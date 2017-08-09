More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
USL

USL continues expansion with Austin franchise

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT

United Soccer Leagues (USL) added its second new franchise in as many days as professional soccer will return to Austin, Texas in 2019.

[ MORE: USL aims for more expansion ]

The second-tier league has continued its rapid growth in recent years with the Ottawa Fury, Tampa Bay Rowdies and Reno 1868 FC all joining at the start of the current 2017 season to take the league to 30 teams.

Austin Aztex’s were the last USL franchise in the Texas city but they were disbanded in 2015 after flooding issues at their former home and that team was in fact the second franchise to carry the Aztex name after the former was founded in 2008 but then relocated in 2010 to become Orlando City.

With a new soccer-specific stadium approved at the Circuit of the Americas track (it hosts the U.S. Formula 1 grand prix), Circuit of the Americas Chairman Bobby Epstein will take over majority ownership of the franchise.

Speaking about the new franchise USL CEO Alec Papadakis  believes Austin is an incredibly strong market for soccer.

“The USL’s return to Austin is a major moment for the league as it continues to lead the growth of professional soccer across the country,” Papadakis said. “We could not be happier to be doing so with Bobby Epstein as the new leader of the organization’s ownership group. His work alongside the league’s leadership over the past two years to ensure professional soccer’s long-term stability in an outstanding city with a passionate fanbase has been exceptional, and we are delighted that this day has arrived.

“Bobby was named as one of the most influential people in Formula 1 racing in 2016 by Paddock Magazine, a sign of the high regard he is held by his peers in sport that encompasses the world. He is another outstanding addition to the strong ownership groups that have helped drive the USL toward its goal of being viewed in the same light as the English Championship, Liga Adalante and 2. Bundesliga.”

With San Antonio FC nearby, the rivalry has been renewed and Texas now has its fifth pro soccer team.

Birmingham, Alabama was also added to the USL ranks on Tuesday for the 2019 season and that now means USL will expand to 34 teams for the 2019 campaign as Fresno FC, Las Vegas and Nashville SC will all join for the 2018 season.

USL will launch a new division-three league in 2019, creating a third-tier in the North American soccer pyramid.

Lower level soccer in the U.S. is booming with many USL markets in the running for new Major League Soccer franchises, the North American Soccer League adding three new teams (California United FC and San Diego)  for 2018 and clubs such as FC Cincinnati, Detroit City FC and Sacramento Republic all breaking attendance records.

Report: Watford close to signing Andre Gray for $24 million

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT

Watford are reportedly close to completing a club-record deal for Burnley striker Andre Gray.

[ MORE: Alexis Sanchez out injured ]

Gray, 26, showed plenty of promise in his first-ever season in the Premier League in 2016-17 as the English striker scored nine goals and added three assists.

Reports in multiple outlets claim the fee of $24 million has been agreed and Gray will now undergo a medical with the Hornets with his new wages set to be over $90,000 a week. It is believed Watford had failed in two previous bids for Gray but it appears new boss Marco Silva has finally got his m an.

After battling his way up through the lower leagues, Gray burst onto the scene in 2015-16 as his 23 goals helped Burnley to promotion back to the Premier League. He was embroiled in controversy at the start of last season when he was charged and banned by the FA after being found guilty of homophobic slurs on social media posts from 2012.

Losing Gray so close to the start of the season will be a blow for Sean Dyche who has already lost star center back Michael Keane to Everton for $40 million earlier this summer.

That said, accumulating over $64 million from two players who had just one year left on each of their contracts seems like very good business for Burnley and they’ve only spent $20 million to bring in experienced PL campaigns Jonathan Walters, Jack Cork and Phil Bardsley. Still, fans of the Clarets will be feeling concerned after losing two of their most talented players.

Where could Gray slot in at Watford?

With Troy Deeney and Stefano Okaka around he will battle for the central strikers role and his arrival could suggest Deeney’s time at Watford may be up as plenty of other PL clubs have been linked with the club captain.

Either way, Gray’s pace on the break and ability to hold the ball up will suit Silva’s counter-attacking style and if the move goes through Watford’s attack will have got a significant boost.

Chelsea’s Antonio Conte continues to demand more transfers

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2017, 8:42 AM EDT

More players. Now.

[ MORE: Alexis Sanchez out injured

In short that’s what Antonio Conte wants as the manager of the reigning Premier League champions continues to be asked about adding to his Chelsea squad with just over two weeks left in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the Premier League launch event in central London on Wednesday, Conte didn’t shy away from talking about new additions to his squad.

“The most important thing is that my club knows very well which is our priority,” Conte said. “I hope to try to work to try and improve our squad, to improve our quality and then to be ready to fight for the season.”

[ MORE: Can Chelsea, Conte handle the pressure?

Pressed on if it would be difficult for Chelsea to retain their title if more new players failed to arrive, Conte agreed it would be tough.

