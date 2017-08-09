Watford sign striker Andre Gray in club-record deal

Watford have completed the signing of Andre Gray from Burnley in what is believed to be a $24 million deal.
Gray, 26, has signed a five-year deal at Vicarage Road and becomes the most-expensive signing in club history.
The striker spent the past two seasons at Turf Moor, scoring 33 goals for Burnley which included nine goals in his debut season in the Premier League in 2016-17. He had previously worked his way up from the fifth-tier of English soccer and joined Burnley in 2015 from second-tier rivals Brentford for $11.7 million.
Full of pace and power he will add an extra dimension to Marco Silva‘s attack and is in a similar mold to Watford’s club captain Troy Deeney.
Gray and Deeney would certainly be a forward line which would strike fear into the hearts of PL defenders. Gray also suits Silva’s counter-attacking style perfectly and the Hornets also have Mauro Zarate and Stefano Okaka around up front as scoring goals was a big problem for Watford last season.
All in all, a very good signing for Watford but also a good deal for Burnley who get $24 million for a player who had just one year left on his contract. Gray had been linked with a move to Everton to follow former Burnley teammate Michael Keane to Goodison Park, but he will likely become Watford’s main striker and this move seems to work well for everyone.