more expansion ]

The second-tier league has continued its rapid growth in recent years with the Ottawa Fury, Tampa Bay Rowdies and Reno 1868 FC all joining at the start of the current 2017 season to take the league to 30 teams.

Austin Aztex’s were the last USL franchise in the Texas city but they were disbanded in 2015 after flooding issues at their former home and that team was in fact the second franchise to carry the Aztex name after the former was founded in 2008 but then relocated in 2010 to become Orlando City.

With a new soccer-specific stadium approved at the Circuit of the Americas track (it hosts the U.S. Formula 1 grand prix), Circuit of the Americas Chairman Bobby Epstein will take over majority ownership of the franchise.

Speaking about the new franchise USL CEO Alec Papadakis  believes Austin is an incredibly strong market for soccer.

“The USL’s return to Austin is a major moment for the league as it continues to lead the growth of professional soccer across the country,” Papadakis said. “We could not be happier to be doing so with Bobby Epstein as the new leader of the organization’s ownership group. His work alongside the league’s leadership over the past two years to ensure professional soccer’s long-term stability in an outstanding city with a passionate fanbase has been exceptional, and we are delighted that this day has arrived.

“Bobby was named as one of the most influential people in Formula 1 racing in 2016 by Paddock Magazine, a sign of the high regard he is held by his peers in sport that encompasses the world. He is another outstanding addition to the strong ownership groups that have helped drive the USL toward its goal of being viewed in the same light as the English Championship, Liga Adalante and 2. Bundesliga.”

With San Antonio FC nearby, the rivalry has been renewed and Texas now has its fifth pro soccer team.

Birmingham, Alabama was also added to the USL ranks on Tuesday for the 2019 season and that now means USL will expand to 34 teams for the 2019 campaign as Fresno FC, Las Vegas and Nashville SC will all join for the 2018 season.

USL will launch a new division-three league in 2019, creating a third-tier in the North American soccer pyramid.

Lower level soccer in the U.S. is booming with many USL markets in the running for new Major League Soccer franchises, the North American Soccer League adding three new teams (California United FC and San Diego)  for 2018 and clubs such as FC Cincinnati, Detroit City FC and Sacramento Republic all breaking attendance records.