“Yeah, for sure,” Conte said. “I repeat. This league is not easy. You have to fight against at least five other teams. This league is different to the other countries when you find two teams to fight for the title. Here you have six teams who are very strong. You must be prepared to fight.”

Conte has brought in striker Alvaro Morata, holding midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and defender Antonio Rudiger this summer but he’s lost Nemanja Matic, John Terry, Nathan Ake and Nathaniel Chalobah permanently, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is one of several youngsters to depart on loan. Add in to that Eden Hazard‘s ankle injury which means he will miss the start of the season and that leading goalscorer from last season, Diego Costa, continues to train away from the squad as he edges closer to a Stamford Bridge exit.

With deals for Virgil Van Dijk and Serge Aurier said to be in the works, Conte is obviously focusing on strengthening his defense which will be a concern after shaky defensive displays in preseason against Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and then Arsenal in the FA Community Shield defeat last week. With Bakayoko not fit, Rudiger recovering from his Confederations Cup exploits and Morata not at his sharpest, Conte’s offseason has been problematic.

In recent press conferences the Italian manager has mentioned time and again he’d like to bring in new players and it was rather telling what he had to say about Matic’s $50 million departure to Manchester United.

“Matic knows very well what I think about him and the importance of this player because he is a really good player, a really strong player and very important for our team,” Conte said. “Sometimes you must accept that this crazy transfer market and you must accept different decisions.”

Does that sound like Conte was particularly happy with one of his starting central midfielders from last season being sold to a Premier League rival? Nope.

Something is brewing behind-the-scenes at Chelsea and Conte only improving the terms on his contract, which has two years left to run, rather than extending it earlier this summer says a lot.

The reigning champs haven’t had an ideal preseason and Conte’s slightly sour demeanor cannot mask his frustration.

Alexis Sanchez to miss start of season through injury

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2017, 7:51 AM EDT

Arsenal will be without Alexis Sanchez for the first few weeks of the Premier League season.

[ MORE: Mourinho “optimistic” despite defeat ]

Sanchez, 28, picked up an abdominal injury in training ahead of last Sunday’s FA Community Shield victory against Chelsea at Wembley and the Chilean forward will now miss Friday’s PL opener against Leicester City (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and is unlikely to make their trip to Stoke in Week 2 too.

Speaking about Sanchez’s injury, Arsene Wenger explained why his star man will be missing.

“He had a little abdominal strain that he caught on Sunday morning in training, before he came to Wembley,” Wenger said. “He had a scan two days ago and he’s out for a while – we don’t know if it is two weeks or one more week, but he will not be available. We think he will not play at Stoke.

“For us Alexis Sanchez is a loss, of course. But we have all the other players prepared in pre-season and they are all ready. It can happen in pre-season and anyway, I don’t think I would have included him on Friday night. I don’t think I would have started him. He is focused. Of course when you have treatment on a medical bench, it’s not easy.”

With Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey also serious doubts for the season opener against the Foxes, Arsenal will have to rely on the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi to lead their attack. That worked out pretty well for them at Wembley last weekend.

In the case of Sanchez it’s safe to say most Arsenal fans wouldn’t have expected to see him playing in their season opener anyway, but probably because he would’ve been sold after returning from international action late in preseason.

With Sanchez having less than 12 months on his contract and no new deal signed, the skeptics out there (definitely not myself included…) could suggest that this injury is rather timely given that Sanchez may not return to action before the summer transfer window shuts on Aug. 31.

Wenger has of course repeatedly stated that Sanchez will stay at Arsenal this season and said the Chilean forward “has to respect that decision” but is something else going on here? Has Sanchez played his final game for Arsenal with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City still reportedly interested in signing him?

After almost 12 months of speculation surrounding Sanchez’s future the end-game doesn’t appear to be in sight. Hence why every injury, missed training session and social media post is heavily scrutinized for clues about his future.

Report: Minnesota United to acquire Finlay from Crew

Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2017, 10:26 PM EDT

Columbus Crew added an attacking talent earlier Tuesday, and may be shipping another away to the Western Conference, according to FourFourTwo’s Paul Tenorio.

Longtime Crew winger Ethan Finlay looks set for a return to the state of his birth, Minnesota, with Minnesota United acquiring him for General Allocation Money and Targeted Allocation Money.

Finlay, 27, would move just after Columbus’ signed Pedro Santos from Braga as the club’s third Designated Player.

[ INTERVIEW: Warshaw talks his raw memoir ]

It’s been a tough season for Finlay in Columbus, as he has a single goal and a matching assist, but he’s been a Crew asset to the tune of 166 career appearances with 34 goals and 29 assists.

Finlay earned three caps under Jurgen Klinsmann after busting into the USMNT fold in 2016, assisting on Jozy Altidore’s match-winner in a friendly against Canada.