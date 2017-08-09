Report: Watford close to signing Andre Gray for $24 million

Watford are reportedly close to completing a club-record deal for Burnley striker Andre Gray.

[ MORE: Alexis Sanchez out injured ]

Gray, 26, showed plenty of promise in his first-ever season in the Premier League in 2016-17 as the English striker scored nine goals and added three assists.

Reports in multiple outlets claim the fee of $24 million has been agreed and Gray will now undergo a medical with the Hornets with his new wages set to be over $90,000 a week. It is believed Watford had failed in two previous bids for Gray but it appears new boss Marco Silva has finally got his m an.

After battling his way up through the lower leagues, Gray burst onto the scene in 2015-16 as his 23 goals helped Burnley to promotion back to the Premier League. He was embroiled in controversy at the start of last season when he was charged and banned by the FA after being found guilty of homophobic slurs on social media posts from 2012.

Losing Gray so close to the start of the season will be a blow for Sean Dyche who has already lost star center back Michael Keane to Everton for $40 million earlier this summer.

That said, accumulating over $64 million from two players who had just one year left on each of their contracts seems like very good business for Burnley and they’ve only spent $20 million to bring in experienced PL campaigns Jonathan Walters, Jack Cork and Phil Bardsley. Still, fans of the Clarets will be feeling concerned after losing two of their most talented players.

Where could Gray slot in at Watford?

With Troy Deeney and Stefano Okaka around he will battle for the central strikers role and his arrival could suggest Deeney’s time at Watford may be up as plenty of other PL clubs have been linked with the club captain.

Either way, Gray’s pace on the break and ability to hold the ball up will suit Silva’s counter-attacking style and if the move goes through Watford’s attack will have got a significant boost.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports